Andrew Tod suffered WHIPLASH in Fife derby – when will he be fit to return for Dunfermline?

Andrew Tod is in line to make his Dunfermline comeback this weekend, despite suffering whiplash in the Fife derby.

The 19-year-old had to be substituted midway through the first-half in the 2-0 defeat to Raith Rovers last month.

He had been floored by a strong aerial challenge from Lewis Stevenson after 20 minutes.

It appeared that Stevenson caught Tod with his elbow in competing for a high ball, but referee David Dickinson showed only a yellow card to the Raith veteran.

Pars boss Neil Lennon argued after the game that Stevenson should have been sent-off, and Courier Sport understands Dunfermline approached the Scottish FA to seek clarification over Dickinson’s handling of the incident.

After lengthy treatment, a groggy-looking Tod, whose sports glasses had been knocked off in the challenge, had to be substituted with concussion.

He has since been going through the return-to-play protocols set out in the updated Scottish Sports Concussion Guidance.

That document states that there should be ‘no return to competition before 21 days from the day of the injury’, but also that all concussions should be ‘managed individually’.

Tod back in full training with Pars

Tod returned to full training with the first-team earlier this week and has so far satisfied the Pars medical team that he has recovered sufficiently from his head and neck injuries.

The teenager was treated for whiplash suffered in his worrying fall to the Stark’s Park artificial surface.

With Saturday’s trip to Arbroath coming beyond the three-week cut-off point, the teenager is set to be included in the travelling squad unless he suffers any setbacks.

Tod’s return would be a boost for the Fifers following an impressive start to the season in which he netted four goals in his first five competitive matches.