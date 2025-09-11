Andrew Tod suffered WHIPLASH in Fife derby – when will he be fit to return for Dunfermline?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tod suffered WHIPLASH in Fife derby – when will he be fit to return for Dunfermline?

The Pars attacker had to be substituted against Raith Rovers with concussion.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic attacker Andrew Tod falls backwards from a height after aerial challenge from Lewis Stevenson.
Andrew Tod had to be substituted after being caught by Lewis Stevenson in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Andrew Tod is in line to make his Dunfermline comeback this weekend, despite suffering whiplash in the Fife derby.

The 19-year-old had to be substituted midway through the first-half in the 2-0 defeat to Raith Rovers last month.

He had been floored by a strong aerial challenge from Lewis Stevenson after 20 minutes.

It appeared that Stevenson caught Tod with his elbow in competing for a high ball, but referee David Dickinson showed only a yellow card to the Raith veteran.

Lewis Stevenson appears to catch Andrew Tod with his elbow as they compete for a high ball.
Lewis Stevenson (right) appears to catch Andrew Tod with his elbow. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Pars boss Neil Lennon argued after the game that Stevenson should have been sent-off, and Courier Sport understands Dunfermline approached the Scottish FA to seek clarification over Dickinson’s handling of the incident.

After lengthy treatment, a groggy-looking Tod, whose sports glasses had been knocked off in the challenge, had to be substituted with concussion.

He has since been going through the return-to-play protocols set out in the updated Scottish Sports Concussion Guidance.

That document states that there should be ‘no return to competition before 21 days from the day of the injury’, but also that all concussions should be ‘managed individually’.

Tod back in full training with Pars

Tod returned to full training with the first-team earlier this week and has so far satisfied the Pars medical team that he has recovered sufficiently from his head and neck injuries.

The teenager was treated for whiplash suffered in his worrying fall to the Stark’s Park artificial surface.

With Saturday’s trip to Arbroath coming beyond the three-week cut-off point, the teenager is set to be included in the travelling squad unless he suffers any setbacks.

Tod’s return would be a boost for the Fifers following an impressive start to the season in which he netted four goals in his first five competitive matches.

