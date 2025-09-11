Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon gives verdict on Jim Leishman’s appointment as new Pars chairman

Neil Lennon has welcomed the appointment of ‘legendary’ Jim Leishman as Dunfermline’s new chairman.

But he has joked the former Pars boss ‘better be careful’ about making any comments to him about his team’s performances.

Leishman has taken over from David Cook, who had doubled up with his role as chief executive since 2022.

It ticks off another job at East End Park for the 71-year-old, who has previously been a player, manager twice, director and ambassador with the Fifers.

Awarded an MBE for services to sport in 2007, Leishman is also in his third stint as Provost of Fife.

“I’ve never heard of him,” quipped Lennon when asked about Leishman’s appointment. “We love him. He’s loved at the club.

“Jim’s one of these Scottish legendary figures. Not just because of his personality, but what he actually contributed to the game and what he contributes to the community.

Lennon: Leishman is ‘a great choice’

“We’re all in favour of it. It’s a great choice.

“He just brings that sort of ‘bonhomie’ feeling around the place as well.

“I don’t think he needs to tell me if we played well or not. He’d better be careful on that one!

“I don’t think that’s going to be top of his list. He’s more of an ambassadorial type of figure.

“But I’m sure he’ll still have an opinion on the game.”

Speaking recently after his appointment, Leishman was at pains to stress he would not interfere in Lennon’s running of the team.

“No matter who’s going to be the chairman here, Neil Lennon is his own man,” said Leishman last month.

“That’s not my remit. I know that.

“One thing I know, once I sit down, I know my strengths. I know what I’ll be good at at Dunfermline.”