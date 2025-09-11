Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon gives verdict on Jim Leishman’s appointment as new Pars chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon gives verdict on Jim Leishman’s appointment as new Pars chairman

The Fifers boss has joked his predecessor in the East End Park dugout better think twice before criticising his team.

By Iain Collin
With his arms in the air, Jim Leishman greets the Dunfermline Athletic crowd from the East End Park pitch.
New chairman Jim Leishman was back on the East End Park pitch before Dunfermline's game against Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has welcomed the appointment of ‘legendary’ Jim Leishman as Dunfermline’s new chairman.

But he has joked the former Pars boss ‘better be careful’ about making any comments to him about his team’s performances.

Leishman has taken over from David Cook, who had doubled up with his role as chief executive since 2022.

New Dunfermline Athletic chairman Jim Leishman holds up a DAFC scarf.
Former player, manager and director Jim Leishman is Dunfermline’s new chairman. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It ticks off another job at East End Park for the 71-year-old, who has previously been a player, manager twice, director and ambassador with the Fifers.

Awarded an MBE for services to sport in 2007, Leishman is also in his third stint as Provost of Fife.

“I’ve never heard of him,” quipped Lennon when asked about Leishman’s appointment. “We love him. He’s loved at the club.

“Jim’s one of these Scottish legendary figures. Not just because of his personality, but what he actually contributed to the game and what he contributes to the community.

Lennon: Leishman is ‘a great choice’

“We’re all in favour of it. It’s a great choice.

“He just brings that sort of ‘bonhomie’ feeling around the place as well.

“I don’t think he needs to tell me if we played well or not. He’d better be careful on that one!

“I don’t think that’s going to be top of his list. He’s more of an ambassadorial type of figure.

Jim Leishman points to a photo of himself in a Dunfermline montage in the East End Park tunnel.
Jim Leishman is a ‘legendary figure’, according to current Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But I’m sure he’ll still have an opinion on the game.”

Speaking recently after his appointment, Leishman was at pains to stress he would not interfere in Lennon’s running of the team.

“No matter who’s going to be the chairman here, Neil Lennon is his own man,” said Leishman last month.

“That’s not my remit. I know that.

“One thing I know, once I sit down, I know my strengths. I know what I’ll be good at at Dunfermline.”

