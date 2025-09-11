Raith Rovers’ 10 international players assessed as Richard Chin celebrates Malaysia debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ 10 international players assessed as Richard Chin celebrates Malaysia debut

The Stark's Park attacker has been rewarded for impressive early-season form since his summer move north.

New Raith Rovers signing Richard Chin standing in front of the main stand at Stark's Park.
Richard Chin joined Raith Rovers on a two-year deal in the summer. Image: Raith Rovers Football Club.
By Iain Collin

Richard Chin has become the latest player to join the international ranks while turning out for Raith Rovers.

The summer signing was a second-half substitute as he made his debut for Malaysia in their 1-0 victory over Palestine on Monday.

The call-up was just reward for an impressive start to the season from the 22-year-old, who was born in London to a Malaysian father.

Chin, a former Charlton Athletic trainee, has made a huge impression on the Raith fans in his seven appearances so far with his hard running and attacking style.

His 78th-minute introduction in the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskander Puteri made him the tenth Raith player to win at least one cap for their country whilst at Stark’s Park.

With Harry Anderson, Bill Collier and Dave Morris flying the flag for Kirkcaldy with Scotland in the early 1900s, Courier Sport has taken a look at Chin’s post-war international predecessors.

A head and shoulders picture of Raith Rovers player Richard Chin.
Richard Chin set his sights on an international call-up after joining Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Willie McNaught

McNaught won the first of his five caps for Scotland in October 1950 in a 3-1 win over Wales.

The left-sided defender went on to face Northern Ireland twice, Austria and England in the dark blue of his country and also turned out for the Scotland Football League XI.

Heralded by team-mates and opponents alike, he made a record 657 appearances for Raith between 1941 and 1962.

Stevie Crawford

It was another four decades before another Raith player made it onto the international stage, with Crawford making his Scotland debut in 1995.

Within 21 minutes of replacing Darren Jackson in that Kirin Cup outing in Japan against Ecuador, the striker had scored.

‘Craw’ went on to make 25 appearances for Scotland, scoring four goals, but it was another six years before he earned his second cap – and by then he was a Dunfermline player.

Stevie Crawford in action for Scotland.
Stevie Crawford (left) in action for Scotland. Image: SNS.

Tony Rougier

Rougier joined Rovers just before the league was won in 1995 and was integral to the following season’s European adventure.

The powerful winger, who left to join Hibernian in July 1997, made 67 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago.

Like Crawford and Marvin Andrews, Rougier is a Raith Hall of Fame member.

Marvin Andrews

Andrews was already a Trinidad and Tobago internationalist when he was signed by Raith Rovers in 1997.

And he continued turning out for his country during his time at Stark’s Park – and in his subsequent two spells with the Kirkcaldy club.

The popular defender ended his career with 104 caps for the Soca Warriors.

Frankie Musonda was first called up to represent Zambia during his time at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Frankie Musonda

Musonda joined Raith in 2020 after coming through the ranks at Luton Town.

Born in Bedford, the defender received a call-up in March 2022 from Zambia, where his father is from.

He made his international debut in a friendly win over Congo shortly before leaving Rovers and has since become a regular for the Chipolopolo.

Janne Mäkelä

Mäkelä, who had previously been at St Mirren, made eight appearances for Raith in the second half of the 1996/97 season.

It was a short-lived stay, with the defender heading home to Finland to see out his career there.

He won 20 caps for his country and faced Azerbaijan and Norway whilst on the books at Stark’s Park.

Conversation