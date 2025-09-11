Raith Rovers’ 10 international players assessed as Richard Chin celebrates Malaysia debut

Richard Chin has become the latest player to join the international ranks while turning out for Raith Rovers.

The summer signing was a second-half substitute as he made his debut for Malaysia in their 1-0 victory over Palestine on Monday.

The call-up was just reward for an impressive start to the season from the 22-year-old, who was born in London to a Malaysian father.

Chin, a former Charlton Athletic trainee, has made a huge impression on the Raith fans in his seven appearances so far with his hard running and attacking style.

His 78th-minute introduction in the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskander Puteri made him the tenth Raith player to win at least one cap for their country whilst at Stark’s Park.

With Harry Anderson, Bill Collier and Dave Morris flying the flag for Kirkcaldy with Scotland in the early 1900s, Courier Sport has taken a look at Chin’s post-war international predecessors.

Willie McNaught

McNaught won the first of his five caps for Scotland in October 1950 in a 3-1 win over Wales.

The left-sided defender went on to face Northern Ireland twice, Austria and England in the dark blue of his country and also turned out for the Scotland Football League XI.

Heralded by team-mates and opponents alike, he made a record 657 appearances for Raith between 1941 and 1962.

Stevie Crawford

It was another four decades before another Raith player made it onto the international stage, with Crawford making his Scotland debut in 1995.

Within 21 minutes of replacing Darren Jackson in that Kirin Cup outing in Japan against Ecuador, the striker had scored.

‘Craw’ went on to make 25 appearances for Scotland, scoring four goals, but it was another six years before he earned his second cap – and by then he was a Dunfermline player.

Tony Rougier

Rougier joined Rovers just before the league was won in 1995 and was integral to the following season’s European adventure.

The powerful winger, who left to join Hibernian in July 1997, made 67 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago.

Like Crawford and Marvin Andrews, Rougier is a Raith Hall of Fame member.

Marvin Andrews

Andrews was already a Trinidad and Tobago internationalist when he was signed by Raith Rovers in 1997.

And he continued turning out for his country during his time at Stark’s Park – and in his subsequent two spells with the Kirkcaldy club.

The popular defender ended his career with 104 caps for the Soca Warriors.

Frankie Musonda

Musonda joined Raith in 2020 after coming through the ranks at Luton Town.

Born in Bedford, the defender received a call-up in March 2022 from Zambia, where his father is from.

He made his international debut in a friendly win over Congo shortly before leaving Rovers and has since become a regular for the Chipolopolo.

Janne Mäkelä

Mäkelä, who had previously been at St Mirren, made eight appearances for Raith in the second half of the 1996/97 season.

It was a short-lived stay, with the defender heading home to Finland to see out his career there.

He won 20 caps for his country and faced Azerbaijan and Norway whilst on the books at Stark’s Park.