Neil Lennon gives Andrew Tod concussion update and discusses Dunfermline’s international five

Neil Lennon has declared Andrew Tod ready to make his Dunfermline comeback – and reported a clean bill of health from his international stars.

The Pars had Lucas Fyfe, John Tod and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen away with Scotland age group squads, Alfons Amade on duty with Mozambique and Shea Kearney playing for the Northern Ireland U/21s.

Lennon confessed before the international lay-off that, as manager, he always keeps his fingers crossed hoping his players avoid injuries.

The younger Tod brother was left out of the Scotland U/19s opening game with a minor muscle problem and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen also ‘had a bit of a knock’ while away.

However, the Fifers boss is delighted to have a full squad to choose from for the trip to Arbroath following Andrew Tod’s recovery from concussion and whiplash sustained in the recent Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

“They were all out on the training ground this morning,” said a relieved Lennon.

“Some of them had good experiences, some not so good, but that’s just the way international football is sometimes.

“But we’ve got a full quota of players, so it was good to see them all back.

“It’s a big bonus [to get Andrew Tod back]. We missed him against Ross County.

Lennon: Tod injury was ‘traumatic’

“It was a pretty traumatic injury and collision, but he’s fully recovered now and in contention.

“There’s protocols in place and obviously with the physio, the medical department, the whole sort of protocol situation was followed.

“He was a little bit groggy for a couple of days, as you can imagine. But, slowly but surely, he’s got better.

“He’s trained all week, so he’s ready to play again.”

Now he has got a full complement of players, Lennon is hopeful of seeing them piece together a good performance at Gayfield.

“You’ve got five away – Shea, Fonzie (Amade) – where you want to get more work into them with us,” he added of the international break. “John will come into that category as well.

“So, there is that sort of fragmented part of the training while they’ve been away.

“But the training over the two weeks has been good, and I’m really pleased with what I’m seeing.

“And I just hope we can transfer that into the match situations now.”