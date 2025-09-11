Neil Lennon gives Andrew Tod concussion update and discusses Dunfermline’s international five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon gives Andrew Tod concussion update and discusses Dunfermline’s international five

The Pars boss has been speaking about the return of the players he has had away with their countries.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic forward Andrew Tod.
Dunfermline forward Andrew Tod was injured in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has declared Andrew Tod ready to make his Dunfermline comeback – and reported a clean bill of health from his international stars.

The Pars had Lucas Fyfe, John Tod and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen away with Scotland age group squads, Alfons Amade on duty with Mozambique and Shea Kearney playing for the Northern Ireland U/21s.

Lennon confessed before the international lay-off that, as manager, he always keeps his fingers crossed hoping his players avoid injuries.

The younger Tod brother was left out of the Scotland U/19s opening game with a minor muscle problem and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen also ‘had a bit of a knock’ while away.

Dunfermline Athletic attacker Andrew Tod falls backwards from a height after aerial challenge from Lewis Stevenson.
Andrew Tod had to be substituted after being caught by Lewis Stevenson in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, the Fifers boss is delighted to have a full squad to choose from for the trip to Arbroath following Andrew Tod’s recovery from concussion and whiplash sustained in the recent Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

“They were all out on the training ground this morning,” said a relieved Lennon.

“Some of them had good experiences, some not so good, but that’s just the way international football is sometimes.

“But we’ve got a full quota of players, so it was good to see them all back.

“It’s a big bonus [to get Andrew Tod back]. We missed him against Ross County.

Lennon: Tod injury was ‘traumatic’

“It was a pretty traumatic injury and collision, but he’s fully recovered now and in contention.

“There’s protocols in place and obviously with the physio, the medical department, the whole sort of protocol situation was followed.

“He was a little bit groggy for a couple of days, as you can imagine. But, slowly but surely, he’s got better.

“He’s trained all week, so he’s ready to play again.”

Now he has got a full complement of players, Lennon is hopeful of seeing them piece together a good performance at Gayfield.

Alfons Amade in Dunfermline Athletic home kit with a ball under his right arm.
Alfons Amade was one of five Dunfermline players on international duty. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“You’ve got five away – Shea, Fonzie (Amade) – where you want to get more work into them with us,” he added of the international break. “John will come into that category as well.

“So, there is that sort of fragmented part of the training while they’ve been away.

“But the training over the two weeks has been good, and I’m really pleased with what I’m seeing.

“And I just hope we can transfer that into the match situations now.”

More from Football

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin opens up on new Dundee United contract with bullish message to fans
Josh McPake with his hood up before a game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Josh McPake career-end revelation and opens up on…
Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
Jim Goodwin on Hibs danger men - and why Dundee United fans should expect…
Josh McPake celebrates a goal against Morton with a knee-slide.
Josh McPake makes it a St Johnstone awards double
Dundee United players celebrate with fans after their derby victory.
How Dundee United are beating big-spending rivals in transfer market with focus on two…
Simo Valakari with his Glen's manager of the month award.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thanks new backroom team after winning award
Dylan Easton smiling during a game with St Johnstone.
Dylan Easton: What went wrong at St Johnstone for Raith Rovers star with Barcelona…
Joel Nouble in action for Arbroath.
Joel Nouble should be Jannik Wanner's role model in St Johnstone loan as David…
With his arms in the air, Jim Leishman greets the Dunfermline Athletic crowd from the East End Park pitch.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon gives verdict on Jim Leishman's appointment as new Pars chairman
Jamie Gullan applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone get big Jamie Gullan news ahead of Raith Rovers clash

Conversation