Neil Lennon outlines the key quality young Dunfermline Athletic still need

The Pars boss has been speaking about the progress he sees in his youthful side.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon looks at the ground on the touchline.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon admits he ‘expects and accepts’ inconsistency from his young Dunfermline side – but is delighted with the Pars’ progress so far.

The East End Park outfit have suffered just one defeat in their last seven outings since opening the season with a Premier Sports Cup reverse away to Hearts.

Even at Tynecastle, the Fifers held their own for long spells of the game before a late collapse.

The Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park is their only loss in the last two months.

John Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
John Tod has been Dunfermline’s breakthrough player this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

However, despite twice being ahead in their last outing at home to Ross County, Dunfermline had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

And Lennon, whose team face an on-form Arbroath this weekend, has confessed they remain a ‘work in progress’.

“I mean, we expect that, you know, and we accept that,” said Lennon when asked about inconsistency.

“I look at all players at this level, no matter what age they are, and they’re inconsistent, at times. But particularly with younger ones.

Lennon: ‘Dunfermline’s consistency is key’

“Consistency is the key. And they’re not going to get that just yet because they’re so young and inexperienced.”

Speaking of John Tod in particular, he added: “He’s had a meteoric rise, so every now and again you’re going to have a, you know, I wouldn’t say an adverse performance, but maybe (one) not as good, or consistent.

“But we know what we’ve got with him. We know he’s a work in progress.

“Jeremiah (Chilokoa-Mullen) is the same, Mason (Munn) is the same, a lot of the younger ones, Keith Bray, all of these players.

Jeremia Chilokoa-Mullen tries to put in a challenge on Raith Rovers' Scott Brown.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (right) bounced back from a difficult Fife derby to score against Ross County. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Even someone like Shea (Kearney), coming out of part-time football.

“So they’re a work in progress. But we’re really pleased with a lot of aspects of the game against County.

“For a really good spell in the second-half we dominated, against a good side.

“It was a bit of a sucker punch at the end, but you’ve got to look at the overall performance and come away going, ‘there’s real signs of improvement there’.

“I’m not there yet. Maybe we can assess it after 10 games and see where we are.”

