How do Raith Rovers fill void left by Josh Mullin ban for St Johnstone clash?

After naming the same team for four consecutive games, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson faces a selection conundrum due to Josh Mullin’s ban for Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone.

The mouthwatering top-of-the-table encounter is a very early battle for supremacy at the summit of the Championship, although Arbroath might have something to say about that.

Raith will need to make at least one change to their starting line-up for the Stark’s Park meeting following Mullin’s red card in last weekend’s 1-0 win away at Morton.

The Kirkcaldy club considered contesting referee Lloyd Wilson’s decision but, after taking advice, decided against an appeal.

That means there is a gap needing filled at right wing-back as Mullin serves a two-game ban.

Courier Sport has taken a look at Rovers’ options.

A straight swap

With such a settled side, the simplest solution is to replace Mullin with Jai Rowe at wing-back.

The summer signing started the season as Robson’s choice on the right flank and impressed in scoring in the Premier Sports Cup wins over Elgin City and East Kilbride.

However, after starting the first five matches of the campaign, the 24-year-old lost his place to Mullin following the draw with Queen’s Park on the opening day of the league.

He has not made an appearance since.

The former Scunthorpe and Boston United player was also substituted when Raith lost 3-1 to St Johnstone in the cup as they struggled to contain the Championship’s player of the month for August, Josh McPake.

Reconfigure the back 5

When Jordan Doherty was signed by Robson’s predecessor, Neill Collins, his versatility was one major asset.

A defender who can play centrally, at full-back and as a defensive midfielder, the Irishman has filled all of those roles for Raith.

Of late, the 25-year-old has been playing on the right of Rovers’ back three in a settled formation alongside Callum Fordyce and Paul Hanlon.

But one option would be to push Doherty wider and bring in new signing Darragh O’Connor, a centre-half well versed in Championship football.

He is just back from an injury lay-off, however, and may not be ready to be plunged into such an important fixture.

Another option at wing-back

Ross Matthews is another option for the wing-back role on the right.

In recent seasons, the midfielder has performed as a makeshift right-back when called upon.

In fact, it was from that position that he scored a crucial goal in Raith’s play-off semi-final second-leg against Partick Thistle last year.

The club stalwart has formed a midfield trio with Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne in the last four games.

But Robson could decide to go with Byrne and Brown centrally and add in another more attacking option to try and have a go at Saints.

Revert to a back 4

When Mullin was sent-off last weekend, Raith moved to a flat back four.

That meant Doherty filling in at right-back and Lewis Vaughan, just on as a substitute, having to play on the right of a midfield four.

Defensively, from open play, Rovers were sound in that formation, despite being a man down.

Going to a back four would also mean a shake-up of the shape and personnel in front of them.

That could allow Paul McMullan to play more as a winger rather than the unorthodox striker role he has been playing recently.

And then Jack Hamilton, who scored against Saints at McDiarmid Park, would add a more physical approach in attack.