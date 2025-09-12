Raith Rovers sign Rangers midfielder Paul Nsio – who is Kirkcaldy club’s latest loan signing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers sign Rangers midfielder Paul Nsio – who is Kirkcaldy club’s latest loan signing?

The 19-year-old has penned a season-long agreement at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
New loan signing from Rangers, Paul Nsio, holds up a Raith Rovers FC scarf.
Paul Nsio has joined Raith Rovers on loan from Rangers. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have snapped up Rangers midfielder Paul Nsio on loan.

The 19-year-old has penned an agreement through to the end of the season.

As he is not qualified to play for Scotland, the move does not come under the co-operation agreement struck between the two clubs.

However, with Raith signing Josh Gentles under the tie-in, manager Barry Robson always said there could be the possibility of further loans, thanks to the partnership.

Paul Nsio stands on Raith Rovers' pitch at Stark's Park.
Paul Nsio can be ‘a good addition’ for Raith Rovers, says manager Barry Robson. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.

“He’s another player who I’ve admired or a while,” explained Robson. “He’s definitely a player who I like. You can see the aggression in him, he’s a good size and he’s mobile and good with his feet.

“He’s definitely got a really bright future ahead of him.

“But he’s here to come and fight for his place, like everybody else is.

“It’ll take him a wee bit of time to settle down. It’s a new environment for him, he’s a young kid, so it’ll take him a bit of time.

Nsio can bring ‘fresh energy’ to Raith

“He can learn off some of the older players, but hopefully he can bring a real bit of fresh energy.

“I’m hoping he can come and influence the team but he needs to work hard to get into the team. Hopefully he can be a good addition.”

Nsio has made three first-team appearances for Rangers since joining from Lambeth Tigers in London in 2022.

He made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in Rangers’ 3–1 win over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup in August 2022.

Paul Nsio (left) joins fellow Rangers academy prospect Josh Gentles (centre) at Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Further appearances came against Dundee United at Tannadice in January this year and a few days later against Union St Gilloise in the Europa League.

However, it has been decided top-team opportunities will be limited this season and Nsio will now attempt to build his experience with Raith.

Nsio, previously a Scottish Youth Cup winner, is said to have impressed the coaching staff at Rangers with his ‘work ethic, guile and creativity’ from midfield.

He told the Raith Rovers website: “I’m really happy to be here.

“I’m an athletic and aggressive player and, from speaking with the team here, I feel like I will be able to really make an impact and help in the play-off push.“

