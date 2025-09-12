Raith Rovers sign Rangers midfielder Paul Nsio – who is Kirkcaldy club’s latest loan signing?

Raith Rovers have snapped up Rangers midfielder Paul Nsio on loan.

The 19-year-old has penned an agreement through to the end of the season.

As he is not qualified to play for Scotland, the move does not come under the co-operation agreement struck between the two clubs.

However, with Raith signing Josh Gentles under the tie-in, manager Barry Robson always said there could be the possibility of further loans, thanks to the partnership.

“He’s another player who I’ve admired or a while,” explained Robson. “He’s definitely a player who I like. You can see the aggression in him, he’s a good size and he’s mobile and good with his feet.

“He’s definitely got a really bright future ahead of him.

“But he’s here to come and fight for his place, like everybody else is.

“It’ll take him a wee bit of time to settle down. It’s a new environment for him, he’s a young kid, so it’ll take him a bit of time.

Nsio can bring ‘fresh energy’ to Raith

“He can learn off some of the older players, but hopefully he can bring a real bit of fresh energy.

“I’m hoping he can come and influence the team but he needs to work hard to get into the team. Hopefully he can be a good addition.”

Nsio has made three first-team appearances for Rangers since joining from Lambeth Tigers in London in 2022.

He made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in Rangers’ 3–1 win over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup in August 2022.

Further appearances came against Dundee United at Tannadice in January this year and a few days later against Union St Gilloise in the Europa League.

However, it has been decided top-team opportunities will be limited this season and Nsio will now attempt to build his experience with Raith.

Nsio, previously a Scottish Youth Cup winner, is said to have impressed the coaching staff at Rangers with his ‘work ethic, guile and creativity’ from midfield.

He told the Raith Rovers website: “I’m really happy to be here.

“I’m an athletic and aggressive player and, from speaking with the team here, I feel like I will be able to really make an impact and help in the play-off push.“