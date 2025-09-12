Why Northern Ireland international duty can help Shea Kearney at Dunfermline Athletic

Shea Kearney is confident Dunfermline can reap the rewards from his international experiences with Northern Ireland.

The versatile wing-back returned to Fife this week from a stint away with his home country’s U/21s, who are managed by ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright.

The team eked out a 1-1 draw away to Georgia in a European Championship qualifying group that also includes Germany, Greece, Latvia and Malta.

It was Kearney’s third cap but many more will be expected to follow if he continues his impressive form with Dunfermline.

And, complementary, the 21-year-old believes he can only become a better player with each fresh sojourn onto the continent.

“I always want to play as much as I can,” he said. “So, to get 90 minutes in the international side is always great for me, personally. It was a great experience.

“I’ve three caps now. I made my debut for them against England, where we drew 0-0, and then I played against Azerbaijan, and we won that game. So, I’m unbeaten at the minute!

“It’s different to club football because you’re back playing with everybody who’s under 21.

“Probably everybody’s a bit more athletic but the first-team experience helps you out massively with the physicality side.

Kearney: ‘Bring it back to Dunfermline’

“International football is not as physical. But you’re playing with players who are playing in other top sides, even players playing in the Premier League.

“So, you can compare yourself with them. And, even if you’re on the bench, you can watch all the players in your position and take bits of their game and bring it back here to your club to improve yourself.”

Kearney started for the first time in theChampionship in the 2-2 draw with Ross County in Dunfermline’s last outing.

The youngster has been allowed to settle into life with the Pars and make the transition from part-time football with previous club Cliftonville to the full-time game in a different country.

However, there have been signs that the summer signing can become an important player for Neil Lennon’s side this season.

And he has revealed that the international lay-off has also been useful in preparing him for Saturday’s trip to face high-flying Arbroath.

“I know Liam McStravick, who plays for Airdrie,” he added of his Northern Ireland U/21 team-mate. “They played Arbroath the other week and he was just letting me know about the wind and all that there.

“He said, ‘I can’t even describe it until you go and experience it’.

“I asked him what it was like compared to Carrick Rangers back home. That’s a tough place to go to; it’s probably the hardest away game, with a tough pitch and a bit of wind.

“But he says, Arbroath is even worse. I’ll see on Saturday!”