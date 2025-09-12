Why Northern Ireland international duty can help Shea Kearney at Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Northern Ireland international duty can help Shea Kearney at Dunfermline Athletic

The Pars youngster has been speaking after returning from playing for his country in an U/21s qualifier.

Shea Kearney in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Shea Kearney in action for Dunfermline. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Shea Kearney is confident Dunfermline can reap the rewards from his international experiences with Northern Ireland.

The versatile wing-back returned to Fife this week from a stint away with his home country’s U/21s, who are managed by ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright.

The team eked out a 1-1 draw away to Georgia in a European Championship qualifying group that also includes Germany, Greece, Latvia and Malta.

It was Kearney’s third cap but many more will be expected to follow if he continues his impressive form with Dunfermline.

Shea Kearney steps over the ball in a game for Dunfermline.
Shea Kearney has made eight appearances for Dunfermline so far. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And, complementary, the 21-year-old believes he can only become a better player with each fresh sojourn onto the continent.

“I always want to play as much as I can,” he said. “So, to get 90 minutes in the international side is always great for me, personally. It was a great experience.

“I’ve three caps now. I made my debut for them against England, where we drew 0-0, and then I played against Azerbaijan, and we won that game. So, I’m unbeaten at the minute!

“It’s different to club football because you’re back playing with everybody who’s under 21.

“Probably everybody’s a bit more athletic but the first-team experience helps you out massively with the physicality side.

Kearney: ‘Bring it back to Dunfermline’

“International football is not as physical. But you’re playing with players who are playing in other top sides, even players playing in the Premier League.

“So, you can compare yourself with them. And, even if you’re on the bench, you can watch all the players in your position and take bits of their game and bring it back here to your club to improve yourself.”

Kearney started for the first time in theChampionship in the 2-2 draw with Ross County in Dunfermline’s last outing.

The youngster has been allowed to settle into life with the Pars and make the transition from part-time football with previous club Cliftonville to the full-time game in a different country.

However, there have been signs that the summer signing can become an important player for Neil Lennon’s side this season.

New Dunfermline Athletic signing Shea Kearney holds up a DAFC scarf.
Shea Kearney signed a three-year deal with Dunfermline in the summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And he has revealed that the international lay-off has also been useful in preparing him for Saturday’s trip to face high-flying Arbroath.

“I know Liam McStravick, who plays for Airdrie,” he added of his Northern Ireland U/21 team-mate. “They played Arbroath the other week and he was just letting me know about the wind and all that there.

“He said, ‘I can’t even describe it until you go and experience it’.

“I asked him what it was like compared to Carrick Rangers back home. That’s a tough place to go to; it’s probably the hardest away game, with a tough pitch and a bit of wind.

“But he says, Arbroath is even worse. I’ll see on Saturday!”

Conversation