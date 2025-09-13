Barry Robson’s St Johnstone prediction as Raith Rovers boss laughs off ‘top-of-the-table’ billing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson’s St Johnstone prediction as Raith Rovers boss laughs off ‘top-of-the-table’ billing

The Kirkcaldy club host Saints with both teams tied on points at the summit of the Championship.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson raises his right arm to point something out during the cup defeat to St Johnstone.
Barry Robson during Raith Rovers' Premier Sports Cup defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Barry Robson is convinced that, on their day, Raith Rovers can be a match for St Johnstone.

But he admits today’s opponents are firm favourites to win promotion and bounce straight back up to the Premiership this season.

Both teams go into the Stark’s Park encounter on ten points, but Robson has laughed off any talk of a top-of-the-table encounter so early in the campaign.

Saints have played a game fewer and are the only undefeated side in the Championship, and also enjoyed an impressive Premier Sports Cup group stage, in which they defeated Raith 3-1.

Robson saw enough that night to suggest Simo Valakari’s side will be serious contenders for the title.

Jack Hamilton shoots with his right foot in Raith Rovers' cup defeat to St Johnstone.
Jack Hamilton scored for Raith Rovers in the 3-1 cup defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, with Rovers having lost just once in the league since March 1, he is confident in his own squad’s ability.

“If we’re on our day we’re a match for anyone,” he said. “But I think any club in the division can say that.

“They all talk about the favourites of St Johnstone and Ross County and all the money and these players and teams. But we don’t get too concerned about that.

“We just look at what we’ve got and what we can be best at and how we can best do things.

“I think we’re a good side and the players know that. I think they know they’re a good side. But we know it’s really difficult to win games.

Robson: St Johnstone will be ‘right up there’

“Everybody knows the recruitment and what St Johnstone have done. We played them up there and they’re a good side.

“They’ll be right up there, right up at the top end of the league. They’ll be right up fighting for the championship, and rightly so with the players they’ve got.

“I think they’re a really top side. They’re flying in the league, and what have you. So, listen, they’re the favourites.

“We all know that. I mean, none of us are wet behind ears here. We accept that.

“But I’d say we’re an alright team, we’re not a bad team. And it’ll be a tough game for them.”

A smiling Dylan Easton before Raith played St Johnstone.
Raith Rovers were convinced Dylan Easton should have been awarded a penalty against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

That 3-1 loss at McDiarmid Park in July was tinged with controversy as far as Raith were concerned.

With the game still goalless, Dylan Easton was felled in the box by Morgan Boyes, only for referee Greg Soutar to wave play on.

A second penalty appeal late in the game when Kai Montagu was wiped out was also rejected.

However, Robson has revealed he was pleased when Soutar subsequently apologised for missing Boyes’ foul on Easton.

“The referee from that game actually, to be fair to him, came in and apologised to me a few weeks later about the decision,” added Robson.

