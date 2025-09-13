Barry Robson’s St Johnstone prediction as Raith Rovers boss laughs off ‘top-of-the-table’ billing

Barry Robson is convinced that, on their day, Raith Rovers can be a match for St Johnstone.

But he admits today’s opponents are firm favourites to win promotion and bounce straight back up to the Premiership this season.

Both teams go into the Stark’s Park encounter on ten points, but Robson has laughed off any talk of a top-of-the-table encounter so early in the campaign.

Saints have played a game fewer and are the only undefeated side in the Championship, and also enjoyed an impressive Premier Sports Cup group stage, in which they defeated Raith 3-1.

Robson saw enough that night to suggest Simo Valakari’s side will be serious contenders for the title.

However, with Rovers having lost just once in the league since March 1, he is confident in his own squad’s ability.

“If we’re on our day we’re a match for anyone,” he said. “But I think any club in the division can say that.

“They all talk about the favourites of St Johnstone and Ross County and all the money and these players and teams. But we don’t get too concerned about that.

“We just look at what we’ve got and what we can be best at and how we can best do things.

“I think we’re a good side and the players know that. I think they know they’re a good side. But we know it’s really difficult to win games.

Robson: St Johnstone will be ‘right up there’

“Everybody knows the recruitment and what St Johnstone have done. We played them up there and they’re a good side.

“They’ll be right up there, right up at the top end of the league. They’ll be right up fighting for the championship, and rightly so with the players they’ve got.

“I think they’re a really top side. They’re flying in the league, and what have you. So, listen, they’re the favourites.

“We all know that. I mean, none of us are wet behind ears here. We accept that.

“But I’d say we’re an alright team, we’re not a bad team. And it’ll be a tough game for them.”

That 3-1 loss at McDiarmid Park in July was tinged with controversy as far as Raith were concerned.

With the game still goalless, Dylan Easton was felled in the box by Morgan Boyes, only for referee Greg Soutar to wave play on.

A second penalty appeal late in the game when Kai Montagu was wiped out was also rejected.

However, Robson has revealed he was pleased when Soutar subsequently apologised for missing Boyes’ foul on Easton.

“The referee from that game actually, to be fair to him, came in and apologised to me a few weeks later about the decision,” added Robson.