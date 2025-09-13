Neil Lennon brands Dunfermline Athletic’s 5-0 victory ‘magnificent’ as he hails hat-trick hero Andrew Tod

Neil Lennon has hailed Dunfermline’s ‘magnificent’ display as hat-trick hero Andrew Tod helped the Pars to a stunning 5-0 victory away to Arbroath.

The hosts were joint top of the Championship before kick-off but Dunfermline swept to a sensational win at Gayfield.

They were two goals up at the break thanks to Tod’s clinical double.

And the 19-year-old, making his comeback after suffering concussion and whiplash in last month’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, completed his treble with 58 minutes gone.

Tod then provided an assist for Zak Rudden to make it two goals in two games since joining the Fifers. And ex-Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod completed the rout with 14 minutes remaining.

“As a manager, I can’t ask for any more from the players,” said Lennon, whose side are fifth in the Championship. “They’ve deserved something like that.

“I’ve said it’s been coming. I didn’t realise it was going to come so soon. But we were magnificent.

“The quality, the football, the goals, the way they expressed themselves, the physical side of it, the way they defended.

“For me, it’s the perfect day. You don’t get many in football.

Lennon: A ‘good day’ for Dunfermline

“But we have to build on that. They have shown what they’re capable of, against a team who had a really good, strong start to the season.

“So, yeah, it’s been a good day.

“It’s been coming and coming and coming. I hope that’s not the pinnacle of it. I want more.

“Since I’ve been to the club, that’s the best performance. I’ve had some good ones, but this is the most complete, if you want to put it that way.”

Tod returned to training this week after shaking off the effects of his head and neck injuries, and he fully vindicated Lennon’s decision to throw him straight back into the team.

The teenager has now scored seven goals in seven games so far this season and Lennon was fulsome in his praise for the versatile attacker.

“I’m delighted for him,” added Lennon. “We know what we’ve got with Andy, he’s a very talented player.

“He’s very high IQ, football-wise. He’s a really smart footballer. And you could see all that today.

Lennon: ‘Top-class finishes’

“His finishes were top-class.

“He got off to a good start [to the season] and then obviously he had that horrendous injury.

“We couldn’t wait to get him back in the team because he brings something a little bit different. And he’s a good finisher.

“He’s been working on his game and we’ve been working with him. I love those tap-ins, they’re my favourite goals. He’s getting the habit of it now.

“But he’ll be the first to say that they were team goals. Rudden, I thought, was sensational as well.

“Look, every one of them did above and beyond what they’ve been doing.

“They’re still young. We know we’re not the finished article. But you’re now seeing glimpses of what the players can achieve when they put it together.

“And I have to say, the old man at the back, the captain [Kyle Benedictus], was one of the best players on the pitch today as well. I thought he was sensational.”