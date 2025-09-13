Neil Lennon brands Dunfermline Athletic’s 5-0 victory ‘magnificent’ as he hails hat-trick hero Andrew Tod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon brands Dunfermline Athletic’s 5-0 victory ‘magnificent’ as he hails hat-trick hero Andrew Tod

The Pars boss salutes 'most complete performance' of his time in charge at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Andrew Tod celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Hat-trick hero Andrew Tod helped lead Dunfermline to a stunning 5-0 win over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon has hailed Dunfermline’s ‘magnificent’ display as hat-trick hero Andrew Tod helped the Pars to a stunning 5-0 victory away to Arbroath.

The hosts were joint top of the Championship before kick-off but Dunfermline swept to a sensational win at Gayfield.

They were two goals up at the break thanks to Tod’s clinical double.

And the 19-year-old, making his comeback after suffering concussion and whiplash in last month’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, completed his treble with 58 minutes gone.

Tod then provided an assist for Zak Rudden to make it two goals in two games since joining the Fifers. And ex-Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod completed the rout with 14 minutes remaining.

Neil Lennon was a happy man after Dunfermline’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“As a manager, I can’t ask for any more from the players,” said Lennon, whose side are fifth in the Championship. “They’ve deserved something like that.

“I’ve said it’s been coming. I didn’t realise it was going to come so soon. But we were magnificent.

“The quality, the football, the goals, the way they expressed themselves, the physical side of it, the way they defended.

“For me, it’s the perfect day. You don’t get many in football.

Lennon: A ‘good day’ for Dunfermline

“But we have to build on that. They have shown what they’re capable of, against a team who had a really good, strong start to the season.

“So, yeah, it’s been a good day.

“It’s been coming and coming and coming. I hope that’s not the pinnacle of it. I want more.

“Since I’ve been to the club, that’s the best performance. I’ve had some good ones, but this is the most complete, if you want to put it that way.”

Andrew Tod points in the air as team-mate Robbie Fraser congratulates him on one of his three goals for the Pars.
Andrew Tod (centr) enjoyed a fruitful return to action with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Tod returned to training this week after shaking off the effects of his head and neck injuries, and he fully vindicated Lennon’s decision to throw him straight back into the team.

The teenager has now scored seven goals in seven games so far this season and Lennon was fulsome in his praise for the versatile attacker.

“I’m delighted for him,” added Lennon. “We know what we’ve got with Andy, he’s a very talented player.

“He’s very high IQ, football-wise. He’s a really smart footballer. And you could see all that today.

Lennon: ‘Top-class finishes’

“His finishes were top-class.

“He got off to a good start [to the season] and then obviously he had that horrendous injury.

“We couldn’t wait to get him back in the team because he brings something a little bit different. And he’s a good finisher.

“He’s been working on his game and we’ve been working with him. I love those tap-ins, they’re my favourite goals. He’s getting the habit of it now.

Andrew Tod jumps in the air as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline.
Andrew Tod now has seven goals in seven games so far this season with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But he’ll be the first to say that they were team goals. Rudden, I thought, was sensational as well.

“Look, every one of them did above and beyond what they’ve been doing.

“They’re still young. We know we’re not the finished article. But you’re now seeing glimpses of what the players can achieve when they put it together.

“And I have to say, the old man at the back, the captain [Kyle Benedictus], was one of the best players on the pitch today as well. I thought he was sensational.”

Conversation