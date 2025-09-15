Neil Lennon addresses injury concerns over Dunfermline Athletic brothers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon addresses injury concerns over Dunfermline Athletic brothers

Andrew and John Tod both had to be substituted in Saturday's 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic youngster Andrew Tod with brother John.
Neil Lennon has moved to reassure Dunfermline fans over the fitness of the on-form Tod brothers.

Both siblings had to be substituted late on in Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

Andrew left the Gayfield pitch to a huge ovation after marking his return from concussion and whiplash with a superb hat-trick.

It moves the 19-year-old onto seven goals from seven appearances so far this season.

Andrew Tod holds up three fingers on his left hand and clutches the match ball after his hat-trick in Dunfermline's 5-0 win over Arbroath.
And he was followed off shortly after by younger brother John.

Both appeared to pick up injuries in the second-half in the Angus rout.

However, any concerns over the duo being fit enough to face St Johnstone on Friday night have been dismissed by Lennon.

Andrew was moving freely after full-time when he made a beeline for referee Lloyd Wilson to ask for the match ball as a souvenir of his treble.

Lennon gives Tod brothers update

And John was feeling the effects of making his debut for Scotland U/19s last week against the United Arab Emirates after missing the first of their triple-header against Slovenia with a ‘minor issue’ in his glute.

“Andy was feeling his thigh, he got a bit of a dead leg,” explained Lennon of the substitutions.

“And John’s just fatigued. He’s been away with the 19s for three games, and he was just starting to cramp up.

“So, it was just precautionary more than anything.”

