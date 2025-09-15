Neil Lennon addresses injury concerns over Dunfermline Athletic brothers

Neil Lennon has moved to reassure Dunfermline fans over the fitness of the on-form Tod brothers.

Both siblings had to be substituted late on in Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

Andrew left the Gayfield pitch to a huge ovation after marking his return from concussion and whiplash with a superb hat-trick.

It moves the 19-year-old onto seven goals from seven appearances so far this season.

And he was followed off shortly after by younger brother John.

Both appeared to pick up injuries in the second-half in the Angus rout.

However, any concerns over the duo being fit enough to face St Johnstone on Friday night have been dismissed by Lennon.

Andrew was moving freely after full-time when he made a beeline for referee Lloyd Wilson to ask for the match ball as a souvenir of his treble.

Lennon gives Tod brothers update

And John was feeling the effects of making his debut for Scotland U/19s last week against the United Arab Emirates after missing the first of their triple-header against Slovenia with a ‘minor issue’ in his glute.

“Andy was feeling his thigh, he got a bit of a dead leg,” explained Lennon of the substitutions.

“And John’s just fatigued. He’s been away with the 19s for three games, and he was just starting to cramp up.

“So, it was just precautionary more than anything.”