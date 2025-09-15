Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers player set to leave on loan – and the one definitely staying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers player set to leave on loan – and the one definitely staying

The loan market remains open for the rest of September for SPFL clubs below the Premiership.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Barry Robson gesticulates and shouts.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has revealed Raith Rovers’ plans to shake up their squad in the remainder of the loan market.

Clubs below the Premiership in the SPFL are still able to loan players in and out for the rest of September, whilst teams in the top-flight can also send players elsewhere for game-time.

Last month, Raith recruited Motherwell full-back Ewan Wilson, York City defender Darragh O’Connor and Rangers youngster Josh Gentles on temporary transfers.

And they returned to Ibrox to secure a season-long loan deal for midfielder Paul Nsio on Friday.

With those additions strengthening the Stark’s Park squad, attention has turned to younger Rovers players who need to boost first-team experience.

Raith Rovers youngster Logan Raeside pictured in front of the tunnel at Stark's Park.
Logan Raeside has been loaned out by Raith Rovers. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Logan Raeside, the 16-year-old midfielder signed in the summer, last week joined East of Scotland outfit Hill of Beath Hawthorn, where uncle Robbie Raeside is manager.

And Robson has revealed Callum Hannah, who has previously had stints with Montrose and Clyde, will also be farmed out to build up top-team knowhow.

“All our loan players will train with us every day,” explained Robson, whose side were defeated by St Johnstone on Saturday. “And on top of that, they’ll go and do extra sessions at night with their loan clubs.

“Their training does not change from here at all, because that’s the most important part for them.

Robson: ‘We’ll try and get him games on loan’

“Logan’s most important part is the training sessions, the periodisation, the work, the knowledge. The stuff that we need them to do will be done here through the day.

“He’s a young kid. We feel like he needs to go and get games.

“Callum Hannah will be the same. We’ll try and get him out for games.”

However, Robson has moved to clarify Kai Montagu’s immediate future at Raith.

Raith Rovers midfielder Kai Montagu holds his left hand up to his face.
Barry Robson insists Kai Montagu will not be leaving Raith Rovers on loan. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

The teenager, who signed from East Kilbride last year, has been used sparingly so far this season. He has made just one appearance in the league.

He is highly-rated by Rovers, however, and penned a new deal in February that ties him to the club until May 2027.

“Kai’s a bit different,” added Robson, who began his coaching career with the youths at Aberdeen. “He’s one that’ll be staying in with us. He’ll not be going out on loan.

“I think a lot of people will turn around and say, ‘games, games, games, games, games, games’.

“In my experience, and I’ve worked with younger players, it’s the training that’s really important. If you’re giving them the right stuff, that’s what’s really, really, really important.”

