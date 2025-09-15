Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers player set to leave on loan – and the one definitely staying

Barry Robson has revealed Raith Rovers’ plans to shake up their squad in the remainder of the loan market.

Clubs below the Premiership in the SPFL are still able to loan players in and out for the rest of September, whilst teams in the top-flight can also send players elsewhere for game-time.

Last month, Raith recruited Motherwell full-back Ewan Wilson, York City defender Darragh O’Connor and Rangers youngster Josh Gentles on temporary transfers.

And they returned to Ibrox to secure a season-long loan deal for midfielder Paul Nsio on Friday.

With those additions strengthening the Stark’s Park squad, attention has turned to younger Rovers players who need to boost first-team experience.

Logan Raeside, the 16-year-old midfielder signed in the summer, last week joined East of Scotland outfit Hill of Beath Hawthorn, where uncle Robbie Raeside is manager.

And Robson has revealed Callum Hannah, who has previously had stints with Montrose and Clyde, will also be farmed out to build up top-team knowhow.

“All our loan players will train with us every day,” explained Robson, whose side were defeated by St Johnstone on Saturday. “And on top of that, they’ll go and do extra sessions at night with their loan clubs.

“Their training does not change from here at all, because that’s the most important part for them.

Robson: ‘We’ll try and get him games on loan’

“Logan’s most important part is the training sessions, the periodisation, the work, the knowledge. The stuff that we need them to do will be done here through the day.

“He’s a young kid. We feel like he needs to go and get games.

“Callum Hannah will be the same. We’ll try and get him out for games.”

However, Robson has moved to clarify Kai Montagu’s immediate future at Raith.

The teenager, who signed from East Kilbride last year, has been used sparingly so far this season. He has made just one appearance in the league.

He is highly-rated by Rovers, however, and penned a new deal in February that ties him to the club until May 2027.

“Kai’s a bit different,” added Robson, who began his coaching career with the youths at Aberdeen. “He’s one that’ll be staying in with us. He’ll not be going out on loan.

“I think a lot of people will turn around and say, ‘games, games, games, games, games, games’.

“In my experience, and I’ve worked with younger players, it’s the training that’s really important. If you’re giving them the right stuff, that’s what’s really, really, really important.”