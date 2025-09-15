Former Dunfermline loan kid joins Arsenal and talks about experience with Pars

Former Dunfermline loan kid Archie Stevens has signed for English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 19-year-old winger – who made 11 appearances for the East End Park side last season – will join up with the academy where former Gunners star and Germany legend Per Mertesacker is in charge.

It comes after he was released by Rangers in the summer.

‘Dunfermline Athletic spell taught me so much’

The England youth international, who scored for the London club in a recent friendly against Monaco, told Arsenal’s official website: “I went on loan to Dunfermline towards the end of the season and learnt loads there.

“We were in a relegation scrap at the start, so that taught me a lot, and we managed to stay up.

“So I’ve seen a lot of things on and off the pitch.”

Stevens, who is thought to have signed a one-year deal, added: “It really helps your mindset and mentality.

“Bringing men’s football into youth football can help a lot.

“It teaches you so much.

“Michael Tidser was my first manager and then Neil Lennon came in.

“They are two big names and I learnt lots from them.”