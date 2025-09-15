Former Dunfermline loan kid joins Arsenal and talks about experience with Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Former Dunfermline loan kid joins Arsenal and talks about experience with Pars

'I've seen a lot of things on and off the pitch.'

By Reporter
New Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Archie Stevens.
Archie Stevens during his short spell at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC

Former Dunfermline loan kid Archie Stevens has signed for English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The 19-year-old winger – who made 11 appearances for the East End Park side last season – will join up with the academy where former Gunners star and Germany legend Per Mertesacker is in charge.

It comes after he was released by Rangers in the summer.

‘Dunfermline Athletic spell taught me so much’

The England youth international, who scored for the London club in a recent friendly against Monaco, told Arsenal’s official website: “I went on loan to Dunfermline towards the end of the season and learnt loads there.

“We were in a relegation scrap at the start, so that taught me a lot, and we managed to stay up.

“So I’ve seen a lot of things on and off the pitch.”

Archie Stevens in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Stevens, who is thought to have signed a one-year deal, added: “It really helps your mindset and mentality.

“Bringing men’s football into youth football can help a lot.

“It teaches you so much.

“Michael Tidser was my first manager and then Neil Lennon came in.

“They are two big names and I learnt lots from them.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers Manager Barry Robson gesticulates and shouts.
Barry Robson reveals Raith Rovers player set to leave on loan - and the…
Archie Stevens during his short spell at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC
Coll Donaldson admits 'I was a wee a******e' at Dundee United
Cammy MacPherson training with St Johnstone.
Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was 'difficult' after St Johnstone release
Dhanda
Dundee appeal Yan Dhanda red card as ex-Premier League striker backs ref decision
Vicko Sevelj was dismissed with 85 minutes on the clock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make Vicko Sevelj red card appeal decision
Dunfermline Athletic youngster Andrew Tod with brother John.
Neil Lennon addresses injury concerns over Dunfermline Athletic brothers
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained
Dundee United players celebrate.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room as overriding emotion revealed after Hibs thriller
4
Cam Congreve
Cameron Congreve wants first Dundee start after game-changing display against Motherwell
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal against Raith.
Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming

Conversation