Home Sport Football

What Dunfermline can expect from new boy with two ‘similar traits’ to Victor Wanyama and Efe Ambrose

Ghanian defender Nurudeen Abdulai has joined the Pars on a three-year deal.

New Dunfermline Athletic signing Nurudeen Abdulai folds his arms and leans against a goalpost at East End Park.
Dunfermline have signed Nurudeen Abdulai on a three-year deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon has warned Dunfermline will need to be patient with latest signing Nurudeen Abdulai.

The Ghanaian defender signed a three-year deal with the Pars on transfer deadline day and arrived in Scotland last week to complete his move from Medeama SC in his homeland.

The 21-year-old, previously linked with Aberdeen and clubs on the continent, finally managed to cut through red tape to secure his work permit on Saturday.

It is understood the paperwork came through just two hours before kick-off, allowing him to be included in the squad for the meeting with Arbroath.

New signing Nurudeen Abdulai has taken the number 18 shirt at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, Abdulai – who has been involved with the Ghana full squad on three occasions without making his debut – was left on the bench at Gayfield as the Fifers romped to an impressive 5-0 victory.

And Lennon has vowed to give the stopper time to settle in to his new surroundings.

“It was on the cards for us for a while,” said Lennon of the eye-catching signing.

“But he’s going to take a bit of bedding in. We’ve taken our time with the other (signings) and he’ll be probably of a similar ilk.

‘Similar traits’ to Wanyama and Ambrose

“He’s very strong and he’s a good defender. He can play as a (number) six as well, at a push, but we’re okay in that position at the minute.

“Technically, he’s a good passer.

“I wouldn’t say he’s like a Victor Wanyama or an Efe (Ambrose), but he’s got similar traits.

“He’s very cool on the ball and he covers the ground well.

“And that’s only from what I’ve seen of him over the last couple of days.

“He’ll add value to what we’ve got.

Nurudeen Abdulai warms up before the Pars' 5-0 win over Arbroath.
Nurudeen Abdulai got his first taste of Scottish football when Dunfermline beat Arbroath 5-0. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have recruited mostly from the British Isles this summer in attracting players such as Charlie Gilmour, Zak Rudden, Shea Kearney, Rory MacLeod, Robbie Fraser and Mason Munn.

But Germany-born Mozambique internationalist Alfons Amade and Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres hail from further afield and have given the Pars an insight into how to help Abdulai acclimatise.

“You know what, I have to say, the foreign lads have settled in really well,” added Lennon.

“And it’s not been like a shock to the system or anything like that, which has surprised me.

Lennon: ‘They’ve taken to the game well’

“Obviously, Jefferson had a year in Sheffield, which, it’s not exactly the Bahamas!

“And Alfons has played in Germany and he’s played in Bulgaria.

“So maybe the adverse weather is not a huge shock to them. And they’ve taken to the game well here.

“I’ve been particularly impressed with Jefferson, settling in so quickly and bringing something a little bit different to the team.

“And Fonzie (Amade) has been really consistent as well.”

Conversation