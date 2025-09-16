Inside Dunfermline Athletic sensation Andrew Tod’s football education with ex-Dundee hero mentor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Dunfermline Athletic sensation Andrew Tod’s football education with ex-Dundee hero mentor

The Pars sensation worked with Keith Wright at the Scottish FA's performance school in Edinburgh.

Andrew Tod clutched the match ball and holds up three fingers after scoring a hat-trick for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath.
Andrew Tod is flourishing this season at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

When Neil Lennon hailed Andrew Tod’s ‘football IQ’ following his stunning hat-trick at the weekend, there was one man who knew exactly what the Dunfermline manager was talking about.

Keith Wright, the former Dundee and Hibernian hero, saw Tod flourish as both a footballer and a young man during four of his most formative years.

The on-form forward was a pupil at Broughton High School in Edinburgh, the Scottish FA performance school, where Wright is the head coach.

In a cohort that included Hibernian pair Rudi Molotnikov and Jacob MacIntyre, who is on loan at Arbroath, Tod was a ‘role model’, according to Wright.

That was by no means easy. Staying in Kinross, the youngster had to travel into the centre of the capital in time for the bell ringing each morning. He was never late.

Andrew Tod celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Hat-trick hero Andrew Tod helped lead Dunfermline to a stunning 5-0 win over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And, with training even further afield after school in the evening, often his day did not finish until 11pm.

Having witnessed all that hard work and dedication, Wright is thrilled to see one of his graduates making such a mark at first-team level.

“It was a good group that Andrew was in,” Wright tells Courier Sport. “And he was a role model.

“On the pitch, off the pitch, in the classroom. He knew what the school was all about. He’d come in determined to improve.

“They were all battling it out every day to be the top player.

Wright: ‘That alone is an achievement’

“I remember Toddy travelled to the school from Kinross. That alone is an achievement.

“And he wasn’t late once. Four years, from Kinross to the centre of Edinburgh for school every morning.

“His grandad would sometimes bring him and pick him up because he had to go straight to club training after that.

“But mostly he travelled bus, which was amazing.

“That just sums him up, actually. Especially in the winter mornings, from Kinross.

Keith Wright spent more than four years with Dundee. Image: Image: SNS.

“I would travel up the road to Dundee and pass Kinross and think, ‘Toddy comes from here every day’. Brilliant.

“There was never a complaint, travelling in to get seven periods of football a week.

“But he just loved his football and that’s one of the sacrifices he made.”

Tod, who with brother John signed a new contract in the summer, has been thriving playing as an out-and-out striker for Dunfermline this season. It is a role he has been learning on the job.

More physically developed now than he was when he made his first-team debut three years ago, he has the movement and eye of someone much older.

Game intelligence

Wright, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, saw those attributes develop through plenty of graft.

“He was probably a No.6 or an 8 in that era,” continues Wright. “But he could play anywhere – and he would play anywhere.

Neil Lennon is right, he had the game intelligence to go and play with his back to goal up top.

“This is in first, second, third year. He would play in every position.

“You couldn’t say what position Toddy was going to play, because he would just go and do a good job and play well in all the positions.

Andrew Tod (right) has developed impressively since making his home debut against Buckie Thistle in 2022 Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“He did always want to play No.10, that was always his favourite.

“He liked to make intelligent runs, he liked to get on the ball, he liked to be in the build-up.

“So, he just loved playing, and he would always want to have an end product. He didn’t just want to be in the build-up, he wanted to be in the box as well.”

Like a proud relation, Wright adds: “I hope he just kicks on again. It’s brilliant to see him doing well. We do keep in touch with all the players, week to week, month to month, and just see how they’re getting on.

Wright: ‘Tod had that desire every day’

“Since Neil Lennon has come in, he seems to have got so much belief from him. I think that he’s been a big part of the way he’s played since the start of the season.

“With us, he just had that desire every day. He was one of the first on the pitch when they had the football period. And he was last off, always wanting to work on stuff.

“They’re the ones that you think will get their rewards, no matter what.

“You’ll play football all your days because you love it. But as long as you’re willing to put that work in, that’s massive in building a career.”

Conversation