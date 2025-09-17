Nurudeen Abdulai opens up on Dunfermline Athletic ‘wow’ factor as he reveals Ghanaian TV quirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurudeen Abdulai opens up on Dunfermline Athletic ‘wow’ factor as he reveals Ghanaian TV quirk

The Pars' new signing has been speaking about his move to Scotland.

Nurudeen Abdulai holds up a Dunfermline Athletic shirt with the number 18 on it.
Nurudeen Abdulai has opened up on his move to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s recent capture of Nurudeen Abdulai was certainly eye-catching.

Plenty of players have found their way to Scottish football from Ghana. But Dunfermline in the Championship seems an unlikely destination for a youngster linked previously with Aberdeen and teams across the continent.

Yet, here he is, following in the footsteps of compatriots such as former Dundee United midfielder Prince Buaben, ex-Celtic loan player Jeffrey Schlupp and one-time Hearts hero Laryea Kingston.

And, intriguingly, it appears Scotland is not that strange a choice for a youngster trying to make his way in professional football from West Africa.

“I was in Ghana when my agent called me,” explains Abdulai. “He said Dunfermline was interested in me and I was like, ‘wow’.

New Dunfermline Athletic signing Nurudeen Abdulai folds his arms and leans against a goalpost at East End Park.
Dunfermline have signed Nurudeen Abdulai on a three-year deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“When I was in Ghana, I was watching Scottish football on the television. I would say it’s a dream come true to be in Dunfermline and I’m happy to be here.

“Scottish football, English football, Serie A and everything. I watch everything in Ghana.

“Scottish football is also a big thing. If you mention the English League, La Liga, you can mention Scottish as well.”

Abdulai’s maiden taste of Scottish football in the flesh would have been a long way from some of the pictures he has seen beamed onto his screen in Ghana.

The 21-year-old was included in the squad – after his work permit was secured just hours before – for Dunfermline’s 5-0 win over Arbroath at a windy and rainy Gayfield.

Abdulai: Dunfermline ‘a big chance for me’

He could now make his debut in Friday night’s televised encounter with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, although manager Neil Lennon has vowed to tread carefully with his new recruit.

And it is clear the athletic stopper is looking well beyond the short-term with his switch to East End Park.

“As a player, you need to think about your future. And I think you need to take any step,” he added. “I would say this is a big chance for me.

“I’m here to improve, I’m here to learn. Also, I’m here to enjoy it.

“Firstly, I’m a defender. I think you need to protect your posts first before you think about anything else.

Nurudeen Abdulai warming up with the Pars squad.
Nurudeen Abdulai was included in the Dunfermline squad for the 5-0 victory over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But I like playing on the ground, that’s my style. Also, I work very hard when I’m playing.

“The Ghana league, I think, is more physical, but I think Scotland is similar.”

Abdulai is fully aware that his first task is to work his way into a Dunfermline side that has fielded the same back three of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and John Tod in every game so far this season.

However, with three previous call-ups to the full Ghana squad, he is convinced the Pars can help him in his international ambitions.

“Playing for Dunfermline in Scotland is a big privilege,” he commented. “If I play well here, I’ll be back in the national team.”

