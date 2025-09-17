Nurudeen Abdulai opens up on Dunfermline Athletic ‘wow’ factor as he reveals Ghanaian TV quirk

Dunfermline’s recent capture of Nurudeen Abdulai was certainly eye-catching.

Plenty of players have found their way to Scottish football from Ghana. But Dunfermline in the Championship seems an unlikely destination for a youngster linked previously with Aberdeen and teams across the continent.

Yet, here he is, following in the footsteps of compatriots such as former Dundee United midfielder Prince Buaben, ex-Celtic loan player Jeffrey Schlupp and one-time Hearts hero Laryea Kingston.

And, intriguingly, it appears Scotland is not that strange a choice for a youngster trying to make his way in professional football from West Africa.

“I was in Ghana when my agent called me,” explains Abdulai. “He said Dunfermline was interested in me and I was like, ‘wow’.

“When I was in Ghana, I was watching Scottish football on the television. I would say it’s a dream come true to be in Dunfermline and I’m happy to be here.

“Scottish football, English football, Serie A and everything. I watch everything in Ghana.

“Scottish football is also a big thing. If you mention the English League, La Liga, you can mention Scottish as well.”

Abdulai’s maiden taste of Scottish football in the flesh would have been a long way from some of the pictures he has seen beamed onto his screen in Ghana.

The 21-year-old was included in the squad – after his work permit was secured just hours before – for Dunfermline’s 5-0 win over Arbroath at a windy and rainy Gayfield.

Abdulai: Dunfermline ‘a big chance for me’

He could now make his debut in Friday night’s televised encounter with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, although manager Neil Lennon has vowed to tread carefully with his new recruit.

And it is clear the athletic stopper is looking well beyond the short-term with his switch to East End Park.

“As a player, you need to think about your future. And I think you need to take any step,” he added. “I would say this is a big chance for me.

“I’m here to improve, I’m here to learn. Also, I’m here to enjoy it.

“Firstly, I’m a defender. I think you need to protect your posts first before you think about anything else.

“But I like playing on the ground, that’s my style. Also, I work very hard when I’m playing.

“The Ghana league, I think, is more physical, but I think Scotland is similar.”

Abdulai is fully aware that his first task is to work his way into a Dunfermline side that has fielded the same back three of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and John Tod in every game so far this season.

However, with three previous call-ups to the full Ghana squad, he is convinced the Pars can help him in his international ambitions.

“Playing for Dunfermline in Scotland is a big privilege,” he commented. “If I play well here, I’ll be back in the national team.”