Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson makes Richard Chin admission

Barry Robson insists Richard Chin is ahead of schedule in his development at Raith Rovers after the summer signing made his debut for Malaysia last week.

Chin arrived at Stark’s Park during the close-season after a year playing part-time football with Farnborough in England’s sixth tier.

Raith are convinced the speedy and strong-running 22-year-old has all the raw materials to make a success of his move north.

It was assumed it may take time, however, for the former Charlton Athletic trainee to settle into life in Scotland and to get used to Rovers’ way of playing.

But Robson admits the attacker’s international bow in Malaysia’s 1-0 win against Palestine is proof that Chin is a fast learner.

“I guess that shows you what he’s like as a character,” said Robson of the popular player’s return to training last week, just a couple of hours after stepping off a plane.

“It’s the commitment of the kid. He just wants to do it. He just wants to do well.

“And we’re so pleased and proud of him for getting his call-up.

“When he first came in and we saw him the first week or two of training, we could see all the good things in him.

“But it was like, ‘oh, he could take a while here’. Like, for us to get him to where we want to.

Robson: ‘That’s what I liked about Chin’

“We were building training sessions that force you to pass the ball forward or force you to press or force you to stand in the right position.

“And he started picking it up really quick and that’s what I liked about him.

“He was picking it up quicker and quicker and quicker. And then he got when we were trying to press or we were playing, or if he wanted to drop in here or he wanted to run there, or if he wanted to do this. He would pick it up really quickly.

“So, he came on a lot quicker. We got him stronger; we’ve got him quicker already and fitter. A couple of months have really helped him.

“And he was coming on and affecting games. So, I think that’s what has caught the eye.”

Chin sat out Raith’s recent 1-0 win away to Morton due to international duty, as did on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles.

And that could be repeated next month when Rovers host Ayr on the weekend of October 11.

“I’m really pleased for him,” added Robson. “But there’s another international break coming in October, another wee ten days he’s away again.

“So, when he’s trying to push to get in the team he misses it again. So, things like that can destabilise it a wee bit.

“But we want him to do well in the international scene.”