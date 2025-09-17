Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson makes Richard Chin admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson makes Richard Chin admission

The summer signing recently made his international debut for Malaysia.

Richard Chin in action for Raith Rovers.
Richard Chin joined Raith Rovers in the summer. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson insists Richard Chin is ahead of schedule in his development at Raith Rovers after the summer signing made his debut for Malaysia last week.

Chin arrived at Stark’s Park during the close-season after a year playing part-time football with Farnborough in England’s sixth tier.

Raith are convinced the speedy and strong-running 22-year-old has all the raw materials to make a success of his move north.

It was assumed it may take time, however, for the former Charlton Athletic trainee to settle into life in Scotland and to get used to Rovers’ way of playing.

But Robson admits the attacker’s international bow in Malaysia’s 1-0 win against Palestine is proof that Chin is a fast learner.

Richard Chin shakes hands with Paul McMullan as he comes on in a game for Raith Rovers.
Richard Chin (right) has made all of his appearances for Raith Rovers as a substitute. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“I guess that shows you what he’s like as a character,” said Robson of the popular player’s return to training last week, just a couple of hours after stepping off a plane.

“It’s the commitment of the kid. He just wants to do it. He just wants to do well.

“And we’re so pleased and proud of him for getting his call-up.

When he first came in and we saw him the first week or two of training, we could see all the good things in him.

“But it was like, ‘oh, he could take a while here’. Like, for us to get him to where we want to.

Robson: ‘That’s what I liked about Chin’

“We were building training sessions that force you to pass the ball forward or force you to press or force you to stand in the right position.

“And he started picking it up really quick and that’s what I liked about him.

“He was picking it up quicker and quicker and quicker. And then he got when we were trying to press or we were playing, or if he wanted to drop in here or he wanted to run there, or if he wanted to do this. He would pick it up really quickly.

“So, he came on a lot quicker. We got him stronger; we’ve got him quicker already and fitter. A couple of months have really helped him.

“And he was coming on and affecting games. So, I think that’s what has caught the eye.”

Richard Chin challenges Nick McAllister during Raith Rovers' 1-0 win away at Ayr United.
Richard Chin (left) has been a dynamic presence for Raith Rovers during his cameos so far this season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Chin sat out Raith’s recent 1-0 win away to Morton due to international duty, as did on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles.

And that could be repeated next month when Rovers host Ayr on the weekend of October 11.

“I’m really pleased for him,” added Robson. “But there’s another international break coming in October, another wee ten days he’s away again.

“So, when he’s trying to push to get in the team he misses it again. So, things like that can destabilise it a wee bit.

“But we want him to do well in the international scene.”

