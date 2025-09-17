Dunfermline Athletic CEO explains reasons for Pars’ lack of experience

David Cook has backed Neil Lennon to get the best out of Dunfermline’s young squad – after revealing the club has failed to land more experienced targets.

The Pars have the youngest starting XI in the Championship and amongst the lowest average age across the whole of the SPFL.

Summer signings include the likes of 19-year-olds Rory MacLeod and Mason Munn, 21-year-olds Shea Kearney and Nurudeen Abdulai, 22-year-old Robbie Fraser and 23-year-old Jefferson Caceres.

The oldest new recruits are 25-year-olds Zak Rudden and Alfons Amade, and 26-year-old Charlie Gilmour.

Apart from Ghanaian Abdulai, all are either starting games or have made an impact since their arrival, leaving the Fifers are happy with the options they have.

However, Cook admits they have unsuccessfully attempted to bolster the squad with more experience this summer.

“I am aware some fans have commented about the lack of experience in the squad,” said the chief executive in his monthly update for supporters.

“It was not our intention to have a squad as young as it is right now, with an average age of 22.

Cook: Dunfermline ‘priced out’ of signings

“But players we looked to sign that would have fitted the more experienced profile either didn’t become available or we were priced out of these options.

“That said, we feel we are in a good position, and the squad has a lot of qualities and depth.

“We are also fortunate to have a manager with a strong track record of both trusting and improving players regardless of age.

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves, but team performances are encouraging, and we can take a lot of confidence into the St Johnstone game.”

He added: “The loan window remains open, and we are looking at options both in and out.

“We would like to get our talented young players out into men’s football to aid their development.”

The make-up of the squad is just one of the issues supporters will be able to quiz Cook on later this month, as well as manager Neil Lennon and chairman Jim Leishman.

The trio will take questions at a free fans’ forum due to take place at the Alhambra Theatre on September 30.