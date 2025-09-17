Dunfermline Athletic CEO explains reasons for Pars’ lack of experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic CEO explains reasons for Pars’ lack of experience

David Cook has given a wide-ranging monthly update to supporters.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

David Cook has backed Neil Lennon to get the best out of Dunfermline’s young squad – after revealing the club has failed to land more experienced targets.

The Pars have the youngest starting XI in the Championship and amongst the lowest average age across the whole of the SPFL.

Summer signings include the likes of 19-year-olds Rory MacLeod and Mason Munn, 21-year-olds Shea Kearney and Nurudeen Abdulai, 22-year-old Robbie Fraser and 23-year-old Jefferson Caceres.

The oldest new recruits are 25-year-olds Zak Rudden and Alfons Amade, and 26-year-old Charlie Gilmour.

Rory MacLeod sits on the knees of Dunfermline team-mates Josh Cooper and Robbie Fraser.
Rory MacLeod (centre) and Robbie Fraser (right) have both joined Dunfermline this summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Apart from Ghanaian Abdulai, all are either starting games or have made an impact since their arrival, leaving the Fifers are happy with the options they have.

However, Cook admits they have unsuccessfully attempted to bolster the squad with more experience this summer.

“I am aware some fans have commented about the lack of experience in the squad,” said the chief executive in his monthly update for supporters.

“It was not our intention to have a squad as young as it is right now, with an average age of 22.

Cook: Dunfermline ‘priced out’ of signings

“But players we looked to sign that would have fitted the more experienced profile either didn’t become available or we were priced out of these options.

“That said, we feel we are in a good position, and the squad has a lot of qualities and depth.

“We are also fortunate to have a manager with a strong track record of both trusting and improving players regardless of age.

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves, but team performances are encouraging, and we can take a lot of confidence into the St Johnstone game.”

With his arms in the air, Jim Leishman greets the Dunfermline Athletic crowd from the East End Park pitch.
New chairman Jim Leishman will join CEO David Cook and manager Neil Lennon at a Dunfermline fans’ forum. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

He added: “The loan window remains open, and we are looking at options both in and out.

“We would like to get our talented young players out into men’s football to aid their development.”

The make-up of the squad is just one of the issues supporters will be able to quiz Cook on later this month, as well as manager Neil Lennon and chairman Jim Leishman.

The trio will take questions at a free fans’ forum due to take place at the Alhambra Theatre on September 30.

