Why Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has been surprised by Zak Rudden

Neil Lennon has confessed to being ‘surprised’ by the early impact and quality of Zak Rudden at Dunfermline.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker joined the Pars last month after spending only weeks with Livingston following his transfer there in the summer.

The move was questioned by some supporters, who had been calling for the Pars to add an experienced goal-scorer to their ranks.

However, Rudden kicked off life with the Fifers with a debut strike in the draw with Ross County. He followed that up with another goal – and two assists – in his second outing, against Arbroath at the weekend.

And a thrilled Lennon admits the 25-year-old has proved ‘better than what I thought’.

“As an individual, he’s been terrific,” said Lennon of Rudden. “We’re really enjoying working with him.

“I think he’s a really smart footballer, again a bit like Andy [Tod].

“I’ve been really impressed with him, not just his quality on the pitch but what he brings to the squad off the field as well. And long may it continue.

“It’s two goals in two [games] but he brings a lot more than just goals to the team.

Lennon: ‘We’re thrilled with Rudden’

“I think people can see themselves what he can do. He’s playing with quite a lot of confidence, and I think he’s settled in very, very quickly.

“I’m going to keep on top of him, I don’t want him to slack off, because I think at 25 he’s got his best years in front of him, and he has to protect his talent.”

Lennon added: ”We’re managing him as well as we can and he’s responding as well as he can.

“Look, it’s very early days, it’s very embryonic. But, with his contribution that he’s made in both the games, we’re thrilled with him.

“I think he likes scoring goals. You can see when he does score, he enjoys it.

“But it’s also what he brings to the team, in terms of work ethic, quality, his link-up play and his running down the sides.

“The two assists he had on Saturday were magnificent. The ball for Tod for the second goal and the one over the top for Rory [MacLeod], it was really instinctive striker’s play.

“And you can’t coach that. So, he sees the pictures, and he’s shown me already what a good player he is.

“But he’s been a surprise for me, he’s better than what I thought.”