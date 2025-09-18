Why Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has been surprised by Zak Rudden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Why Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has been surprised by Zak Rudden

The striker has scored in his first two games for the Pars.

New Dunfermline signing Zak Rudden stands beside a large DAFC badge.
Zak Rudden has settled well at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon has confessed to being ‘surprised’ by the early impact and quality of Zak Rudden at Dunfermline.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker joined the Pars last month after spending only weeks with Livingston following his transfer there in the summer.

The move was questioned by some supporters, who had been calling for the Pars to add an experienced goal-scorer to their ranks.

However, Rudden kicked off life with the Fifers with a debut strike in the draw with Ross County. He followed that up with another goal – and two assists – in his second outing, against Arbroath at the weekend.

Dunfermline striker Zak Rudden plays a pass under pressure from Arbroath midfielder Harry Cochrane.
Zak Rudden was instrumental in Dunfermline’s 5-0 victory over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And a thrilled Lennon admits the 25-year-old has proved ‘better than what I thought’.

“As an individual, he’s been terrific,” said Lennon of Rudden. “We’re really enjoying working with him.

“I think he’s a really smart footballer, again a bit like Andy [Tod].

“I’ve been really impressed with him, not just his quality on the pitch but what he brings to the squad off the field as well. And long may it continue.

It’s two goals in two [games] but he brings a lot more than just goals to the team.

Lennon: ‘We’re thrilled with Rudden’

“I think people can see themselves what he can do. He’s playing with quite a lot of confidence, and I think he’s settled in very, very quickly.

“I’m going to keep on top of him, I don’t want him to slack off, because I think at 25 he’s got his best years in front of him, and he has to protect his talent.”

Lennon added: ”We’re managing him as well as we can and he’s responding as well as he can.

“Look, it’s very early days, it’s very embryonic. But, with his contribution that he’s made in both the games, we’re thrilled with him.

“I think he likes scoring goals. You can see when he does score, he enjoys it.

“But it’s also what he brings to the team, in terms of work ethic, quality, his link-up play and his running down the sides.

“The two assists he had on Saturday were magnificent. The ball for Tod for the second goal and the one over the top for Rory [MacLeod], it was really instinctive striker’s play.

“And you can’t coach that. So, he sees the pictures, and he’s shown me already what a good player he is.

“But he’s been a surprise for me, he’s better than what I thought.”

More from Football

Craig Levein applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Will Craig Levein become St Johnstone's £1 million ex-manager?
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon reveals doubts over Dunfermline star ahead of St Johnstone clash
Barry Douglas spent just shy of three years at Dundee United early in his career. Image: SNS
Barry Douglas reveals top Dundee United stars he 'watched and learned' from at Tannadice
Yan Dhanda
Dundee boss Steven Pressley rails against Yan Dhanda decision - but how will he…
Simo Valakari gives an instruction from the touchline at Stark's Park.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delivers 'stupid' long-ball warning
Neil Lennon in front of the Dunfermline club crest.
Simo Valakari: Why Neil Lennon's Dunfermline are St Johnstone's toughest opponent yet
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan compensation latest as Dundee set to reject Rangers and…
6
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.
Dunfermline Athletic CEO explains reasons for Pars' lack of experience
Kai Fotheringham on the attack against Raith Rovers.
How Kai Fotheringham has impressed Simo Valakari - and why St Johnstone have more…
Barry Douglas after St Johnstone were relegated at Tynecastle.
Barry Douglas: Why St Johnstone were relegated

Conversation