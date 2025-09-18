Neil Lennon reveals doubts over Dunfermline star ahead of St Johnstone clash

Neil Lennon has revealed Dunfermline are still anxiously waiting on the fitness of hat-trick hero Andrew Tod.

The 19-year-old limped off with 20 minutes remaining in the 5-0 hammering of Arbroath last weekend after a superb display at Gayfield.

With three goals inside an hour and an assist, it was an eye-catching performance that showed great promise ahead of Friday’s meeting with table-topping St Johnstone.

Lennon was confident after the Arbroath trip that Tod would be okay for McDiarmid Park.

But, with brother John shaking off a tight calf, there remains a lingering doubt over Andrew, who has scored seven goals in seven games so far this season.

“Well, we don’t know yet on Andy,” revealed Dunfermline boss Lennon. “We’ll see how he is on Thursday. But John’s fine.

“Andy’s got a bit of bruising around the leg, so we’ll see how he is.

Lennon: ‘See if that’s going to settle’

“He got a knee in the back of the thigh, so we’re just waiting to see if that’s going to settle.”

The older Tod sibling has only recently recovered from concussion and whiplash sustained in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers last month.

The teenager was sidelined for three weeks due to concussion protocols. But, due to the postponement of the meeting with Ayr United, only missed the 2-2 draw with Ross County.

For him to sit out another game due to injury so early in the campaign would be a major blow to the Pars.