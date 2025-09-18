Neil Lennon reveals doubts over Dunfermline star ahead of St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon reveals doubts over Dunfermline star ahead of St Johnstone clash

Hat-trick hero Andrew Tod picked up an injury in the 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon has revealed Dunfermline are still anxiously waiting on the fitness of hat-trick hero Andrew Tod.

The 19-year-old limped off with 20 minutes remaining in the 5-0 hammering of Arbroath last weekend after a superb display at Gayfield.

With three goals inside an hour and an assist, it was an eye-catching performance that showed great promise ahead of Friday’s meeting with table-topping St Johnstone.

Andrew Tod clutching the match ball and holds up three fingers after scoring a hat-trick for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath.
Andrew Tod picked up an injury after scoring his hat-trick for Dunfermline against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Lennon was confident after the Arbroath trip that Tod would be okay for McDiarmid Park.

But, with brother John shaking off a tight calf, there remains a lingering doubt over Andrew, who has scored seven goals in seven games so far this season.

“Well, we don’t know yet on Andy,” revealed Dunfermline boss Lennon. “We’ll see how he is on Thursday. But John’s fine.

“Andy’s got a bit of bruising around the leg, so we’ll see how he is.

Lennon: ‘See if that’s going to settle’

“He got a knee in the back of the thigh, so we’re just waiting to see if that’s going to settle.”

The older Tod sibling has only recently recovered from concussion and whiplash sustained in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers last month.

The teenager was sidelined for three weeks due to concussion protocols. But, due to the postponement of the meeting with Ayr United, only missed the 2-2 draw with Ross County.

For him to sit out another game due to injury so early in the campaign would be a major blow to the Pars.

Conversation