Zak Rudden reveals career first in impressive start to life at Dunfermline Athletic

The ex-St Johnstone striker is preparing for a return to McDiarmid Park on Friday night.

Zak Rudden looks out from a stand at Dunfermlie's East End Park.
Zak Rudden is revelling in the start he has made at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Zak Rudden has revealed there is one element to his Dunfermline move that has delivered him a career first.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker has started life at East End Park with a bang and netted in both his games so far.

A debut goal against Ross County was followed up by another in last Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

Manager Neil Lennon has confessed the 25-year-old is better than what he originally thought when he signed him from Livingston last month.

And Rudden himself reckons the Pars are also proving a step up from the teams he has played for in the past.

Zak Rudden holds up a DAFC scarf after signing for Dunfermline.
Zak Rudden signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC

“It’s been brilliant,” said Rudden of the manner in which he has opened his Dunfermline career. “That’s the way you want to start. A debut goal and then score your next the next week, with a couple of assists as well.

“So, everything’s going good just now.

“I was speaking to my family about it. I’d say that this is probably one of the only teams I’ve been in that, when I play in it, I find that people are in the right positions.

“Probably in years before, that’s not been there. Personally, it feels like that.

“Obviously, I’ve played with decent teams and with good players. But it just feels like here we all know when we’re on song, we’re all doing the right things, and we know where to be at the right time and what the gaffer wants.

Rudden: Pars ‘know what they’re doing’

“I’ve only been here about two or three weeks. To get it that quickly, it’s definitely inside you as well.

“Your knowledge of playing football is definitely there as well. These boys know what they’re doing.”

Asked if he was surprised by how quickly things are gelling, he added: “Definitely. It’s strange. As I say, I’ve never probably been in a team like this.

“But then that’s gratitude to the gaffer and his staff as well.

“We all know when we go on that pitch what we’re doing, and when we’re doing it as well.”

Zak Rudden clenches his right fist and roars with delight after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic on his debut.
Zak Rudden scored a debut goal for Dunfermline against Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group;

Rudden added Dunfermline’s fourth goal against Arbroath, with assists either side of that strike in an impressive display.

A 5-0 victory at a traditionally difficult venue was certainly eye-catching.

However, the marksman – who said he found a ‘good club, with good people’ during his loan spell at Saints in the first half of 2023 – is fully aware their trip to McDiarmid Park will require a step up in quality.

“Last week was a complete performance, but I think there’s still levels to come as well,” he added. “But last week’s done, dusted, and it’s on to this game on Friday.

Rudden: St Johnstone ‘a test’ for Dunfermline

“And we know that it’s a tough team. They like to pass the ball out from the back and make it difficult as well.

“So, it’ll be a hard game, but this will show where we stand.

“They’re one of the top teams. They’ve come down from the Premiership. So, they’ll definitely be up there.

“I think it’s a test for us and then we can see where we’re at as well.

“We can go and implement what we’ve been doing and play our stuff and see where we’re at.”

