Neil Lennon gives St Johnstone verdict ahead of Dunfermline’s Perth trip

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon believes ‘really polished’ St Johnstone are the team all others will have to chase in the Championship this season.

Saints currently sit top of the table and will present a ‘real test’ for the Pars live on television tonight, admits Lennon.

Dunfermline head to McDiarmid Park with burgeoning confidence after their 5-0 hammering of Arbroath at Gayfield last weekend.

However, the hosts are unbeaten in the league and are now three points clear at the summit following their 2-0 victory over fellow pace-setters Raith Rovers.

“I think they are [the team to chase],” said Lennon. “With the start they’ve made and the depth that they have.

“We watched them against Morton a few weeks ago and Simo [Valakari] made three changes at half-time – and made them better.

“They had a great win at the weekend and they’re a really polished, experienced, professional team at this level.

“So, it’s a real test for us off the back of a good performance.

Lennon: ‘St Johnstone are confident’

“But we want to bring that quality and intensity to the game, and it should be a really good game of football because both teams want to play.

“We know it’s going to be a really tough game because they’re confident.

“It’s not an easy place to go to, Starks Park. But they’ve come away with a result, albeit Raith Rovers played very well and were unlucky not to get something out of it.”

Saints have built a clear style under Valakari, with a tendency to dominate possession with their passing game-plan.

However, Lennon has warned that the Pars will have to be ready for everything and anything in Perth.

“Simo does have a set way of playing,” he added. “But he can vary it, in terms of the variation he has in each position.

“In his midfield, he can play narrow wide men and he can play [Josh] McPake, who really likes to hug the touchline and come in and drive at you.

“You’ve got [Adama] Sidibeh and you’ve got the opposite of that in Uche [Ikpeazu].

“He’s got different ways of playing, so we’ll try and prepare as best we can.”