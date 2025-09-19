Callum Smith opens up on fitness journey as he details last major milestone in Raith Rovers comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Callum Smith opens up on fitness journey as he details last major milestone in Raith Rovers comeback

The Stark's Park striker has been sidelined for ten months with a serious knee injury.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Callum Smith has opened up on his gruelling physical and mental journey as he nears the finishing line in his Raith Rovers comeback.

A long ten months on from sustaining a serious knee injury, the 25-year-old is back training with his team-mates.

He is hopeful of stepping that up to be involved in full contact sessions for the first time next week.

And, should everything go according to plan thereafter, the striker could make his long-awaited playing comeback next month.

Callum Smith is deepen conversation with Raith Rovers team-mate Jordan Doherty.
Callum Smith (right) has been involved with the Raith Rovers squad recently on match days. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

It has been a slog for Smith since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Ayr United on November 1 last year.

However, the former Airdrie and Dunfermline player admits the end goal is finally in sight.

“That’s me basically in full training now,” he explained in conversation with Courier Sport. “I’ve done near enough two weeks of non-contact full training.

“So, I’m hoping maybe at the start of next week I can start doing full contact and the boys can start giving me a wee bit in training and see how I react to that.

“But it’s been really good so far. I’m towards the kind of end stages of my rehab, which is great news for me.

Smith: ‘It’s been mentally and physically tough’

“And everything seems to be going well now, which is a positive as well. So, hopefully it continues in that way.”

Since Smith went under the surgeon’s knife, there has been a change of manager at Raith and almost a year has flown by.

“It’s been long, it’s been tough,” he added. “I’m not going to lie about that. It’s been really tough, mentally and physically.

“I’ve pushed myself to my limits. But now that I’m kind of at the finish line, it’s such a rewarding feeling and I just can’t wait to step back on the pitch.

“But, obviously, I know that I need to take my time. It’s been a serious injury, so I need to just listen to my physio and listen to the manager and take it from there.”

Callum Smith is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after picking up an injury.
Callum Smith (centre) is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after injuring his knee last November. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Smith is keen not to put any pressure on by setting a date for his comeback. It is not something he has even spoken to manager Barry Robson about.

However, he is certain that the worst is now well and truly behind hm.

“I’m confident in my knee,” he said. “I’ve done so much work on it, and I know that in the back of my mind I’ve done everything I can to get back to full fitness.

“I’ve not spoken to the manager about a comeback date yet. Obviously, I need to see how the full contact goes first.

“Hopefully, maybe one to two weeks of that and then I can maybe start looking at getting into squads and things like that, which would be ideal for me.”

More from Football

Kieran O'Hara
Dundee's four-goalkeeper headache analysed as Steven Pressley opens up on Trevor Carson and Harry…
Goodwin, pictured, has overseen a change in style. Image: SNS
42-year high: How Dundee United's goal-crazy start to Premiership compares with previous seasons
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon gives St Johnstone verdict ahead of Dunfermline's Perth trip
A close-up picture of Stevie Mallan.
Stevie Mallan comeback target revealed as St Johnstone boss makes TWO big squad decisions…
Kai Fotheringham warming up before playing Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham opens up about health scare while at Dundee United
A graphic for the new St Johnstone documentary.
St Johnstone 'warts and all' documentary title, channel and launch date revealed
Zak Rudden looks out from a stand at Dunfermlie's East End Park.
Zak Rudden reveals career first in impressive start to life at Dunfermline Athletic
Craig Levein applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Will Craig Levein become St Johnstone's £1 million ex-manager?
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon reveals doubts over Dunfermline star ahead of St Johnstone clash
Barry Douglas spent just shy of three years at Dundee United early in his career. Image: SNS
Barry Douglas reveals top Dundee United stars he 'watched and learned' from at Tannadice

Conversation