Callum Smith opens up on fitness journey as he details last major milestone in Raith Rovers comeback

Callum Smith has opened up on his gruelling physical and mental journey as he nears the finishing line in his Raith Rovers comeback.

A long ten months on from sustaining a serious knee injury, the 25-year-old is back training with his team-mates.

He is hopeful of stepping that up to be involved in full contact sessions for the first time next week.

And, should everything go according to plan thereafter, the striker could make his long-awaited playing comeback next month.

It has been a slog for Smith since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Ayr United on November 1 last year.

However, the former Airdrie and Dunfermline player admits the end goal is finally in sight.

“That’s me basically in full training now,” he explained in conversation with Courier Sport. “I’ve done near enough two weeks of non-contact full training.

“So, I’m hoping maybe at the start of next week I can start doing full contact and the boys can start giving me a wee bit in training and see how I react to that.

“But it’s been really good so far. I’m towards the kind of end stages of my rehab, which is great news for me.

Smith: ‘It’s been mentally and physically tough’

“And everything seems to be going well now, which is a positive as well. So, hopefully it continues in that way.”

Since Smith went under the surgeon’s knife, there has been a change of manager at Raith and almost a year has flown by.

“It’s been long, it’s been tough,” he added. “I’m not going to lie about that. It’s been really tough, mentally and physically.

“I’ve pushed myself to my limits. But now that I’m kind of at the finish line, it’s such a rewarding feeling and I just can’t wait to step back on the pitch.

“But, obviously, I know that I need to take my time. It’s been a serious injury, so I need to just listen to my physio and listen to the manager and take it from there.”

Smith is keen not to put any pressure on by setting a date for his comeback. It is not something he has even spoken to manager Barry Robson about.

However, he is certain that the worst is now well and truly behind hm.

“I’m confident in my knee,” he said. “I’ve done so much work on it, and I know that in the back of my mind I’ve done everything I can to get back to full fitness.

“I’ve not spoken to the manager about a comeback date yet. Obviously, I need to see how the full contact goes first.

“Hopefully, maybe one to two weeks of that and then I can maybe start looking at getting into squads and things like that, which would be ideal for me.”