What Barry Robson insists matters more to Raith Rovers than shape and formation

The Stark's Park side switched from a back three to a four-man rearguard in the defeat to St Johnstone.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson points to direct his team.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers’ ‘identity’ and attitude will mean more than their system and shape against Airdrie.

With wing-back Josh Mullin suspended, the Stark’s Park outfit shifted from their three-man defence last weekend for the visit of St Johnstone.

Switching to a back four, the Kirkcaldy men fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to the table-topping title favourites.

Mullin will serve the second of his two-game ban against the Diamonds. That leaves question marks over whether Raith will stick with a four-man rearguard or return to the three/five that secured clean sheets in the impressive 1-0 away victories over Morton and Ayr United.

However, Robson has stressed the fluid nature of all of his line-ups as Rovers bid to recover from a second defeat in three games.

 

“You’ve got to be adaptable in the game,” Robson said in conversation exclusively with Courier Sport.

“I think we’ve changed and gone to four at the back a load of different times – and no-one’s even noticed!

“You can freeze frame our game at times, and we are building in a four and sometimes we’ll press with a three. Sometimes we’ll sit in a five, sometimes we’ll sit in a four.

“It’s horses for courses. We try and be bright, we don’t want to be predictable as a team.

“We work out how we can overload the back end of the pitch, and we work out how we can press high at the other end of the pitch.

Robson: ‘Raith’s identity shouldn’t change’

“But the team looks the same. The team has to be energetic, it has to be fast, it has to be aggressive, it has to be creating chances.

“So, the identity of the team shouldn’t change with the system or where we actually place our players on the pitch.”

With time to reflect on the 90 minutes and carry out video analysis, Robson has not changed his post-match opinion that Raith could have been the victors against St Johnstone last weekend.

Instead, they were punished for missed chances at one end and similar errors of judgement at the other.

However, the hope is there will be no hangover from losing to the Championship pacesetters as Robson tries to drive further improvements this season.

 

“Of course you can still take positives,” he added. “I mean, nobody likes getting beat. Especially, none more so than us here.

“And you’ve also got to give credit to their quality players. [Adama] Sidibeh, real quality.

“But if you look at the context of the game, they knew they were in a game. And, on another day, we might have won the game or drawn the game.

“When I was appointed here, the team had a lot lower possession stats. Everything was a lot lower, especially the possession side and chances side.

“I think, since then, the possession stats have gone way up. You can see that we like to have the ball. The xG [Expected Goals] has gone up, everything’s gone up, statistically.

“So, we’ve just got to keep trying to improve on that.”

