Neil Lennon rues ‘width of the post’ as Dunfermline Athletic crash to defeat at St Johnstone

Neil Lennon has urged Dunfermline to use the pain of defeat to St Johnstone as motivation after declaring himself ‘pleased’ with his side’s performance against the league leaders.

The Pars boss rued his side losing ‘by the width of the post’ after Andrew Tod’s injury-time free-kick crashed back off the upright.

Home keeper Toby Steward then tipped over Tod’s chip before clawing away a superb header from Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen from Josh Cooper’s corner with the last act of the match.

Rory MacLeod put the Fifers ahead after they withstood an early onslaught. But a close-range strike from Kai Fotheringham and a mistake from Mason Munn that allowed Josh McPake to score late on turned the match in Saints’ favour.

“I can’t fault the players,” said Lennon. “We’ve lost the game by the width of a post tonight.

“One off the line at the end and the goalkeeper makes a great save. We played with a lot of belief.

“The [Dunfermline] goal obviously changes the psychology of the game because we didn’t want half-time to come because we were playing so well.

“We didn’t start the game well again. St Johnstone, I have to say, are the best team we’ve played at this level. But then we corrected it and showed bags of character and bags of ability and scored a wonder goal. It was a brilliant counter-attacking goal.

“We were always in the game and that pleases me. We’ve come a long way in a short space of time.

Lennon: ‘I hate losing’

“I’m really sort of pleased. I don’t like losing, I hate it. We have to use the motivation of the loss tonight for going into Tuesday’s game [against Ayr United].”

MacLeod provided a sweet finish to a sweeping move two minutes from the break.

Starting with Munn and involving Robbie Fraser, MacLeod and Jefferson Caceres, MacLeod’s back-post half-volley was the coup de grace.

But the Pars were undone at a corner five minutes after the interval and with just seven minutes remaining Munn allowed a Jamie Gullan cross to sail over his head and McPake superbly knocked in his seventh goal of the season.

“It was a brilliant move,” added Lennon. “Rory steadied himself. It’s a beautiful goal on his weaker foot, if you want to call it that. A great counter-attacking goal.

“We probably didn’t deserve it. But we grew into the game, and I thought we were okay second-half without being at our swashbuckling best.

“We kept believing right to the very end. We were unlucky not to come away with something.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline look set to be without striker Zak Rudden for some time with a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old came into the game with two goals in his two games for the Pars but pulled up just after the half-hour mark and was replaced by Andrew Tod.

“He’s popped his thigh,” explained Lennon. “He felt something go. We’ll have to assess him over the next couple of days, but it could be a lengthy one.”