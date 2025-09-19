Neil Lennon rues ‘width of the post’ as Dunfermline Athletic crash to defeat at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon rues ‘width of the post’ as Dunfermline Athletic crash to defeat at St Johnstone

The Pars boss insists he was 'pleased', despite 'hating losing'.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has urged Dunfermline to use the pain of defeat to St Johnstone as motivation after declaring himself ‘pleased’ with his side’s performance against the league leaders.

The Pars boss rued his side losing ‘by the width of the post’ after Andrew Tod’s injury-time free-kick crashed back off the upright.

Home keeper Toby Steward then tipped over Tod’s chip before clawing away a superb header from Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen from Josh Cooper’s corner with the last act of the match.

Rory MacLeod put the Fifers ahead after they withstood an early onslaught. But a close-range strike from Kai Fotheringham and a mistake from Mason Munn that allowed Josh McPake to score late on turned the match in Saints’ favour.

Rory MacLeod scores to make it 1-0.
Rory MacLeod scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“I can’t fault the players,” said Lennon. “We’ve lost the game by the width of a post tonight.

“One off the line at the end and the goalkeeper makes a great save. We played with a lot of belief.

“The [Dunfermline] goal obviously changes the psychology of the game because we didn’t want half-time to come because we were playing so well.

“We didn’t start the game well again. St Johnstone, I have to say, are the best team we’ve played at this level. But then we corrected it and showed bags of character and bags of ability and scored a wonder goal. It was a brilliant counter-attacking goal.

“We were always in the game and that pleases me. We’ve come a long way in a short space of time.

Lennon: ‘I hate losing’

“I’m really sort of pleased. I don’t like losing, I hate it. We have to use the motivation of the loss tonight for going into Tuesday’s game [against Ayr United].”

MacLeod provided a sweet finish to a sweeping move two minutes from the break.

Starting with Munn and involving Robbie Fraser, MacLeod and Jefferson Caceres, MacLeod’s back-post half-volley was the coup de grace.

But the Pars were undone at a corner five minutes after the interval and with just seven minutes remaining Munn allowed a Jamie Gullan cross to sail over his head and McPake superbly knocked in his seventh goal of the season.

“It was a brilliant move,” added Lennon. “Rory steadied himself. It’s a beautiful goal on his weaker foot, if you want to call it that. A great counter-attacking goal.

St Johnstone winger Josh McPake scores the winning goal past Dunfermline keeper Mason Munn.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Mason Munn was caught out when Josh McPake scored St Johnstone’s winner. Image: SNS.

“We probably didn’t deserve it. But we grew into the game, and I thought we were okay second-half without being at our swashbuckling best.

“We kept believing right to the very end. We were unlucky not to come away with something.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline look set to be without striker Zak Rudden for some time with a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old came into the game with two goals in his two games for the Pars but pulled up just after the half-hour mark and was replaced by Andrew Tod.

“He’s popped his thigh,” explained Lennon. “He felt something go. We’ll have to assess him over the next couple of days, but it could be a lengthy one.”

