Is Neil Lennon right with ‘come a long way’ analysis despite Dunfermline Athletic’s defeat to St Johnstone

Neil Lennon rued the ‘width of the post’ as Dunfermline slipped to Friday night’s 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

The Pars grabbed the lead at McDiarmid Park with a magnificent counter-attacking goal from Rory MacLeod just two minutes before the break.

But slipshod defending at a corner led to Saints levelling things up shortly after the interval through Kai Fotheringham’s close-range strike.

And an error of judgement from goalkeeper Mason Munn then gifted Josh McPake the winner with just seven minutes remaining.

The climax to the encounter was remarkable as Saints keeper Toby Steward touched Andrew Tod’s free-kick onto the post, tipped over the youngster’s subsequent chip and then repelled a net-bound header from Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Courier Sport was on hand to run the rule over the Fifers’ performance.

Dunfermline’s upward curve to continue?

Manager Neil Lennon said after the game his side have ‘come a long way in a short space of time’.

He had just watched them go toe to toe with the ‘best team’ in the Championship.

Dunfermline were undoubtedly a firm second best in the opening stages and were fortunate not to be at least a goal behind by the time they composed themselves.

It was a rocky 20 minutes but the manner in which they found a riposte was impressive.

A tweak in the shape, with the diligent MacLeod moving wide to help stifle Saints’ left flank, helped them get a foothold in the match.

And there was a growing sense they could get at the Saints defence as the first-half wore on.

Charlie Gilmour became increasingly influential and allowed more of the game to be played in the hosts’ half, with Robbie Fraser finding space on the left flank.

However, it was from a fabulous length-of the-pitch move that they made the breakthrough.

It was an insight into the intelligence of movement and passing they possess when they click into gear.

With the players involved – Fraser, Jefferson Caceres and MacLeod – only each making their fourth outings for the Pars, Lennon will be confident there are improvements still to come.

Striking problems to return?

With two goals in his two games since joining Dunfermline, Zak Rudden had already proved an astute signing.

Throw in a couple of assists in the 5-0 hammering of Arbroath and the way he had settled had been impressive.

Lennon said in the build-up to the trip to Perth that the former Dundee and St Johnstone striker was better than he first thought.

However, all that positivity is in danger of disappearing with one pop of Rudden’s thigh muscle.

In only two games, the 25-year-old had hinted he could be a vital cog in the Pars attack.

Lennon described Rudden’s forced substitution as a ‘hammer blow’ and admitted the marksman’s absence could be ‘a lengthy one’.

He was already still seeking an out-and-out forward in the loan market, even if he has a clutch of other attacking options.

But, with Chris Kane’s fitness having been hitherto unreliable, that hunt for another fresh face may have to be stepped up.

Spotlight on Rory MacLeod

MacLeod added a sublime finishing touch to Dunfermline’s fantastic goal against Saints to mark his first start for the club.

It has not exactly been plain sailing for the youngster signed from Dundee United in the summer.

The 19-year-old grabbed his first-ever senior goal in his second outing for the Pars in July.

But that penalty was followed by a worrying spell in and out of hospital with an abscess in his throat.

It knocked his fitness back and left him behind his team-mates just when things were looking up.

He has scored in both games since – making it three goals in his last three games – to prove his finishing prowess and eye for goal.

However, it was his willingness to work hard defensively, and the game intelligence to carry out Lennon’s instructions, that were just as eye-catching.

Initially played more as a partner for Rudden through the middle, he was asked to drop into the right channel to help stem Saints’ early flow through Matty Foulds and McPake.

There may have been question marks over the striker’s work ethic as a youngster at United but there has been no sense of that in his Dunfermline displays.

And in his perceptive pass to Caceres, followed by a clever back-post run and sweet finish, he proved he can more than match attack to his defence.