Dunfermline ace Robbie Fraser admits mistake for St Johnstone opener after Neil Lennon dressing room question

Robbie Fraser insists Dunfermline are intent on using the anger and disappointment of defeat to St Johnstone as ‘fire and energy’ when they take on Ayr United.

The Pars host the Honest Men on Tuesday night seeking to recover quickly from Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park.

Fraser has revealed he accepts his ‘fair share’ of responsibility for the loss, having owned up in the dressing room after the game for failing to track Kai Fotheringham at Saints’ leveller.

With on-loan Rangers keeper Mason Munn also culpable for Josh McPake’s late winner, it left Neil Lennon’s Fifers with nothing to show for a solid display and a superb opening goal from Rory MacLeod.

‘It was my man, simple’

“I think in any game you just look at the end result first of all,” said Fraser. “We’re bitterly disappointed, it hurts a lot.

“There were a lot of angry, disappointed, sad heads in the changing room, because we put a lot into the game.

“Mistakes happen, they’re part of the game. I certainly take my fair share (of responsibility) with the first one. It was my man, simple.

“I take it on the chin, but I’m here to learn. That’s why I came out, to play games, to learn. But I know I can be better.

“I’ll stand up to things, I’ll take responsibility, and I took it in the changing room as well.

“The gaffer asked who it was, and I put my hand up straight away. I’m not here to mess about. I’m here to be real and be honest.”

Having withstood an early onslaught from St Johnstone, Dunfermline’s opening goal was stunning as MacLeod swept in following a length-of-the-pitch counter-attack.

And an entertaining encounter climaxed with home keeper Toby Steward twice denying Andrew Tod before clawing away Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen’s header with the last act of the match.

‘St Johnstone are a top team’

“We went toe-to-toe with a top team,” added Fraser, who has settled impressively since joining from Rangers last month.

“They’re at the top of the table for a reason, because they’re a really good team – but so are we.

“We proved that we could match them at points. And we certainly should have taken something from the game with how much we put in and with the quality we showed at times, especially with the goal.

“I felt we put our bodies on the line.

“But two silly mistakes and it’s cost us the game.”

Despite showing huge improvements from last season, Dunfermline still find themselves sitting fifth in the Championship table after six games.

However, they will go second top if they can continue to make improvements and defeat Ayr United on home soil.

“There are massive positives,” said Fraser. “Knowing that we can, on any day, play the way we want to play, and certainly give anybody a game.

“The beauty of football is, you’ve got a game coming thick and fast. You just want to react quickly in the next game. We’ll make sure we’re ready to go on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to use (Friday) as energy, as fire. There’s a burning energy to move forward.

“We’re capable, and we’re at home, so we’ve got to put on a show for the fans, and we’ve got to react quickly.”