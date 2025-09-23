Dunfermline ace Robbie Fraser admits mistake for St Johnstone opener after Neil Lennon dressing room question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline ace Robbie Fraser admits mistake for St Johnstone opener after Neil Lennon dressing room question

'I'll stand up to things, I'll take responsibility and I took it in the changing room as well.'

By Iain Collin
Robbie Fraser in action against St Johnstone for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Robbie Fraser insists Dunfermline are intent on using the anger and disappointment of defeat to St Johnstone as ‘fire and energy’ when they take on Ayr United.

The Pars host the Honest Men on Tuesday night seeking to recover quickly from Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park.

Fraser has revealed he accepts his ‘fair share’ of responsibility for the loss, having owned up in the dressing room after the game for failing to track Kai Fotheringham at Saints’ leveller.

With on-loan Rangers keeper Mason Munn also culpable for Josh McPake’s late winner, it left Neil Lennon’s Fifers with nothing to show for a solid display and a superb opening goal from Rory MacLeod.

‘It was my man, simple’

“I think in any game you just look at the end result first of all,” said Fraser. “We’re bitterly disappointed, it hurts a lot.

“There were a lot of angry, disappointed, sad heads in the changing room, because we put a lot into the game.

“Mistakes happen, they’re part of the game. I certainly take my fair share (of responsibility) with the first one. It was my man, simple.

“I take it on the chin, but I’m here to learn. That’s why I came out, to play games, to learn. But I know I can be better.

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
“I’ll stand up to things, I’ll take responsibility, and I took it in the changing room as well.

“The gaffer asked who it was, and I put my hand up straight away. I’m not here to mess about. I’m here to be real and be honest.”

Having withstood an early onslaught from St Johnstone, Dunfermline’s opening goal was stunning as MacLeod swept in following a length-of-the-pitch counter-attack.

And an entertaining encounter climaxed with home keeper Toby Steward twice denying Andrew Tod before clawing away Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen’s header with the last act of the match.

‘St Johnstone are a top team’

“We went toe-to-toe with a top team,” added Fraser, who has settled impressively since joining from Rangers last month.

“They’re at the top of the table for a reason, because they’re a really good team – but so are we.

“We proved that we could match them at points. And we certainly should have taken something from the game with how much we put in and with the quality we showed at times, especially with the goal.

“I felt we put our bodies on the line.

“But two silly mistakes and it’s cost us the game.”

Despite showing huge improvements from last season, Dunfermline still find themselves sitting fifth in the Championship table after six games.

Robbie Fraser loses Jason Holt during Friday night’s clash. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

However, they will go second top if they can continue to make improvements and defeat Ayr United on home soil.

“There are massive positives,” said Fraser. “Knowing that we can, on any day, play the way we want to play, and certainly give anybody a game.

“The beauty of football is, you’ve got a game coming thick and fast. You just want to react quickly in the next game. We’ll make sure we’re ready to go on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to use (Friday) as energy, as fire. There’s a burning energy to move forward.

“We’re capable, and we’re at home, so we’ve got to put on a show for the fans, and we’ve got to react quickly.”

Conversation