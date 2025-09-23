Barry Robson reveals training test facing Callum Smith after Raith Rovers team-mates given ‘don’t hit him’ order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson reveals training test facing Callum Smith after Raith Rovers team-mates given ‘don’t hit him’ order

The Stark's Park striker is hopeful of making his comeback after nearly 11 months out through injury.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson is confident Callum Smith is ‘in a good place’ as he enters the home straight in his Raith Rovers comeback.

The striker will this week take part in contact training for the first time since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on November 1 last year.

The 25-year-old has faced a long road to recovery but could now be back playing next month if everything goes according to plan.

Smith has been training with his team-mates over the last fortnight but has been gradually feeling his way and has been excluded from some drills.

Raith Rovers players Jordan Doherty and Callum Smith have a chat.
Callum Smith (right) is closing in on his long-awaited return with Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

However, this week will be a huge physical and mental milestone for the former Airdrie and Dunfermline player as the shackles come off both him and his Stark’s Park colleagues.

“Callum was there in all of the sessions we did last week,” Robson explained in conversation with Courier Sport.

“Even in the drills when we were having contact, we kept him in and we just said, ‘whoever goes near him, don’t hit him’!

“So, he took part in some of those drills, which was important. Normally I wouldn’t have kept him in, but I thought I would do that to give him a lift.

Robson: Smith really pleased

“Our training is so high-speed and intense, and we are going for each other.

“But I just made sure that if anybody went near him, he was getting away with a few things here or there. I thought that was important for him before he actually came into full contact.

“So, we did that with him last week and he was really pleased. And this week he’ll be back to full contact.”

As with all long-term injuries there will be a trepidation about Smith once the tackles start flying in.

Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United.
Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United last November. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And Robson knows from his vast experience as a player and a coach that there is a psychological barrier as much as a physical one that the marksman will need to get over ahead of his comeback.

“Sometimes you need that knock on your knee and you go, ‘oh’ and you get all worried and you go down,” he added.

“But then you get back up and you get on your feet and say to yourself, ‘right, I’m all right now’. And you just crack on. You almost need that sometimes.

“But listen, he’s in a good place. It’s going to take him a while but he’s nearly there now.

