Barry Robson reveals training test facing Callum Smith after Raith Rovers team-mates given ‘don’t hit him’ order

Barry Robson is confident Callum Smith is ‘in a good place’ as he enters the home straight in his Raith Rovers comeback.

The striker will this week take part in contact training for the first time since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on November 1 last year.

The 25-year-old has faced a long road to recovery but could now be back playing next month if everything goes according to plan.

Smith has been training with his team-mates over the last fortnight but has been gradually feeling his way and has been excluded from some drills.

However, this week will be a huge physical and mental milestone for the former Airdrie and Dunfermline player as the shackles come off both him and his Stark’s Park colleagues.

“Callum was there in all of the sessions we did last week,” Robson explained in conversation with Courier Sport.

“Even in the drills when we were having contact, we kept him in and we just said, ‘whoever goes near him, don’t hit him’!

“So, he took part in some of those drills, which was important. Normally I wouldn’t have kept him in, but I thought I would do that to give him a lift.

Robson: Smith really pleased

“Our training is so high-speed and intense, and we are going for each other.

“But I just made sure that if anybody went near him, he was getting away with a few things here or there. I thought that was important for him before he actually came into full contact.

“So, we did that with him last week and he was really pleased. And this week he’ll be back to full contact.”

As with all long-term injuries there will be a trepidation about Smith once the tackles start flying in.

And Robson knows from his vast experience as a player and a coach that there is a psychological barrier as much as a physical one that the marksman will need to get over ahead of his comeback.

“Sometimes you need that knock on your knee and you go, ‘oh’ and you get all worried and you go down,” he added.

“But then you get back up and you get on your feet and say to yourself, ‘right, I’m all right now’. And you just crack on. You almost need that sometimes.

“But listen, he’s in a good place. It’s going to take him a while but he’s nearly there now.”