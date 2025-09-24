Neil Lennon takes blame for Dunfermline Athletic loss to Ayr – but highlights missing on-field factor

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon took responsibility for the narrow loss to Ayr United – but also questioned his players’ mentality.

The Pars went down to a second defeat in five days after Mark McKenzie scored the only goal in the ninth minute.

The home side offered little as an attacking threat for the rest of the half and it was only after Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was sent off for a second booking in the 47th minute that they started to show some urgency.

And Dunfermline were unlucky not to earn a point after Andrew Tod hit the post before Jefferson Cacares had a top corner shot brilliantly saved by David Mitchell.

Lennon said: “I’m going to take responsibility for it. I picked the team and the formation. The first half was awful, just so unlike us.

“It’s a mentality thing and we need to change our mentality. We had an opportunity to go second tonight and our approach to the game in the first half was poor.

“The second half they’re down to ten men and they have a real go at it. That’s the way we should have been playing from the first minute. We were too safe, we were too passive.

“We didn’t play the way we normally do. We didn’t pass the ball with any urgency. We weren’t aggressive enough on and off the ball.

“That’s down to me because like I said and I’m going to take responsibility for that.

“It’s very, very disappointing.”

Ironically, Dunfermline played with more urgency after going down to ten men at the start of the second half after Chilokoa-Mullen picked up a second booking for clattering into Kevin Holt.

Lennon said: “I’m disappointed with Jerry. He’s on a yellow card, he can’t do that. And then the players had a real go at it

“We had an opportunity there and that’s a big, big opportunity missed as far as I’m concerned.”

Lennon handed a debut in goal to Billy Terrell after Mason Munn was at fault for the winning goal in Friday’s defeat to St Johnstone.

The former Bournemouth youngster was unlucky with McKenzie’s goal after he initially pushed Scott McMann’s shot on to the post.

Lennon added: “Billy made some terrific saves in the second half to keep us in the game. When we were throwing a few things at it.

“His kicking was good and he didn’t do anything wrong, as far as I’m concerned. He’s not the problem tonight.”