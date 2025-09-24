Neil Lennon takes blame for Dunfermline Athletic loss to Ayr – but highlights missing on-field factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon takes blame for Dunfermline Athletic loss to Ayr – but highlights missing on-field factor

The Pars fell to a 1-0 home loss against Ayr United.

By Darren Johnstone
Neil Lennon on the touchline next to Ayr boss Scott Brown during the Pars' defeat. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon took responsibility for the narrow loss to Ayr United – but also questioned his players’ mentality.

The Pars went down to a second defeat in five days after Mark McKenzie scored the only goal in the ninth minute.

The home side offered little as an attacking threat for the rest of the half and it was only after Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was sent off for a second booking in the 47th minute that they started to show some urgency.

And Dunfermline were unlucky not to earn a point after Andrew Tod hit the post before Jefferson Cacares had a top corner shot brilliantly saved by David Mitchell.

Lennon said: “I’m going to take responsibility for it. I picked the team and the formation. The first half was awful, just so unlike us.

“It’s a mentality thing and we need to change our mentality. We had an opportunity to go second tonight and our approach to the game in the first half was poor.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon looks at the ground on the touchline.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“The second half they’re down to ten men and they have a real go at it. That’s the way we should have been playing from the first minute. We were too safe, we were too passive.

“We didn’t play the way we normally do. We didn’t pass the ball with any urgency. We weren’t aggressive enough on and off the ball.

“That’s down to me because like I said and I’m going to take responsibility for that.

“It’s very, very disappointing.”

Ironically, Dunfermline played with more urgency after going down to ten men at the start of the second half after Chilokoa-Mullen picked up a second booking for clattering into Kevin Holt.

Lennon said: “I’m disappointed with Jerry. He’s on a yellow card, he can’t do that. And then the players had a real go at it

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen challenges Ayr United’s Kevin Holt and is sent off. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We had an opportunity there and that’s a big, big opportunity missed as far as I’m concerned.”

Lennon handed a debut in goal to Billy Terrell after Mason Munn was at fault for the winning goal in Friday’s defeat to St Johnstone.

The former Bournemouth youngster was unlucky with McKenzie’s goal after he initially pushed Scott McMann’s shot on to the post.

Lennon added: “Billy made some terrific saves in the second half to keep us in the game. When we were throwing a few things at it.

“His kicking was good and he didn’t do anything wrong, as far as I’m concerned. He’s not the problem tonight.”

Conversation