Dunfermline Athletic snap up loan striker from Falkirk as Neil Lennon offers Zak Rudden return timetable

The Pars have recruited an extra attacker from rivals the Bairns.

By Darren Johnstone
Dunfermline's Zak Rudden was injured in action against St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has snapped up Falkirk striker Barney Stewart on loan to soften the blow of being told Zak Rudden faces a lay-off.

Lennon has confirmed that Rudden faces up to eight weeks on the side-lines with a thigh injury he sustained in only his third outing for the Pars since making the summer switch from Livingston.

Rudden was forced off in the first half of last Friday’s defeat at St Johnstone and his absence is a blow to the Fifers given he netted in his first two games.

Stewart, who joined the Bairns last summer as a Heriot Watt University football scholar, has failed to make a single appearance for the Premiership newcomers this term.

Falkirk’s Barney Stewart in action during a pre-season friendly between Falkirk and Edinburgh City. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

On Rudden, Lennon, whose side will attempt to bounce back from successive losses in the weekend visit of Partick Thistle, said: “We didn’t get great news on Zak so he could be out for a considerable period of time.

“That’s a blow because of the way he started and what he brings to the team.

“I don’t know the exact ins and outs, the intricacies of it, but we’re looking at a period of time out.

“It’s hard to put a figure on it because I haven’t got the exact details, but we’re looking at anywhere between four and eight weeks maybe.

“He was loving life here – he’s just got to take the time to get fit again and use the time to condition himself and be prepared for any eventuality when he’s ready again.”

Lennon: ‘We need to be far more aggressive’

Dunfermline will also be without defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen for the visit of the Jags after the Scotland under-21 international was sent off for two bookings in Tuesday’s narrow loss to Ayr United.

Despite being down to ten men for effectively all of the second half, the Pars had chances to nick a point.

Lennon, who questioned his team’s mentality in the aftermath of the game following a timid first half against Ayr, added: “When I looked back on it, we weren’t as bad as I first thought, but we still weren’t anywhere near it.

“We were too passive and too safe. We need to be far more aggressive with the ball.

“The second half, they were great. They gave me everything. But like I say, it’s about mentality going into these games.

“Maybe they’re just not ready for it yet, we knew there’d be a few bumps in the road and we’ve had one. It’s just about learning as you go along, understanding and experiencing that you’ve got to go to the game rather than wait for the game to come to you.”

