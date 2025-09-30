Zak Rudden in injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic striker learns likely recovery time

Dunfermline striker Zak Rudden is set to be sidelined for up to ten weeks due to injury.

The former Dundee marksman damaged his thigh against former club St Johnstone in the 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park on September 19.

It immediately became clear something serious was wrong as the 25-year-old stayed down on the ground before briefly getting back to his feet and hobbling around.

Manager Neil Lennon admitted last week that the Pars ‘didn’t get great news’ on Rudden’s injury.

The Fifers boss indicated a probable spell on the sidelines of between four and eight weeks but confessed he did not know the ‘exact ins and outs’ of the prognosis.

The East End Park outfit have since sought clarity on the full nature of Rudden’s rehabilitation and referred the striker to a specialist to get a clearer picture.

It is understood the recent signing from Livingston has now been told he is likely to need eight to ten weeks on the sidelines before making his return.

Dunfermline wait on Benedictus injury

Rudden had started impressively at Dunfermline, scoring in each of his opening two appearances before the Saints encounter, and his absence is a major blow following that early promise.

The Pars have moved to plug the gap with the loan signing of Barney Stewart from Falkirk. But the 21-year-old is short of match fitness after suffering a broken bone in his foot back in July.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are also awaiting news on the extent of the hamstring issue sustained by skipper Kyle Benedictus at the weekend.

Then former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender needed treatment late on in the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle but saw out the game as the Fifers were down to ten men and had already used all of their available substitutes.

It is understood the Fifers are awaiting the results of a scan before learning the 33-year-old’s likely time out.

Benedictus’ absence could open the door for a first appearance from new recruit Nurudeen Abdulai.

The Ghanaian youngster featured for 90 minutes for Dunfermline’s reserve side in their 3-0 win over Ross County on Tuesday as he stepped up his bid to settle into life in Scottish football.