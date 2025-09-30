Zak Rudden in injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic striker learns likely recovery time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zak Rudden in injury blow as Dunfermline Athletic striker learns likely recovery time

The ex-Dundee player 'popped' his thigh in the Pars' recent defeat to former club St Johnstone.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Zak Rudden.
Dunfermline striker Zak Rudden is facing weeks on the sidelines. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline striker Zak Rudden is set to be sidelined for up to ten weeks due to injury.

The former Dundee marksman damaged his thigh against former club St Johnstone in the 2-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park on September 19.

It immediately became clear something serious was wrong as the 25-year-old stayed down on the ground before briefly getting back to his feet and hobbling around.

Dunfermline striker Zak Rudden sits on the pitch as he receives treatment on his thigh injury.
Zak Rudden was injured in action for Dunfermline against St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Manager Neil Lennon admitted last week that the Pars ‘didn’t get great news’ on Rudden’s injury.

The Fifers boss indicated a probable spell on the sidelines of between four and eight weeks but confessed he did not know the ‘exact ins and outs’ of the prognosis.

The East End Park outfit have since sought clarity on the full nature of Rudden’s rehabilitation and referred the striker to a specialist to get a clearer picture.

It is understood the recent signing from Livingston has now been told he is likely to need eight to ten weeks on the sidelines before making his return.

Dunfermline wait on Benedictus injury

Rudden had started impressively at Dunfermline, scoring in each of his opening two appearances before the Saints encounter, and his absence is a major blow following that early promise.

The Pars have moved to plug the gap with the loan signing of Barney Stewart from Falkirk. But the 21-year-old is short of match fitness after suffering a broken bone in his foot back in July.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are also awaiting news on the extent of the hamstring issue sustained by skipper Kyle Benedictus at the weekend.

Then former Dundee and Raith Rovers defender needed treatment late on in the 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle but saw out the game as the Fifers were down to ten men and had already used all of their available substitutes.

Pars skipper Kyle Benedictus holds his left hand up to his head.
Kyle Benedictus sustained a hamstring issue in Dunfermline’s defeat to Partick Thistle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

It is understood the Fifers are awaiting the results of a scan before learning the 33-year-old’s likely time out.

Benedictus’ absence could open the door for a first appearance from new recruit Nurudeen Abdulai.

The Ghanaian youngster featured for 90 minutes for Dunfermline’s reserve side in their 3-0 win over Ross County on Tuesday as he stepped up his bid to settle into life in Scottish football.

