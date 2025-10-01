Josh Gentles lays out ambitions for Raith Rovers loan – and Rangers future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Gentles lays out ambitions for Raith Rovers loan – and Rangers future

The teenager moved to Stark's Park as part of the co-operation agreement between the two clubs.

Raith Rovers striker Josh Gentles.
Raith Rovers' on-loan Rangers striker Josh Gentles. Image: Ryan Fleming / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Josh Gentles is confident he can score goals at Raith Rovers – and press his case for future first-team chances at Rangers.

The 18-year-old finally made his Raith debut at the weekend as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

The striker arrived on loan from Rangers last month as the first – and, so far, only – signing under the co-operation agreement struck between the clubs.

With international duty interrupting his initial training with Rovers, he has been forced to wait for his bow with the Stark’s Park outfit.

However, he is determined to ensure he makes the most of his move to Kirkcaldy after flourishing when farmed out to Alloa Athletic last season.

Josh Gentles has had to wait patiently to make his Raith Rovers debut. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“I really enjoyed last year in League One,” he told Courier Sport. “But I feel like I’m, not past that, but I’m ready for another challenge.

“And I feel this will be a tough challenge for me at Raith at this point in my career.

“The main goal for me while I’m in contract at Rangers is to play for the Rangers first-team.

“But I’d love to play for Raith, I’d love to go play as many games as possible this season. That would make me a much better player, and that experience would be brilliant for me.

Gentles hopeful of Raith starting berth

“I think game-time and experience is a huge thing, because the Championship is a really tough league to come in and play in.

“And it was never going to be the case that I just walk into the team because I’m from Rangers. I need to work my way into the team, which isn’t easy.

“But hopefully I can get in the starting team and stay in the team and do well.

“I know if I play, I’ll be confident I’ll score goals if I get given chances.”

Josh Gentles in training with Rangers holding a football in his right hand.
Josh Gentles has been on the bench for Rangers in Europe this season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Gentles’ first taste of action with Raith came just two days after the teenager had been named on the bench for Rangers in their Europa League defeat to Genk last Thursday.

The new Scottish FA and SPFL-led co-operation agreements allow for free movement of players backwards and forwards between their nominated teams outside the transfer windows.

The Wales U/19 internationalist, who also qualifies to play for Scotland, has been involved in all of Rangers’ European games so far this season.

And he admits the glamour matches, though mixed in terms of results, have been an eye-opener.

European experiences with Rangers

“Some of the European experiences have been very good, especially the away games, going to different countries and playing against some top teams as well,” he added.

“I’ve learned a lot from them. Even stuff like the travelling and the preparation, and then watching the game, you pick up a lot from it.

“Things like the first 10 minutes in games, when you’re going to hostile environments and the ball’s going straight down your throat. Just realising how the game’s played abroad.

“Some have been tough away games and have been in front of a fair few big crowds, so it has been a great experience.”

