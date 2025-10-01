Josh Gentles lays out ambitions for Raith Rovers loan – and Rangers future

Josh Gentles is confident he can score goals at Raith Rovers – and press his case for future first-team chances at Rangers.

The 18-year-old finally made his Raith debut at the weekend as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

The striker arrived on loan from Rangers last month as the first – and, so far, only – signing under the co-operation agreement struck between the clubs.

With international duty interrupting his initial training with Rovers, he has been forced to wait for his bow with the Stark’s Park outfit.

However, he is determined to ensure he makes the most of his move to Kirkcaldy after flourishing when farmed out to Alloa Athletic last season.

“I really enjoyed last year in League One,” he told Courier Sport. “But I feel like I’m, not past that, but I’m ready for another challenge.

“And I feel this will be a tough challenge for me at Raith at this point in my career.

“The main goal for me while I’m in contract at Rangers is to play for the Rangers first-team.

“But I’d love to play for Raith, I’d love to go play as many games as possible this season. That would make me a much better player, and that experience would be brilliant for me.

Gentles hopeful of Raith starting berth

“I think game-time and experience is a huge thing, because the Championship is a really tough league to come in and play in.

“And it was never going to be the case that I just walk into the team because I’m from Rangers. I need to work my way into the team, which isn’t easy.

“But hopefully I can get in the starting team and stay in the team and do well.

“I know if I play, I’ll be confident I’ll score goals if I get given chances.”

Gentles’ first taste of action with Raith came just two days after the teenager had been named on the bench for Rangers in their Europa League defeat to Genk last Thursday.

The new Scottish FA and SPFL-led co-operation agreements allow for free movement of players backwards and forwards between their nominated teams outside the transfer windows.

The Wales U/19 internationalist, who also qualifies to play for Scotland, has been involved in all of Rangers’ European games so far this season.

And he admits the glamour matches, though mixed in terms of results, have been an eye-opener.

European experiences with Rangers

“Some of the European experiences have been very good, especially the away games, going to different countries and playing against some top teams as well,” he added.

“I’ve learned a lot from them. Even stuff like the travelling and the preparation, and then watching the game, you pick up a lot from it.

“Things like the first 10 minutes in games, when you’re going to hostile environments and the ball’s going straight down your throat. Just realising how the game’s played abroad.

“Some have been tough away games and have been in front of a fair few big crowds, so it has been a great experience.”