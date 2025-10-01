Why Dunfermline Athletic fans will have their loyalty tested after two October fixture changes

Dunfermline have been informed of two fixture changes across October.

The Pars will now pack in five Championship matches this month – and four in just a fortnight – following the new announcement.

The alterations mean fans will have to make two trips during the week – and face three away games in a row – in a test of their loyalty.

The first concerns the rearranged meeting with Airdrie, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 11.

It was postponed due to a clash with international call-ups within the East End Park squad.

That Lanarkshire encounter has now been rescheduled and will take place on Tuesday, October 21.

Then, after the Fifers travel north to take on Ross County four days later, Neil Lennon’s side will make their second live TV appearance in the space of a fortnight.

Dunfermline on live TV

Their visit to Somerset Park to face Ayr United has been chosen by BBC Scotland and consequently switched from Saturday, November 1, to Friday, October 31.

The fixture follows on from the Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers, which has also been moved forward and will take place on Friday, October 17.

It will be a gruelling schedule for the Pars, who will seek to arrest a run of three straight defeats when they host Queen’s Park this weekend.

Despite some promising signs, Lennon’s side sit sixth in the Championship table, with eight points from eight games.