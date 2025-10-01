Why Dunfermline Athletic fans will have their loyalty tested after two October fixture changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Why Dunfermline Athletic fans will have their loyalty tested after two October fixture changes

The Pars have been informed their matches against Airdrie and Ayr United have been rescheduled.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic fans during the Fife derby against Raith Rovers in August 2025.
Dunfermline fans face three long away days in a row during October. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been informed of two fixture changes across October.

The Pars will now pack in five Championship matches this month – and four in just a fortnight – following the new announcement.

The alterations mean fans will have to make two trips during the week – and face three away games in a row – in a test of their loyalty.

Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon and Ayr United counterpart Scott Brown both shout instructions from the touchline during a game.
Neil Lennon (right) will face former Celtic skipper Scott Brown live on TV when Dunfermline take on Ayr United later this month. Image: Ross Parker / SNS.

The first concerns the rearranged meeting with Airdrie, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 11.

It was postponed due to a clash with international call-ups within the East End Park squad.

That Lanarkshire encounter has now been rescheduled and will take place on Tuesday, October 21.

Then, after the Fifers travel north to take on Ross County four days later, Neil Lennon’s side will make their second live TV appearance in the space of a fortnight.

Dunfermline on live TV

Their visit to Somerset Park to face Ayr United has been chosen by BBC Scotland and consequently switched from Saturday, November 1, to Friday, October 31.

The fixture follows on from the Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers, which has also been moved forward and will take place on Friday, October 17.

It will be a gruelling schedule for the Pars, who will seek to arrest a run of three straight defeats when they host Queen’s Park this weekend.

Despite some promising signs, Lennon’s side sit sixth in the Championship table, with eight points from eight games.

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic striker Connor Young leans against a goalpost.
Dunfermline Athletic striker completes loan to League Two club
Mark Wilson applauds the Partick Thistle fans.
Partick Thistle boss delivers confident message after closing gap on St Johnstone
Reece McAlear is delighted to be a St Johnstone player this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Reece McAlear reveals 'best part' of life at St Johnstone
Kristijan Trapanovski is on the comeback trail
Could Kristijan Trapanovski get new lease of life after huge Dundee United changes?
A man has been arrested after a Hearts player was hit with a lighter in August. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock
Man charged over 'assault' of player at Dundee United game
Dundee's Ethan Hamilton has impressed. Image: SNS
Steven Pressley explains breakout Dundee star Ethan Hamilton's 'old-school Manchester United' attitude
Ross Graham's return will be welcomed by Dundee United
Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United…
Raith Rovers striker Josh Gentles.
Josh Gentles lays out ambitions for Raith Rovers loan - and Rangers future
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes three-game week admission
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news

Conversation