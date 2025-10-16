When Raith Rovers clashed with Bayern Munich and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When Raith Rovers clashed with Bayern Munich and World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann

Thirty years ago, 10,000 Raith Rovers supporters headed across the Forth Road Bridge as Jimmy Nicholl's side prepared to take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup. Graeme Strachan
Ally Graham causing problems for Bayern Munich in the first leg. Image: DC Thomson.
Justice took a back seat at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when Raith Rovers faced Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup three decades ago.

A trial was adjourned at lunchtime when a couple of jurors abandoned their duty because they had a 4pm supporters’ bus to catch to Edinburgh.

The whole town was gripped by cup fever.

It was hard to argue.

The newly-promoted Fifers were up against a team featuring seven German internationals, including 1990 World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann.

Raith had stunned Paul McStay and Celtic by winning the League Cup in November 1994 and won a passport to Europe the following season.

Rovers overcame Gotu of the Faroe Islands in the preliminary round, then beat Icelandic side Akranes before being drawn against the Bundesliga giants.

Why was the game played at Easter Road?

The draw had the first leg in Germany, however, due to Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern also being drawn at home, Raith and Bayern agreed to move the match to Easter Road on October 17, with the return leg in Munich two weeks later.

Stark’s Park had a seating capacity of only 5,500 at that time, which necessitated the use of Hibernian’s larger home ground for the game.

Tickets cost £16, £15 and £14.

Season ticket holders received a £3 discount.

The classic David and Goliath narrative accompanied the build-up.

Stevie Crawford and Jimmy Nicholl celebrate Raith Rovers' League Cup triumph.
“We wanted a big name and we’ve got one,” said Raith manager Jimmy Nicholl.

“In fact, they hardly come much bigger than Bayern Munich.

“We’re using Easter Road because the slope there is as pronounced as the one at Stark’s Park, if not worse.

“It might disconcert Bayern, you never know.”

A fleet of buses transported thousands of Raith fans across the Forth Road Bridge to the Edinburgh ground, while others arrived by car and train.

The Bayern team sheet, featuring stars like Oliver Kahn, Christian Ziege, Dietmar Hamann, Mehmet Scholl and Andreas Herzog, outlined the task ahead.

Jim McInally playing for Raith against Bayern Munich in 1995.
Klinsmann partnered Alexander Zickler in attack, with French international striker and Champions League winner Jean-Pierre Papin relegated to the bench.

World Cup legend Lothar Matthaus was missing through injury.

The game at 6pm aired live in both the UK and Germany.

Jurgen Klinsmann broke Raith hearts

While the rest of Kirkcaldy had long since left to watch their footballing stars do battle, the unfortunate few who could not secure tickets trooped into local pubs.

They were treated to an exhilarating match.

A piper led both teams onto the pitch.

Klinsmann called the tune with the opening goal.

Raith, playing down the famous slope, could hardly have made a worse start when Klinsmann lifted the ball over Scott Thomson after six minutes.

The goal was greeted by a huge roar from the Bayern support and those who had wagered on him scoring first with the bookies at odds of 7/2.

Jurgen Klinsmann scores against Raith.
Despite the rocky start, Raith showed remarkable determination.

They gradually started to find their footing and could have gone in level when Ally Graham’s header from a Shaun Dennis free-kick was saved by Kahn.

Midway through the second half, Papin came off the bench and joined Klinsmann in the attack, but it was Raith who came closest to scoring in the 65th minute.

Colin Cameron’s header was brilliantly saved by Kahn.

A defender clears the ball during the Bayern versus Raith game.
Klinsmann sealed the match with a second goal 17 minutes from the end.

What did Klinsmann think about Raith?

He finished from close range after good work from Zickler.

“Remember it’s only half-time,” said the optimistic announcer after Raith left the field to a richly deserved standing ovation from the 10,000 home supporters.

Tough tackling in a game of football between Raith and Bayern.
“We expected a tough game and that is exactly what we got,” said Klinsmann.

“Raith gave everything for 90 minutes and did a good job against us.

“They also created a couple of very good chances and might have scored.

“It was an occasion I enjoyed very much.

“I love playing in front of British crowds because the atmosphere is always special and it was no different tonight.”

Raith manager cut a disappointed figure

Jimmy Nicholl was left to rue crucial moments.

“I honestly thought that we could get a result tonight and I’m a wee bit disappointed because at 1-0 we should have equalised when their keeper had a terrific save from Colin Cameron,” said Nicholl.

“If that one had gone in, who knows how things might have ended.

“But it turned out not to be our night in front of goal, whereas they showed us how clinical they are.”

Players tumble during the Raith versus Bayern game.
After losing 2-0 at home, 1,500 fans travelled to Munich for the second leg where Papin missed a penalty after Ronnie Coyle brought down Christian Nerlinger.

The reprieve sparked fresh life into Raith.

Herzog fouled Danny Lennon about 25 yards out just before half-time.

Lennon hit the free kick which struck the head of Herzog and was deflected past Kahn to send the away supporters into a state of delirium in the Olympic Stadium.

Tony Rougier almost made it 2-0 before half-time but hit the side netting before normal service was resumed when Klinsmann found the net in the 52nd minute.

Marcus Babbel completed Bayern’s 2-1 win and 4-1 aggregate triumph.

At the end of the game the Raith players swapped shirts with their illustrious counterparts before joining hands in a row to pay homage to their fans.

The German giants went on to win the competition, beating Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and then Bordeaux in the final.

However, Bayern manager Otto Rehhagel paid Raith the ultimate compliment.

He said the games against the Fifers were “the toughest we endured during the competition” after they lifted the trophy following the two-legged final.

Raith defeated Bayern at Stark’s Park

Raith did get their revenge when the teams met again in a friendly game in January 1997 to mark the redevelopment of Stark’s Park.

Iain Munro was in charge at the time.

Despite his best efforts, Munro was unable to fix up any special guests for his own side with Ruud Gullit, Ian Wright, Bryan Robson, Matt Le Tissier and Jimmy Nicholl all being forced to pull out before kick-off through injury or illness.

Oliver Kahn, Thomas Helmer and Lothar Matthaus played for Bayern although Klinsmann was injured.

It was a case of third-time lucky.

Raith won the game 1-0 with a goal from Peter Duffield.

The supporters were “dancing in the streets of Raith” once again.

Conversation