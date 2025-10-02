What is the secret to Raith Rovers’ best defensive start to a season since 2010/11?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is the secret to Raith Rovers’ best defensive start to a season since 2010/11?

The Stark's Park side have kept 5 clean sheets in their opening 8 league matches.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae holds a clenched fist in the air.
Raith Rovers keeper Josh Rae has kept five clean sheets in the league so far this season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers are currently benefiting from their best defensive start to a season in 15 years in the wake of Saturday’s victory over Arbroath.

The 3-0 win was the fifth clean sheet enjoyed by Barry Robson’s side in eight games in the Championship so far this term.

That is the best opening to a campaign since 2010/11, when the Stark’s Park outfit earned five shut-outs from their first six league outings.

With David McGurn in goals and the likes of Grant Murray, Craig Wilson and Laurie Ellis in defence, John McGlynn’s side went on to keep six clean sheets in their first ten matches on their way to finishing second in the old First Division.

Rovers’ parsimony in defence this season follows on from an impressive run at the end of last term.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon stands with both arms outstretched in the air.
Paul Hanlon has been crucial to Raith Rovers’ defensive efforts this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

In a sequence of ten unbeaten games, the Kirkcaldy men kept their opponents at bay on five occasions as they narrowly missed out on clinching a promotion play-off place in the spring.

It is a rearguard effort that starts with the players in attack and is pleasing manager Robson.

“What do you do when you build a house? You build a foundation,” Robson told Raith TV in the wake of the win over Arbroath.

“In life, if you’ve got a good base and a good structure, it always helps. So, we do that as a team.

“We work a lot on that. There’s a a lot of concentration and the defensive collective comes from us all, it comes from the [players up] front and how hard they work.

Robson pleased with Raith’s defensive efforts

“There’s different ways they need to press and different ways they need to stand.

“And the defenders are asked to go and defend in some really hard positions, really aggressively. So, it is difficult.

“But credit to them, they kept a clean sheet and we’re pleased with that.”

One of the secrets, alongside the high-speed pressing and solid structure, appears to be the continuity of selection since that unbeaten run last season.

Of the ten clean sheets kept in the league since March, keeper Josh Rae, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Jordan Doherty have played in all of them.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson points a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Barry Robson is happy with Raith Rovers’ defensive foundations. Image: SNS.

On the flanks, Lewis Stevenson has started in eight of the ten shut-outs and Josh Mullin in six.

They have occasionally faltered, like in the 3-2 defeat away to Partick Thistle and the 2-0 loss at home to St Johnstone.

But those two reverses account for five of only six goals Rovers have conceded in the Championship so far this term.

That gives them the second-best defensive record in the division behind league leaders St Johnstone.

With Saturday’s trip to face Ross County rounding off the opening quarter of the campaign, Robson will be hopeful those good foundations stay sound over the rest of the season and bring success come next May.

