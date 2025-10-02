What is the secret to Raith Rovers’ best defensive start to a season since 2010/11?

Raith Rovers are currently benefiting from their best defensive start to a season in 15 years in the wake of Saturday’s victory over Arbroath.

The 3-0 win was the fifth clean sheet enjoyed by Barry Robson’s side in eight games in the Championship so far this term.

That is the best opening to a campaign since 2010/11, when the Stark’s Park outfit earned five shut-outs from their first six league outings.

With David McGurn in goals and the likes of Grant Murray, Craig Wilson and Laurie Ellis in defence, John McGlynn’s side went on to keep six clean sheets in their first ten matches on their way to finishing second in the old First Division.

Rovers’ parsimony in defence this season follows on from an impressive run at the end of last term.

In a sequence of ten unbeaten games, the Kirkcaldy men kept their opponents at bay on five occasions as they narrowly missed out on clinching a promotion play-off place in the spring.

It is a rearguard effort that starts with the players in attack and is pleasing manager Robson.

“What do you do when you build a house? You build a foundation,” Robson told Raith TV in the wake of the win over Arbroath.

“In life, if you’ve got a good base and a good structure, it always helps. So, we do that as a team.

“We work a lot on that. There’s a a lot of concentration and the defensive collective comes from us all, it comes from the [players up] front and how hard they work.

Robson pleased with Raith’s defensive efforts

“There’s different ways they need to press and different ways they need to stand.

“And the defenders are asked to go and defend in some really hard positions, really aggressively. So, it is difficult.

“But credit to them, they kept a clean sheet and we’re pleased with that.”

One of the secrets, alongside the high-speed pressing and solid structure, appears to be the continuity of selection since that unbeaten run last season.

Of the ten clean sheets kept in the league since March, keeper Josh Rae, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce and Jordan Doherty have played in all of them.

On the flanks, Lewis Stevenson has started in eight of the ten shut-outs and Josh Mullin in six.

They have occasionally faltered, like in the 3-2 defeat away to Partick Thistle and the 2-0 loss at home to St Johnstone.

But those two reverses account for five of only six goals Rovers have conceded in the Championship so far this term.

That gives them the second-best defensive record in the division behind league leaders St Johnstone.

With Saturday’s trip to face Ross County rounding off the opening quarter of the campaign, Robson will be hopeful those good foundations stay sound over the rest of the season and bring success come next May.