Dunfermline Athletic striker completes loan to League Two club

The Pars have farmed out Connor Young for greater game-time.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Connor Young leans against a goalpost.
Dunfermline striker Connor Young has gone out on loan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline striker Connor Young has joined East Kilbride on a short-term loan.

The move through to January was completed ahead of Tuesday’s loan transfer deadline and has now been announced by both clubs.

The 21-year-old joined the Pars in January following a prolific spell with Edinburgh City in League Two.

He scored 18 times in 21 league appearances to catch the eye of the East End Park club.

However, the former Hibernian and Rangers youngster has failed to match that strike-rate after stepping up to the Championship.

Connor Young holds off Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon in Dunfermline's Fife derby defeat.
Connor Young (left) has fallen out of the first-team picture at Dunfermline in recent weeks. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

He has so far failed to find the net in 14 competitive appearances for the Fifers.

Young made his last outing for Neil Lennon’s side as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw with Ross County on August 30.

And, despite the thigh injury that is set to keep Zak Rudden sidelined for at least the next two months, Dunfermline have opted to farm the youngster out for game-time.

The impressive form of Andrew Tod as a striker, plus the recent loan signing from Falkirk of Barney Stewart gives Lennon options in attack in addition to Chris Kane.

Rory MacLeod, signed in the summer from Dundee United, has also managed to grab three goals from just six appearances to prove his worth to the team.

Dunfermline eye further loans

East Kilbride have kicked off life in the SPFL admirably since winning promotion from the Lowland League and currently sit second in the fourth tier.

Young could now make his debut for the Lanarkshire outfit on Saturday against Clyde, where fellow Dunfermline youngster Taylor Sutherland is currently on loan.

It is expected that further loans for some of the club’s youngsters to join teams in the Lowland League could be completed in the coming days.

A Dunfermline statement reads: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that Connor Young has joined East Kilbride on loan.

“The forward joins Mick Kennedy’s men at K-Park until January. All the best Connor.”

