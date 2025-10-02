Dunfermline Athletic seek answers from SFA as boss Neil Lennon questions key incidents against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic seek answers from SFA as boss Neil Lennon questions key incidents against Partick Thistle

The Pars manager has also told his players their own discipline must improve.

By Iain Collin
Partick Thistle defender Dan O'Reilly pulls the collar of Dunfermline striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline have questioned how the officials failed to award them a penalty against Partick Thistle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have have sought clarity from the Scottish FA after continuing to be frustrated by refereeing decisions.

The Pars have been in touch with the referee’s department this week in the wake of last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle.

They are adamant Chris Kane should have been awarded a penalty when Dan O’Reilly pulled the striker back by the collar of his shirt to prevent him from converting a close-range opportunity.

Ironically, O’Reilly – who they believe should have been sent-off – was involved in the incident that subsequently saw Dunfermline’s Jefferson Caceres red carded.

Although they have no complaints about that decision, and are determined to stamp out their own ill-discipline, the failure of referee Duncan Nicolson and his assistants to spot the ‘blatant’ foul on Kane has irked the Fifers.

Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon holds both hands to his head and looks at the ground.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon has been frustrated by refereeing decisions so far this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The East End Park outfit also approached Willie Collum, the SFA’s head of referee operations, for answers following their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers back in August.

On that occasion, they could not understand whistler David Dickinson’s decision not to send off Lewis Stevenson for a late aerial challenge on Andrew Tod.

Tod suffered concussion and whiplash in the incident and needed three weeks to recover.

“I do feel that, having looked at the footage again, we [should have] had a clear penalty on Chris Kane,” said Lennon. “And that would have been a red card for O’Reilly, who was the one that Jefferson left hooked in the end.

“So that was a blatant big decision that went against us.

Lennon: ‘We’re waiting on an answer’

“We have [spoken to the SFA] and we’re waiting on an answer.

“It’s blatant. And whether the referee didn’t see it, the linesman here on the stand side should see it.

“At the time, because there’s bodies in the way, I’m scratching my head as to how he [Kane] missed that.

“But obviously it’s fairly obvious how he has, because he’s just had his shirt around his neck yanked back. And I don’t know how the officials have missed that.

“Again, it was at a really important part of the game. That would have maybe got us level.

Dunfermline's Andrew Tod is sent reeling by an aerial challenge from Raith Rovers defender Lewis Stevenson.
Raith Rovers defender Lewis Stevenson catches Dunferemline’s Andrew Tod (left) during August’s Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“And, with a man extra, we could have, the way we were playing anyway, scored more goals, for sure.

“We’re just looking for an explanation. I don’t think you can get anything else really, other than an answer.

“In the end, after one ambiguous answer about the Andy Tod injury, they came back unequivocally saying it should have been a red card.

“But it’s too late by then.

‘They’re huge decisions’

“Again, I don’t want to make a massive issue of the referees, but they are huge decisions in important moments of the game that go against us.”

With two red cards of their own in the last two matches – which both ended in defeats – Lennon accepts there are clear improvements his own side also need to make.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was sent-off for two yellow cards against Ayr United last Tuesday and Caceres, the Peruvian attacker, was dismissed for throwing a punch at Partick’s O’Reilly on Saturday.

“Our onfield discipline has to be better,” added Lennon ahead of the visit of Queen’s Park. “So we’ve tried to address that with them.

A melee involving Dunfermline and Partick Thistle players as Jags defender Dan O'Reilly likes face down on the ground.
Partick Thistle defender Dan O’Reilly (right) lies on the ground after being caught off the ball by Dunfermline attacker Jefferson Caceres. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I don’t think we’ll see that again [from Caceres]. A bit of South American temperament, maybe he’s had the red mist.

“Jerry was unlucky with the two yellows, but that can happen.

“But Jefferson’s was [different] and we’ve made it clear to all of them that is unacceptable.

“And then we lose him for a couple of games.

“So yeah, you just keep re-emphasising that it’s really important, not just for ourselves, but for the profile of the club, that we behave accordingly on the pitch.”

Conversation