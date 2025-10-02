Dunfermline Athletic seek answers from SFA as boss Neil Lennon questions key incidents against Partick Thistle

Dunfermline have have sought clarity from the Scottish FA after continuing to be frustrated by refereeing decisions.

The Pars have been in touch with the referee’s department this week in the wake of last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle.

They are adamant Chris Kane should have been awarded a penalty when Dan O’Reilly pulled the striker back by the collar of his shirt to prevent him from converting a close-range opportunity.

Ironically, O’Reilly – who they believe should have been sent-off – was involved in the incident that subsequently saw Dunfermline’s Jefferson Caceres red carded.

Although they have no complaints about that decision, and are determined to stamp out their own ill-discipline, the failure of referee Duncan Nicolson and his assistants to spot the ‘blatant’ foul on Kane has irked the Fifers.

The East End Park outfit also approached Willie Collum, the SFA’s head of referee operations, for answers following their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers back in August.

On that occasion, they could not understand whistler David Dickinson’s decision not to send off Lewis Stevenson for a late aerial challenge on Andrew Tod.

Tod suffered concussion and whiplash in the incident and needed three weeks to recover.

“I do feel that, having looked at the footage again, we [should have] had a clear penalty on Chris Kane,” said Lennon. “And that would have been a red card for O’Reilly, who was the one that Jefferson left hooked in the end.

“So that was a blatant big decision that went against us.

Lennon: ‘We’re waiting on an answer’

“We have [spoken to the SFA] and we’re waiting on an answer.

“It’s blatant. And whether the referee didn’t see it, the linesman here on the stand side should see it.

“At the time, because there’s bodies in the way, I’m scratching my head as to how he [Kane] missed that.

“But obviously it’s fairly obvious how he has, because he’s just had his shirt around his neck yanked back. And I don’t know how the officials have missed that.

“Again, it was at a really important part of the game. That would have maybe got us level.

“And, with a man extra, we could have, the way we were playing anyway, scored more goals, for sure.

“We’re just looking for an explanation. I don’t think you can get anything else really, other than an answer.

“In the end, after one ambiguous answer about the Andy Tod injury, they came back unequivocally saying it should have been a red card.

“But it’s too late by then.

‘They’re huge decisions’

“Again, I don’t want to make a massive issue of the referees, but they are huge decisions in important moments of the game that go against us.”

With two red cards of their own in the last two matches – which both ended in defeats – Lennon accepts there are clear improvements his own side also need to make.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was sent-off for two yellow cards against Ayr United last Tuesday and Caceres, the Peruvian attacker, was dismissed for throwing a punch at Partick’s O’Reilly on Saturday.

“Our onfield discipline has to be better,” added Lennon ahead of the visit of Queen’s Park. “So we’ve tried to address that with them.

“I don’t think we’ll see that again [from Caceres]. A bit of South American temperament, maybe he’s had the red mist.

“Jerry was unlucky with the two yellows, but that can happen.

“But Jefferson’s was [different] and we’ve made it clear to all of them that is unacceptable.

“And then we lose him for a couple of games.

“So yeah, you just keep re-emphasising that it’s really important, not just for ourselves, but for the profile of the club, that we behave accordingly on the pitch.”