Dunfermline Athletic braced for bad news as Neil Lennon lifts lid on injuries to three key players

Dunfermline are bracing themselves for more bad news following the hamstring injury sustained by skipper Kyle Benedictus.

The former Dundee defender underwent a scan on Thursday in a bid to ascertain the extent of the issue he picked up late in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

Manager Neil Lennon, who has confirmed Zak Rudden’s lengthy lay-off, has confessed he is expecting the tests to show a ‘pull or a tear’ for Benedictus.

If that proves to be the case, the 33-year-old looks likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

On top of the loss of Rudden, who had scored two goals in his two games for the Pars before being injured in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone, the absence of the team’s captain comes as a major blow.

And Lennon has also revealed Josh Cooper is struggling with a hernia issue that has kept him out of the squad for the past two matches.

“Zak has had a scan,” explained Lennon. “He went down to London, and he’ll be [out for] eight to ten weeks.

“Josh Cooper, he had a scan. So, he’s got a bit of a hernia problem. We’re hoping that’ll settle, but he’s still a bit ginger on it at the minute.

“And Bene had a scan [on Thursday] on his hamstring, so we’ll have a fair idea of what he has.

“I think it’s obviously some sort of pull or tear. So, again, the scan will give us more of an idea.

“He’ll not be fit for the weekend, put it that way.”

Lennon: ‘Dunfermline have been unfortunate’

With attacker Jefferson Caceres suspended following his red card against Partick Thistle, the injuries to key personnel leave Dunfermline with selection issues for the visit of Queen’s Park.

It is not an ideal scenario as Lennon seeks to arrest his side’s run of three straight defeats against St Johnstone, Ayr United and Partick.

“I think we’ve been really unfortunate, I have to say, in the three games,” said Lennon.

“When I look at the St Johnstone game, we played really well. The width of the post denied us a point against a good team.

“We were a bit flat against Ayr in the first-half, and in the second-half we played very well, but we were down to ten men.

“And I thought in the first-half we were great against Partick, even though we got off to a horrendous start.

“We created more gilt-edged chances in the half than since I’ve been here.

“So, there are a lot of good signs, although obviously everybody wants results – and none more so than myself.

“I don’t think we’re playing poorly. A little bit of game management could be better but, overall, I’m pleased with them.

“But obviously three defeats in a row speaks for itself, really.”