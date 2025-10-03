Dunfermline Athletic braced for bad news as Neil Lennon lifts lid on injuries to three key players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic braced for bad news as Neil Lennon lifts lid on injuries to three key players

Kyle Benedictus, Zak Rudden and Josh Cooper have all had scans on issues.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus looks down at the ground forlornly.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus was injured against Partick Thistle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are bracing themselves for more bad news following the hamstring injury sustained by skipper Kyle Benedictus.

The former Dundee defender underwent a scan on Thursday in a bid to ascertain the extent of the issue he picked up late in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

Manager Neil Lennon, who has confirmed Zak Rudden’s lengthy lay-off, has confessed he is expecting the tests to show a ‘pull or a tear’ for Benedictus.

If that proves to be the case, the 33-year-old looks likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

On top of the loss of Rudden, who had scored two goals in his two games for the Pars before being injured in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone, the absence of the team’s captain comes as a major blow.

Dunfermline striker Zak Rudden sits on the pitch as he receives treatment.
Zak Rudden was injured in Dunfermline’s defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates / SNS.

And Lennon has also revealed Josh Cooper is struggling with a hernia issue that has kept him out of the squad for the past two matches.

“Zak has had a scan,” explained Lennon. “He went down to London, and he’ll be [out for] eight to ten weeks.

“Josh Cooper, he had a scan. So, he’s got a bit of a hernia problem. We’re hoping that’ll settle, but he’s still a bit ginger on it at the minute.

“And Bene had a scan [on Thursday] on his hamstring, so we’ll have a fair idea of what he has.

“I think it’s obviously some sort of pull or tear. So, again, the scan will give us more of an idea.

“He’ll not be fit for the weekend, put it that way.”

Lennon: ‘Dunfermline have been unfortunate’

With attacker Jefferson Caceres suspended following his red card against Partick Thistle, the injuries to key personnel leave Dunfermline with selection issues for the visit of Queen’s Park.

It is not an ideal scenario as Lennon seeks to arrest his side’s run of three straight defeats against St Johnstone, Ayr United and Partick.

“I think we’ve been really unfortunate, I have to say, in the three games,” said Lennon.

“When I look at the St Johnstone game, we played really well. The width of the post denied us a point against a good team.

“We were a bit flat against Ayr in the first-half, and in the second-half we played very well, but we were down to ten men.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon holds his right hand up to his head and looks at the ground.
Neil Lennon has selection issues for Dunfermline’s meeting with Queen’s Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“And I thought in the first-half we were great against Partick, even though we got off to a horrendous start.

“We created more gilt-edged chances in the half than since I’ve been here.

“So, there are a lot of good signs, although obviously everybody wants results – and none more so than myself.

“I don’t think we’re playing poorly. A little bit of game management could be better but, overall, I’m pleased with them.

“But obviously three defeats in a row speaks for itself, really.”

