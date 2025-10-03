Barney Stewart makes ‘World War 3’ confession after joining Dunfermline from rivals Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barney Stewart makes ‘World War 3’ confession after joining Dunfermline from rivals Falkirk

The striker signed for the Pars on loan until January.

Falkirk striker Barney Stewart in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Falkirk striker Barney is aware of the controversy of his loan move to Dunfermline - now. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barney Stewart did not grasp the extent of the rivalry between Dunfermline and Falkirk – but has been put firmly in the picture by ‘World War III’.

The striker made the loan move from Falkirk to Dunfermline last week and has begun to realise just how controversial that is in the eyes of some supporters.

The first indication was when Bairns boss John McGlynn warned him to stay off social media.

He admits one quick look at fan comments since he temporarily crossed the divide has shown him why McGlynn gave him that advice.

However, the Londoner, who only joined Falkirk from Heriot-Watt University in January, insists the hullabaloo has only made him move determined to make a success of the switch.

Barney Stewart looks back over his right shoulder during a game for Falkirk.
Barney Stewart joined Falkirk midway through last season from Heriot-Watt University. Image: Craig Foy / SNS.

“The big message was to stay off social media because, obviously, it’s a very controversial move,” he said of Falkirk’s counsel. “For me, being from London and stuff, I didn’t really grasp how much of a rivalry it was.

“I know it’s naive to say, but at the same time, you’ve just got to block a lot of things that have been said out.

“They [McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith] said, ‘just stay off social media, get your head down, work hard as you usually do’.

I signed, came here, stayed off my phone, as told. Then I come home and my flatmate is telling me, ‘you’ve caused World War III on social media!’.

“My nosy self had to go and have a look. I wish I didn’t!

Stewart: ‘DAFC going to be a little more hostile’

“Obviously, now I felt the rivalry and I know how much it means to both fans and stuff.

“Some fans, they’ve understood why I’ve come here. Some maybe struggle to get their head around it. And I understand both arguments, both perspectives.

“Does it mean that I’ve got to prove myself more? One hundred per cent.

“I think I’ve started ‘down a step’, but I’m willing to work my way up on their opinions. If it does mean I have to work twice as hard, then that’s how it’s going to have to be.

“You’ve got to be aware of what you say, how you treat people, all of this. It’s obviously going to be a little bit more hostile. But, so far, so good.”

Barney Stewart holds a DAFC scarf above his head.
Barney Stewart is aware of the reaction from supporters to his loan move from Falkirk to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Stewart was thrown in the deep in end last weekend for his debut as a half-time substitute as Dunfermline tried to cope with ten men whilst 2-0 down against Partick Thistle.

He played a further 55 minutes in Tuesday’s reserve win over Ross County.

However, those are the first minutes he has played since breaking a bone in his foot in a pre-season friendly against East Fife in July.

He admits he is also playing catch-up with his fitness but is intent on proving his controversial move can be good for both his parent club and their foes.

Stewart: ‘Neil Lennon was very positive’

“I broke my fifth metatarsal,” he explained. “The staff at Falkirk have done a really good job of getting me back to fitness level.

“But there’s a difference between being fit and match fit, so I’ve still got a little bit of a way to go.

“But that 45 on Saturday was really useful, and then I played another 60 or so on Tuesday.

“The manager here gave me a call and he was really, really positive. It was quite refreshing to hear.

Barney Stewart stretches out his right leg to make a challenge during his Dunfermline debut.
Barney Stewart’s Dunfermline debut against Partick Thistle was his first competitive outing in May. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“You’re down, you’re out injured, your confidence is really low, and then you hear some good words from the manager, some nice things.

“It sounds appealing, just the style of football that’s played here, how the manager wants me to play, what I can add to the team, and it all just fits together. For me, it’s brilliant.

“You’re obviously going to listen to their opinions [McGlynn and Neil Lennon] and they’re going to know better than me.

“You’ll be stronger for the experience, both for getting minutes on the pitch and also for having a better spotlight.

“And a bit of character building, to be honest. But it’s fine, it’s all part of the game.”

