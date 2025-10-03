Barney Stewart makes ‘World War 3’ confession after joining Dunfermline from rivals Falkirk

Barney Stewart did not grasp the extent of the rivalry between Dunfermline and Falkirk – but has been put firmly in the picture by ‘World War III’.

The striker made the loan move from Falkirk to Dunfermline last week and has begun to realise just how controversial that is in the eyes of some supporters.

The first indication was when Bairns boss John McGlynn warned him to stay off social media.

He admits one quick look at fan comments since he temporarily crossed the divide has shown him why McGlynn gave him that advice.

However, the Londoner, who only joined Falkirk from Heriot-Watt University in January, insists the hullabaloo has only made him move determined to make a success of the switch.

“The big message was to stay off social media because, obviously, it’s a very controversial move,” he said of Falkirk’s counsel. “For me, being from London and stuff, I didn’t really grasp how much of a rivalry it was.

“I know it’s naive to say, but at the same time, you’ve just got to block a lot of things that have been said out.

“They [McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith] said, ‘just stay off social media, get your head down, work hard as you usually do’.

“I signed, came here, stayed off my phone, as told. Then I come home and my flatmate is telling me, ‘you’ve caused World War III on social media!’.

“My nosy self had to go and have a look. I wish I didn’t!

Stewart: ‘DAFC going to be a little more hostile’

“Obviously, now I felt the rivalry and I know how much it means to both fans and stuff.

“Some fans, they’ve understood why I’ve come here. Some maybe struggle to get their head around it. And I understand both arguments, both perspectives.

“Does it mean that I’ve got to prove myself more? One hundred per cent.

“I think I’ve started ‘down a step’, but I’m willing to work my way up on their opinions. If it does mean I have to work twice as hard, then that’s how it’s going to have to be.

“You’ve got to be aware of what you say, how you treat people, all of this. It’s obviously going to be a little bit more hostile. But, so far, so good.”

Stewart was thrown in the deep in end last weekend for his debut as a half-time substitute as Dunfermline tried to cope with ten men whilst 2-0 down against Partick Thistle.

He played a further 55 minutes in Tuesday’s reserve win over Ross County.

However, those are the first minutes he has played since breaking a bone in his foot in a pre-season friendly against East Fife in July.

He admits he is also playing catch-up with his fitness but is intent on proving his controversial move can be good for both his parent club and their foes.

Stewart: ‘Neil Lennon was very positive’

“I broke my fifth metatarsal,” he explained. “The staff at Falkirk have done a really good job of getting me back to fitness level.

“But there’s a difference between being fit and match fit, so I’ve still got a little bit of a way to go.

“But that 45 on Saturday was really useful, and then I played another 60 or so on Tuesday.

“The manager here gave me a call and he was really, really positive. It was quite refreshing to hear.

“You’re down, you’re out injured, your confidence is really low, and then you hear some good words from the manager, some nice things.

“It sounds appealing, just the style of football that’s played here, how the manager wants me to play, what I can add to the team, and it all just fits together. For me, it’s brilliant.

“You’re obviously going to listen to their opinions [McGlynn and Neil Lennon] and they’re going to know better than me.

“You’ll be stronger for the experience, both for getting minutes on the pitch and also for having a better spotlight.

“And a bit of character building, to be honest. But it’s fine, it’s all part of the game.”