Barry Robson reveals chance of huge moment for Raith Rovers striker against Ross County

Callum Smith has been sidelined since November 1 last year because of injury.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Callum Smith could return to the Raith Rovers first-team squad for the first time in 11 months for the clash with Ross County.

The 25-year-old will travel north with the Stark’s Park side for the Dingwall encounter as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The former Airdrie and Dunfermline player damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Ayr United last November and has been battling back to fitness since undergoing surgery.

And, after training with his team-mates in recent weeks, the striker is on the verge of being given the nod by manager Barry Robson for a place on the bench.

Callum Smith stands in conversation with Raith Rovers team-mate Jordan Doherty.
Callum Smith (right) has been edging closer to his Raith Rovers comeback in recent weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“Callum is back in the squad, he’s back training fully,” Robson told Courier Sport of Smith. “We might put him in the squad [against County], we don’t know.

“He’s not ready to start or play a game but he’s going to be back up with the boys and back involved with us.

“We want to try and get some bounce games for him but it’s hard because our squad isn’t big enough to try and get that at the moment.

“We don’t want to be using boys that have played on a Saturday in case of injuries. So, it’s been difficult.

“But he’s worked hard, and he’ll be back in the squad. Whether he’s stripped or not, he’ll definitely be back in the squad and travelling.”

Raith Rovers wary of Ross County

Raith make the journey to the Highlands buoyed by an impressive 3-0 victory over Arbroath last weekend and, sitting third in the table, eager to keep the pressure on Partick Thistle in second and runaway Championship leaders St Johnstone.

However, despite the belief in his Kirkcaldy squad, Robson acknowledges the task facing his side against a hitherto underperforming County.

With ex-Dundee boss Tony Docherty now at the helm, the Staggies have bolstered their squad with the likes of Trevor Carson, Scott Fraser and Dundee United’s Miller Thomson as they chase their first league victory of the season.

“I think Tony’s probably still trying to find his best team,” added Robson, whose side have kept five clean sheets in eight league games. “But they’ve signed five players in September, and there’s the amount of players they’ve signed before that.

“They want to go straight back up [to the Premiership], so they’ve got that pressure to deal with.

Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United.
Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury last November. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“We know they’re full of good players. We know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we’re a good side, and it’s a game that we’re really looking forward to.

“For me, we’ve got 14 points already in this first quarter. We’d love to add to that, but we know how difficult it’s going to be.

“It was a really good performance last week. We dominated the [0-0] Airdrie game but missed some good chances in it.

“It’s fine lines in this division, but we need to keep picking up points.”

