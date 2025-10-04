Why Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline Athletic face ‘pain’ this season after frustrating Queen’s Park stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline Athletic face ‘pain’ this season after frustrating Queen’s Park stalemate

The Pars drew a blank in the 0-0 draw for the third game in a row.

By Iain Collin
Keith Bray bursts forward onto the ball for Dunfermline against Queen's Park.
Dunfermline fought out a goalless draw with Queen's Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline can expect to suffer ‘pain’ this season after they stretched their winless run to four games with a goalless draw against Queen’s Park.

The Pars arrested a sequence of three straight defeats but could not find a way past their visitors to slip to seventh in the Championship table after a third game without scoring.

Charlie Gilmour struck the junction of the post and crossbar in a dominant first-half from the Fifers and Matty Todd’s shot slipped just wide with four minutes left.

But Chris Kane also had to clear a Josh Fowler effort off the line in first-half injury-time before a more even second period.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Charlie Gilmour in possession against Queen's Park.
Charlie Gilmour came close to the breakthrough for Dunfermline against Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I thought in the first-half we played really well,” said Lennon. “But in the second-half we got ragged for a good 20 minutes and kept turning over the ball.

“Our decision-making and game management wasn’t quite there.

“We finished the game strongly, but we didn’t create enough clear-cut chances today, and that’s not been like us.

“But, once again, we’ve hit the woodwork. That’s four games in a row.

“Probably on reflection, a draw’s a fair result.

“It’s not every day we’re going to play swashbuckling football, but they’re young.

Lennon: ‘Feels like a defeat to Pars’

“I keep emphasising that. We’ve got a young team, and the only way they’re going to get experience is by playing them, and then for them to work out the situations in games and solving the problems.”

Lennon added: “They feel like it’s a defeat. They feel like they let the game get away from them a little bit. But it’s not a defeat.

“Again, if you look at the average age of the team or if you look at the ages of the players that we’re playing, I have to accept sometimes that they’re going to be inconsistent in their experience. That’s difficult for me at times.

“This is a totally different aspect of the job that I’ve got to do. We’re trying to build something.

“But it’s going to take a bit of pain along the way and it’s going to take a bit of time.”

Nurudeen Abdulai gets on the ball for Dunfermline.
Neil Lennon has praised Dunfermline debutant Nurudeen Abdulai (right). Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Lennon, who made midfielder Alfons Amade captain in the absence of the injured Kyle Benedictus, handed a debut to Nurudeen Abdulai.

And the Pars boss was delighted with the Ghanaian defender as the Fifers kept a first clean sheet in four games.

“I thought Nuri was excellent,” he added. “I thought he was really good and that’s another positive for me.

“He’s a 21-year-old. We’ve had to sort of take our time with him, give him some minutes behind the scenes, and I thought he was great.

“I thought he had a great game. He looked an athlete and cleaned up everything.”

Conversation