Why Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline Athletic face ‘pain’ this season after frustrating Queen’s Park stalemate

Neil Lennon admits Dunfermline can expect to suffer ‘pain’ this season after they stretched their winless run to four games with a goalless draw against Queen’s Park.

The Pars arrested a sequence of three straight defeats but could not find a way past their visitors to slip to seventh in the Championship table after a third game without scoring.

Charlie Gilmour struck the junction of the post and crossbar in a dominant first-half from the Fifers and Matty Todd’s shot slipped just wide with four minutes left.

But Chris Kane also had to clear a Josh Fowler effort off the line in first-half injury-time before a more even second period.

“I thought in the first-half we played really well,” said Lennon. “But in the second-half we got ragged for a good 20 minutes and kept turning over the ball.

“Our decision-making and game management wasn’t quite there.

“We finished the game strongly, but we didn’t create enough clear-cut chances today, and that’s not been like us.

“But, once again, we’ve hit the woodwork. That’s four games in a row.

“Probably on reflection, a draw’s a fair result.

“It’s not every day we’re going to play swashbuckling football, but they’re young.

Lennon: ‘Feels like a defeat to Pars’

“I keep emphasising that. We’ve got a young team, and the only way they’re going to get experience is by playing them, and then for them to work out the situations in games and solving the problems.”

Lennon added: “They feel like it’s a defeat. They feel like they let the game get away from them a little bit. But it’s not a defeat.

“Again, if you look at the average age of the team or if you look at the ages of the players that we’re playing, I have to accept sometimes that they’re going to be inconsistent in their experience. That’s difficult for me at times.

“This is a totally different aspect of the job that I’ve got to do. We’re trying to build something.

“But it’s going to take a bit of pain along the way and it’s going to take a bit of time.”

Lennon, who made midfielder Alfons Amade captain in the absence of the injured Kyle Benedictus, handed a debut to Nurudeen Abdulai.

And the Pars boss was delighted with the Ghanaian defender as the Fifers kept a first clean sheet in four games.

“I thought Nuri was excellent,” he added. “I thought he was really good and that’s another positive for me.

“He’s a 21-year-old. We’ve had to sort of take our time with him, give him some minutes behind the scenes, and I thought he was great.

“I thought he had a great game. He looked an athlete and cleaned up everything.”