Why Nurudeen Abdulai could become cult hero after Dunfermline debut in Queen’s Park stalemate

Dunfermline’s winless run stretched to four games as they fought out a goalless draw with Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Charlie Gilmour came closest to breaking the deadlock with a first-half shot that crashed back off the goal frame.

And Matty Todd might have won it late on when he was put clear on goal but drilled his effort just wide.

In the end, the Pars had Chris Kane to thank at the other end for keeping the scoreline blank following his clearance off the line in first-half stoppage time.

Courier Sport was at a blustery East End Park to assess the Fifers’ performance.

Small margins

Manager Neil Lennon rued the ‘width of the post’ in Dunfermline’s defeat to St Johnstone last month.

On that occasion, Andrew Tod’s free-kick rebounded from the upright via the fingertips of goalkeeper Toy Steward to come within a couple of inches of a dramatic leveller.

In the Ayr United loss, Tod was again repelled by the post, and then Jefferson Caceres found the crossbar in the Partick Thistle reverse.

When Gilmour’s shot cannoned back off the junction of the post and bar against Queen’s Park, it was another luckless moment in a poor run of results.

It was also an indication, however, the Pars are not far away from finding the net and getting reward for their forward play.

On Saturday, the attacks carried pace and plenty of intent, particularly in a dominant first-half.

But too frequently the final ball was a let down. Too often the wrong option was selected or the pass was played too hurriedly when more composure was required.

There was not a lot wrong with the performance from back to front, but those small margins are not falling on the Pars’ side at the moment.

Pars not making their points

Lennon quipped after being held to a draw against Queen’s Park that nine points from the first quarter of fixtures was ‘below average’ for him in his managerial career.

It is certainly less than what Dunfermline will have been hoping for.

And, given displays from their first nine league games, it is arguably below what they should have racked up.

Just two wins, against Airdrie and Arbroath, are scant reward for the improvements that have been made since the end of last term.

A repeat of that points haul over the next three quarters will leave the Pars in the lower reaches of the Championship, where they currently sit in seventh spot.

There have been signs so far this season that the Fifers have what it takes to challenge for a promotion play-off spot.

Performances against Ross County, Arbroath and St Johnstone (a draw, a thumping 5-0 victory and a narrow defeat) were indications of what the side is capable of.

However, Lennon looks to be right that ‘pain’ is expected and time is needed to iron out the inconsistencies of youthfulness that are currently holding back the East End Park outfit.

Fans’ favourite in the making?

Lennon finally plunged Nurudeen Abdulai in for his Dunfermline debut against Queen’s Park.

It was deemed time for the Ghanaian to be presented to Scottish football.

Lennon has been careful to break the 21-year-old in gently since his arrival from Africa in early September.

However, with skipper Kyle Benedictus sidelined with a hamstring injury, the centre-half was finally introduced to the Pars fans.

It was a gentle start for the youngster, playing in a central defensive partnership with Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who returned after his suspension.

There was a heart-in-the-mouth moment in the 19th minute when an erratic pass back forced goalkeeper Billy Terrell wide.

But, thereafter, there were headers and tackles won and plenty of composure, with team-mates trusting Abdulai with the ball.

There were also displays of sound positional awareness, a willingness to help out colleagues and a robustness highlighted with two clearing headers in quick succession defending a Queen’s Park corner after the break.

It was a start that suggested the defender could become a fans’ favourite at East End Park.