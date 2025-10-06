How Alfons Amade reacted to being made Dunfermline Athletic captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Alfons Amade reacted to being made Dunfermline Athletic captain

The Mozambique internationalist has stepped up to the role following Kyle Benedictus' injury.

Alfons Amade wears the captain's armband in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
By Iain Collin

With Kyle Benedictus sidelined through injury, Dunfermline needed a new captain for Saturday’s clash with Queen’s Park – step forward Alfons Amade.

The summer signing was identified as the man to lead the Pars and another impressive performance from the midfielder was an indication he thrived on the responsibility.

The Germany-born 25-year-old revealed afterwards it was the first time he had worn the armband in senior football.

However, despite the overarching disappointment of a goalless draw against the Spiders, Amade confessed he was happy to step up to the plate in the absence of Benedictus.

“In the last few days, we talked about it,” he said of manager Neil Lennon’s decision to hand him the responsibility.

Alfons Amade has the ball at his feet during Dunfermline's goalless draw with Queen's Park.
“But I don’t think it’s a big thing. Bene is injured for a few weeks so now I’m like one of the experienced, older players.

“So, it was a decision from the coach, and we talked about it but it’s not just me.

“Someone has to wear the armband but it’s also Charlie [Gilmour], it’s Jez [Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen], guys who can wear the captain’s band and be leaders on pitch. And that’s what they do as well.

“I think my personality is also the same in other games when Bene is the captain. I try to help the others, to push the others and to help the team to get something.

“So, I think it doesn’t change so many things for me, personally.

Amade: ‘To lead Dunfermline was special’

“But because of the club and everything that I have experienced, it’s an honour for me and a proud moment. I have enjoyed playing for Dunfermline a lot and to lead the team was special for me.”

All of that was borne out during the action against Queen’s Park, with Amade a constant driving force from midfield alongside Gilmour.

It was Gilmour who came closest to a first goal in three games for Dunfermline when he found the junction of the crossbar and post with a fierce first-half shot.

However, in the end it was a fourth game for the Pars without victory to finish a first quarter that has promised more than the nine points it has delivered.

“We played not bad,” added Amade, whilst acknowledging a dip in performance in the period after the break. “But it’s still not enough for a win and this is something that is annoying.

Alfons Amade jumps to head the ball during the Pars' clash with Queen's Park.
“We are thinking and talking about it, and we need to find a solution as fast as possible to win games. We didn’t lose but it’s about winning games.

“Now, I have seen [all the other teams] and us as well. And I see us every day in training. We are capable of more, especially in terms of points.

“I don’t think that the points are showing our quality in the team and the potential.

“I just hope that we can create something big and change everything to good performances and wins. Because I think we have the quality for it.”

Amade’s focus now switches away from Dunfermline and to international football, with two crucial World Cup qualifiers coming up with Mozambique.

