How Alfons Amade reacted to being made Dunfermline Athletic captain

With Kyle Benedictus sidelined through injury, Dunfermline needed a new captain for Saturday’s clash with Queen’s Park – step forward Alfons Amade.

The summer signing was identified as the man to lead the Pars and another impressive performance from the midfielder was an indication he thrived on the responsibility.

The Germany-born 25-year-old revealed afterwards it was the first time he had worn the armband in senior football.

However, despite the overarching disappointment of a goalless draw against the Spiders, Amade confessed he was happy to step up to the plate in the absence of Benedictus.

“In the last few days, we talked about it,” he said of manager Neil Lennon’s decision to hand him the responsibility.

“But I don’t think it’s a big thing. Bene is injured for a few weeks so now I’m like one of the experienced, older players.

“So, it was a decision from the coach, and we talked about it but it’s not just me.

“Someone has to wear the armband but it’s also Charlie [Gilmour], it’s Jez [Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen], guys who can wear the captain’s band and be leaders on pitch. And that’s what they do as well.

“I think my personality is also the same in other games when Bene is the captain. I try to help the others, to push the others and to help the team to get something.

“So, I think it doesn’t change so many things for me, personally.

Amade: ‘To lead Dunfermline was special’

“But because of the club and everything that I have experienced, it’s an honour for me and a proud moment. I have enjoyed playing for Dunfermline a lot and to lead the team was special for me.”

All of that was borne out during the action against Queen’s Park, with Amade a constant driving force from midfield alongside Gilmour.

It was Gilmour who came closest to a first goal in three games for Dunfermline when he found the junction of the crossbar and post with a fierce first-half shot.

However, in the end it was a fourth game for the Pars without victory to finish a first quarter that has promised more than the nine points it has delivered.

“We played not bad,” added Amade, whilst acknowledging a dip in performance in the period after the break. “But it’s still not enough for a win and this is something that is annoying.

“We are thinking and talking about it, and we need to find a solution as fast as possible to win games. We didn’t lose but it’s about winning games.

“Now, I have seen [all the other teams] and us as well. And I see us every day in training. We are capable of more, especially in terms of points.

“I don’t think that the points are showing our quality in the team and the potential.

“I just hope that we can create something big and change everything to good performances and wins. Because I think we have the quality for it.”

Amade’s focus now switches away from Dunfermline and to international football, with two crucial World Cup qualifiers coming up with Mozambique.