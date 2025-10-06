Neil Lennon explains decision to make Alfons Amade stand-in Dunfermline captain

Neil Lennon has explained his decision to hand Alfons Amade the captain’s armband at Dunfermline.

The Pars boss turned to Amade at the weekend for the goalless draw with Queen’s Park in the absence of skipper Kyle Benedictus.

Benedictus has a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for weeks.

Amade has spoken of the ‘honour’ of being asked to lead the Fifers out in his first experience of wearing the armband in senior football.

And Lennon is delighted with the way the Germany-born Mozambique internationalist has responded to the extra responsibility.

At 25, Amade was – behind Chris Kane, 31, and Charlie Gilmour, 26 – the third oldest in the Dunfermline starting line-up at the weekend.

“Alfons is really consistent,” said Lennon. “He’s clean [as a player], he’s a talker. He’s a model pro.

“I think he gets the respect of the people in the dressing room.

Lennon ‘delighted’ with Amade

“I could have thrown it to him or Charlie [Gilmour]. The two of them have been really consistent for me this season.

“I’m delighted with his performance and delighted with what he’s brought to the club.”

Meanwhile, Lennon has praised Matty Todd for responding in training to being frozen out earlier in the season.

The 24-year-old was told at the start of the campaign that he could leave the Pars if a suitable move transpired.

However, he has remained at East End Park and has featured as a second-half substitute in the last three games.

He could have snatched victory for the Fifers against Queen’s Park after being played through on goal late on by fellow replacement Barney Stewart.

“I thought he should have scored,” said Lennon. “He made a great run. He’s in [on goal] and in training, Matty would score that.

“I don’t know if there’s a little bit of confidence lacking in his play. But he’s been training quite well.”