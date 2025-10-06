Neil Lennon explains decision to make Alfons Amade stand-in Dunfermline captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon explains decision to make Alfons Amade stand-in Dunfermline captain

The midfielder has been handed the armband after an injury to skipper Kyle Benedictus.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has explained his decision to hand Alfons Amade the captain’s armband at Dunfermline.

The Pars boss turned to Amade at the weekend for the goalless draw with Queen’s Park in the absence of skipper Kyle Benedictus.

Benedictus has a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for weeks.

Amade has spoken of the ‘honour’ of being asked to lead the Fifers out in his first experience of wearing the armband in senior football.

A running Alfons Amade looks up as he prepares to get on the ball for Dunfermline.
Stand-in captain Alfons Amade was a driving force for Dunfermline against Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And Lennon is delighted with the way the Germany-born Mozambique internationalist has responded to the extra responsibility.

At 25, Amade was – behind Chris Kane, 31, and Charlie Gilmour, 26 – the third oldest in the Dunfermline starting line-up at the weekend.

“Alfons is really consistent,” said Lennon. “He’s clean [as a player], he’s a talker. He’s a model pro.

“I think he gets the respect of the people in the dressing room.

Lennon ‘delighted’ with Amade

“I could have thrown it to him or Charlie [Gilmour]. The two of them have been really consistent for me this season.

“I’m delighted with his performance and delighted with what he’s brought to the club.”

Meanwhile, Lennon has praised Matty Todd for responding in training to being frozen out earlier in the season.

The 24-year-old was told at the start of the campaign that he could leave the Pars if a suitable move transpired.

Matty Todd sits and speaks during a Dunfermline press conference.
Matty Todd spoke in the summer of this season being a ‘big year’ for him at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, he has remained at East End Park and has featured as a second-half substitute in the last three games.

He could have snatched victory for the Fifers against Queen’s Park after being played through on goal late on by fellow replacement Barney Stewart.

“I thought he should have scored,” said Lennon. “He made a great run. He’s in [on goal] and in training, Matty would score that.

“I don’t know if there’s a little bit of confidence lacking in his play. But he’s been training quite well.”

More from Football

Amar Fatah in full flow
Dundee United ace OUT of international squad as Jim Goodwin sounds clear warning
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update
Krisztian Keresztes levelled the scores
Krisztian Keresztes in ‘scared’ theory as Dundee United wilt under favourites tag
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
3
Alfons Amade wears the captain's armband in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
How Alfons Amade reacted to being made Dunfermline Athletic captain
Josh McPake coming out of the tunnel.
St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
11
Raith fans accused of Ross County brawl
Raith Rovers fans accused of brawling in street by Ross County chief as two…
7
Nurudeen Abdulai has the ball at his left foot during his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Why Nurudeen Abdulai could become cult hero after Dunfermline debut
Jamie Gullan with his head in his hands.
Can St Johnstone overcome loss of two main strikers to lock Ross County out…
6

Conversation