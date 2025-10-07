Neil Lennon addresses controversy in Dunfermline signing rival Falkirk striker Barney Stewart

Neil Lennon has been addressing how much of a consideration Dunfermline’s rivalry with Falkirk was in the controversial capture of Barney Stewart.

The striker recently joined the Pars on loan from the Bairns after Zak Rudden was ruled out through injury.

It was a move that was met with varying degrees of anger and disappointment by some fans on both sides of the divide because of the decades-long enmity between the clubs.

Stewart himself has told how he was warned off social media by Falkirk manager John McGlynn – before being told by his flatmate that he had caused ‘World War III’ online.

There were even isolated boos audible when the 21-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

However, the former Heriot-Watt University marksman then almost set up a late winner for Matty Todd.

Asked if the rivalry and possible fan reaction was an issue in the deal, Lennon said: “No, not really. I mean, we spoke to John [McGlynn] about him and John was quite complimentary about him, but he said he needed the games.

“So, it’s an opportunity for him. With Zak being out for a concerted period of time, we needed another body in there.

Lennon: ‘DAFC can help Falkirk’

“The rivalry is in different divisions anyway. So, hopefully he can help us – and we can help Falkirk develop him and give him more experience.”

Stewart is still recovering from breaking a bone in his foot during pre-season and is short of match fitness.

After being thrown into the deep end for a difficult debut against Partick Thistle, the youngster hinted at better things to come with his cameo against Queen’s Park.

“He’s been out for a while with a metatarsal [injury],” added Lennon. “So, he probably needs a wee bit of conditioning work.

“But we know what he can bring to the team; something a different, a bit of height there at the top of the end of the pitch, a bit of physicality and youth as well.

“So, he might take a few weeks just to really bed himself in, but we’re coaching him along at the minute.

“His numbers are good. Considering he hadn’t played for quite a while, his physical data was excellent. So, he’s fit.

“He just needs to get up to that match sharpness and cardiovascular work. But we’re happy with him.”