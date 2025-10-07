Neil Lennon addresses controversy in Dunfermline signing rival Falkirk striker Barney Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon addresses controversy in Dunfermline signing rival Falkirk striker Barney Stewart

The youngster recently joined the Pars on loan.

Barney Stewart in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Barney Stewart has temporarily swapped Falkirk for rivals Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon has been addressing how much of a consideration Dunfermline’s rivalry with Falkirk was in the controversial capture of Barney Stewart.

The striker recently joined the Pars on loan from the Bairns after Zak Rudden was ruled out through injury.

It was a move that was met with varying degrees of anger and disappointment by some fans on both sides of the divide because of the decades-long enmity between the clubs.

Stewart himself has told how he was warned off social media by Falkirk manager John McGlynn – before being told by his flatmate that he had caused ‘World War III’ online.

Dunfermline loan signing Barney Stewart in the colours of Falkirk.
Barney Stewart joined Falkirk last season. Image; Image: Craig Foy / SNS.

There were even isolated boos audible when the 21-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

However, the former Heriot-Watt University marksman then almost set up a late winner for Matty Todd.

Asked if the rivalry and possible fan reaction was an issue in the deal, Lennon said: “No, not really. I mean, we spoke to John [McGlynn] about him and John was quite complimentary about him, but he said he needed the games.

“So, it’s an opportunity for him. With Zak being out for a concerted period of time, we needed another body in there.

Lennon: ‘DAFC can help Falkirk’

“The rivalry is in different divisions anyway. So, hopefully he can help us – and we can help Falkirk develop him and give him more experience.”

Stewart is still recovering from breaking a bone in his foot during pre-season and is short of match fitness.

After being thrown into the deep end for a difficult debut against Partick Thistle, the youngster hinted at better things to come with his cameo against Queen’s Park.

“He’s been out for a while with a metatarsal [injury],” added Lennon. “So, he probably needs a wee bit of conditioning work.

Barney Stewart holds up a DAFC scarf.
Barney Stewart admits he was not fully aware of the clubs’ rivalry before joining Dunfermline from Falkirk. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But we know what he can bring to the team; something a different, a bit of height there at the top of the end of the pitch, a bit of physicality and youth as well.

“So, he might take a few weeks just to really bed himself in, but we’re coaching him along at the minute.

“His numbers are good. Considering he hadn’t played for quite a while, his physical data was excellent. So, he’s fit.

“He just needs to get up to that match sharpness and cardiovascular work. But we’re happy with him.”

