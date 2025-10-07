Richard Chin’s international duty question mark with Malaysia after Raith Rovers injury absence

Richard Chin has flown out on international duty, despite missing Raith Rovers’ clash with Ross County at the weekend.

The 22-year-old was included in the Malaysia squad for their forthcoming double-header with Laos to back up his maiden call-up last month.

‘Harimau Malaya’ are bidding to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and Chin made his debut for the team in September’s 1-0 friendly win over Palestine.

However, the summer signing was left out of the Raith squad for their trip to the Highlands on Saturday due to injury.

The former Charlton Athletic attacker sustained a knock to his knee in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath seven days previously.

It is unclear whether the London-born player will be fit enough to feature for his father’s homeland in their games on Thursday and next Tuesday.

But it is expected the Raith favourite will be assessed by the Malaysian medical staff to check on his readiness for action.

Whatever happens on international duty, Chin will miss Raith’s home clash with Ayr United on Saturday.

The injury has come at an inopportune time for both Rovers and the player, with Chin having netted his first goal for the club in the win over Arbroath.

Chin’s call-up a ‘double-edged sword’ for Raith

It was also the youngster’s first start for the Kirkcaldy outfit after nine previous substitute’s appearances.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said manager Barry Robson of Chin’s international call-ups. “We are disappointed to lose players for games. But we’re delighted for our boys to win international call-ups and to represent their countries.

“But he’s had a wee niggle since the Arbroath game.

“He did well in that game. It was his first start, and it was a good game for him, one that we thought would suit him. He worked really hard in the game, and he got his goal.

“He’s been a handful. He’s still improving but we just have to be careful with him.”