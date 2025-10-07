Richard Chin’s international duty question mark with Malaysia after Raith Rovers injury absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Chin’s international duty question mark with Malaysia after Raith Rovers injury absence

The 22-year-old has flown out to Southeast Asia, despite missing out for Raith Rovers at the weekend.

By Iain Collin
Richard Chin in action for Raith Rovers.
Richard Chin missed out on Raith Rovers' clash with Ross County due to injury. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Richard Chin has flown out on international duty, despite missing Raith Rovers’ clash with Ross County at the weekend.

The 22-year-old was included in the Malaysia squad for their forthcoming double-header with Laos to back up his maiden call-up last month.

‘Harimau Malaya’ are bidding to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and Chin made his debut for the team in September’s 1-0 friendly win over Palestine.

However, the summer signing was left out of the Raith squad for their trip to the Highlands on Saturday due to injury.

Richard Chin looks down as he runs during a game with Raith Rovers.
Richard Chin’s performances for Raith Rovers have earned him international recognition. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

The former Charlton Athletic attacker sustained a knock to his knee in the 3-0 victory over Arbroath seven days previously.

It is unclear whether the London-born player will be fit enough to feature for his father’s homeland in their games on Thursday and next Tuesday.

But it is expected the Raith favourite will be assessed by the Malaysian medical staff to check on his readiness for action.

Whatever happens on international duty, Chin will miss Raith’s home clash with Ayr United on Saturday.

The injury has come at an inopportune time for both Rovers and the player, with Chin having netted his first goal for the club in the win over Arbroath.

Chin’s call-up a ‘double-edged sword’ for Raith

It was also the youngster’s first start for the Kirkcaldy outfit after nine previous substitute’s appearances.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said manager Barry Robson of Chin’s international call-ups. “We are disappointed to lose players for games. But we’re delighted for our boys to win international call-ups and to represent their countries.

“But he’s had a wee niggle since the Arbroath game.

“He did well in that game. It was his first start, and it was a good game for him, one that we thought would suit him. He worked really hard in the game, and he got his goal.

“He’s been a handful. He’s still improving but we just have to be careful with him.”

Conversation