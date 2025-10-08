Raith Rovers’ Shaun Byrne opens up on tough upbringing and what ‘drives’ him in candid interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ Shaun Byrne opens up on tough upbringing and what ‘drives’ him in candid interview

The ex-Dundee and Dunfermline midfielder has laid bare the challenges of his family history.

Raith Rovers FC midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne has spoken candidly about his testing upbringing and the way it has shaped his life and football career.

In an emotional interview with the club’s TV channel, the former Dunfermline and Dundee player has revealed the family tragedies that affected his early years.

Now 32, Byrne has openly discussed the trials and tribulations of his background growing up in Fife.

It is an extraordinary tale of pain and sorrow followed by love and hope.

Byrne lost Anthony, the father he never knew, when he was only one and saw mum Lorraine struggle with drug addictions.

Shaun Byrne looks disconsolate has he claps his hands.
Shaun Byrne first joined Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee in 2023. Image: SNS.

Raised mostly by grandmother Patsy, he has laid bare those early days as a kid navigating his way through his formative years in Kennoway in Fife.

“To be fair, I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for my gran,” says Byrne, who joined Raith permanently last year. “When my dad passed away, my mum, she really struggled.

“She became addicted to drugs and there was a point where it was really difficult. I had a younger brother, who was maybe only four or five.

“It’s terrible, but you see different people coming in and out of the house.

“My gran stayed across the road from my mum. Then I just remember one day, I got my wee brother, and we just ran across to my gran’s.

Byrne: ‘She taught me everything’

“Then from that time, we stayed with my gran until I was 18 or whatever.

“She did everything, she took me to my games, she washed my boots. She was at every one of my games when I was young, supporting me.

“She’s taught me everything that I am today. If it wasn’t for her, I would be nowhere near in life.”

Speaking openly to Raith TV, Byrne lays bare the troubled environment of his younger years.

“I suppose you start learning more about drugs and stuff like that,” he adds. “As I got older, I could just tell when my mum wasn’t right.

Shaun Byrne during his time as a Dunfermline Athletic player.
Shaun Byrne began his senior career at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“Just the wee signs, you just start picking up on it. My mum could be fine for five, six months. You think, right, it’s perfect, it’s all good. She’d have a setback and then it would be difficult for weeks.

“But my gran was just there. Still a young woman, she dedicated her life to me and my younger brother [Ryan]. I’ve got another young brother [Jack] as well and he went on and stayed with my gran as well.

“It was difficult when I was young. Because we stayed so close to each other, you’ve seen stuff that you shouldn’t have seen when you were young.

“I probably felt a bit of responsibility for my younger brother. From that moment, my gran put us number one and she made us who we are today.”

Byrne is quick to point out that there were also good times with his mum, despite the darker moments.

‘I tried to help mum loads of times’

“My mum, she’d go through spells where she was like a normal mum,” he says. “She’d be there, she’d help, she’d do loads. She was still an amazing person.

“I tried to help my mum loads of times, but an addiction’s an addiction. It’s hard and she wasn’t at all bad.

“She was an amazing mum as well at times and did loads of good stuff for me and my brothers. We never missed out on holidays or school trips or new football boots.

“But that drove me on massively, I think, to make me who I am today. I want to make sure that I’m making people up there proud.

“It’s hard. She had an addiction, so it was tough. She’d tried loads of different things to get off the drugs and stuff like that as well.

Shaun Byrne smiles in Dundee kit.
Shaun Byrne was a fans’ favourite at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“But I think my gran, she just knew, obviously, at that point that she was going to look after us. I think after that, she just basically dedicated her life to us.”

Mum Lorraine passed away in December 2016, with Byrne – then playing with Livingston – finding out on the way home from a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers.

Tragically, Gran Patsy succumbed to cancer a couple of years ago.

However, Byrne, who speaks repeatedly of his determination to be a ‘good person’, continues to be motivated by his past in trying to build a bright future for his own family.

‘We’ve dedicated our lives to her’

With partner Katy, a constant presence in his life since they were teenagers, Byrne has sons Colby, who is almost three, and Ozley, who is approaching his first birthday.

The couple are also foster carers for teenager Lisa-Marie, who has autism and has been looked after by Katy’s family since the age of six.

Byrne gives a remarkable and in-depth insight into his life both on and off the pitch in the Raith interview.

“She’s the best wee girl ever,” says Byrne of Lisa-Marie. “She was only six when she came to Katy’s mum and dad.

“She was fed through a tube, didn’t eat, didn’t speak, in nappies, had a horrendous upbringing. And we all, Katy’s mum and dad, me and Katy, we’ve just dedicated our life to her.

“We’re trying to give her a life that she should have had, something that should happen for a young girl.

“I look back at what she’s gone through for a young girl, and it pushes me on to do well for her.

“She’s just my best pal. She’s been my best pal since when she first came, so that’s the way I treat her.”

