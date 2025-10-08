Raith Rovers’ Shaun Byrne opens up on tough upbringing and what ‘drives’ him in candid interview

Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne has spoken candidly about his testing upbringing and the way it has shaped his life and football career.

In an emotional interview with the club’s TV channel, the former Dunfermline and Dundee player has revealed the family tragedies that affected his early years.

Now 32, Byrne has openly discussed the trials and tribulations of his background growing up in Fife.

It is an extraordinary tale of pain and sorrow followed by love and hope.

Byrne lost Anthony, the father he never knew, when he was only one and saw mum Lorraine struggle with drug addictions.

Raised mostly by grandmother Patsy, he has laid bare those early days as a kid navigating his way through his formative years in Kennoway in Fife.

“To be fair, I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for my gran,” says Byrne, who joined Raith permanently last year. “When my dad passed away, my mum, she really struggled.

“She became addicted to drugs and there was a point where it was really difficult. I had a younger brother, who was maybe only four or five.

“It’s terrible, but you see different people coming in and out of the house.

“My gran stayed across the road from my mum. Then I just remember one day, I got my wee brother, and we just ran across to my gran’s.

Byrne: ‘She taught me everything’

“Then from that time, we stayed with my gran until I was 18 or whatever.

“She did everything, she took me to my games, she washed my boots. She was at every one of my games when I was young, supporting me.

“She’s taught me everything that I am today. If it wasn’t for her, I would be nowhere near in life.”

Speaking openly to Raith TV, Byrne lays bare the troubled environment of his younger years.

“I suppose you start learning more about drugs and stuff like that,” he adds. “As I got older, I could just tell when my mum wasn’t right.

“Just the wee signs, you just start picking up on it. My mum could be fine for five, six months. You think, right, it’s perfect, it’s all good. She’d have a setback and then it would be difficult for weeks.

“But my gran was just there. Still a young woman, she dedicated her life to me and my younger brother [Ryan]. I’ve got another young brother [Jack] as well and he went on and stayed with my gran as well.

“It was difficult when I was young. Because we stayed so close to each other, you’ve seen stuff that you shouldn’t have seen when you were young.

“I probably felt a bit of responsibility for my younger brother. From that moment, my gran put us number one and she made us who we are today.”

Byrne is quick to point out that there were also good times with his mum, despite the darker moments.

‘I tried to help mum loads of times’

“My mum, she’d go through spells where she was like a normal mum,” he says. “She’d be there, she’d help, she’d do loads. She was still an amazing person.

“I tried to help my mum loads of times, but an addiction’s an addiction. It’s hard and she wasn’t at all bad.

“She was an amazing mum as well at times and did loads of good stuff for me and my brothers. We never missed out on holidays or school trips or new football boots.

“But that drove me on massively, I think, to make me who I am today. I want to make sure that I’m making people up there proud.

“It’s hard. She had an addiction, so it was tough. She’d tried loads of different things to get off the drugs and stuff like that as well.

“But I think my gran, she just knew, obviously, at that point that she was going to look after us. I think after that, she just basically dedicated her life to us.”

Mum Lorraine passed away in December 2016, with Byrne – then playing with Livingston – finding out on the way home from a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers.

Tragically, Gran Patsy succumbed to cancer a couple of years ago.

However, Byrne, who speaks repeatedly of his determination to be a ‘good person’, continues to be motivated by his past in trying to build a bright future for his own family.

‘We’ve dedicated our lives to her’

With partner Katy, a constant presence in his life since they were teenagers, Byrne has sons Colby, who is almost three, and Ozley, who is approaching his first birthday.

The couple are also foster carers for teenager Lisa-Marie, who has autism and has been looked after by Katy’s family since the age of six.

Byrne gives a remarkable and in-depth insight into his life both on and off the pitch in the Raith interview.

“She’s the best wee girl ever,” says Byrne of Lisa-Marie. “She was only six when she came to Katy’s mum and dad.

“She was fed through a tube, didn’t eat, didn’t speak, in nappies, had a horrendous upbringing. And we all, Katy’s mum and dad, me and Katy, we’ve just dedicated our life to her.

“We’re trying to give her a life that she should have had, something that should happen for a young girl.

“I look back at what she’s gone through for a young girl, and it pushes me on to do well for her.

“She’s just my best pal. She’s been my best pal since when she first came, so that’s the way I treat her.”