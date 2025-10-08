Neil Lennon: Why Dunfermline Athletic are ‘not happy’ with rearranged October fixture list

Neil Lennon insists Dunfermline are ‘not happy’ about the scheduling of their rearranged fixture with Airdrie.

The Pars boss has revealed the East End Park outfit lobbied the SPFL for the match to be rearranged for another time – but were knocked back in their request.

The Championship encounter has been postponed from this weekend due to the number of players the Fifers have away on international duty.

And the governing body announced last week that it would be played instead on Tuesday, October 21.

That leaves Lennon’s side with a busy four games in just a fortnight on the back of an international break where some players will be as far away as Africa and Azerbaijan.

The schedule kicks off with the Fife derby against Raith Rovers a week on Friday, with some players only returning to Scotland with a day to spare due to games with their countries.

Then, Dunfermline – who were held at home by Queen’s Park at the weekend – face Airdrie away the following Tuesday, followed by long trips to face Ross County four days later and Ayr United six days later.

“We’re not happy about that,” said Lennon of the new Airdrie date. “We felt the Airdrie game could have been moved a little bit later on down the line.

“We asked the question. But we didn’t get the answer we were looking for.

“We play Raith Rovers on the 17th, on the Friday, and we may not have players back [from international duty] until the Wednesday.

Lennon: ‘It’s not given Pars any time’

“And then the Airdrie game has been moved to the following Tuesday, which we felt didn’t need to be done.

“It’s not given us any time, really, to prepare for either game.

“So, we have four games in the space of 13 days. And then you’ve got boys who are away on international duty, who may play.

“So, you’re looking at maybe six, seven games for them, which they’re not used to.

“And the club isn’t used to it either – and the squad’s not used to it.

“So, we’re going to have to be prepared as best we possibly can for the run of games we’re going to have after the international break.

“We’ve got three away games in a row, so it’s a big ask.”

Lennon will have defenders John Tod and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, goalkeeper Mason Munn, wing-back Shea Kearney and stand-in skipper Alfons Amade all away with their national teams.

“We’re really pleased that we’re creating opportunities for the players at international level,” added Lennon.

“But it can be, not damaging, but it can be detrimental to the league campaign as it goes on.

‘DAFC not looking for sympathy’

“Jerry [Chilokoa-Mullen] has got a game in Azerbaijan and Alfons will be in Africa for two games.

“They’ve got an outside chance of qualifying. So, we obviously want them to go there and have a real good go at it.

“But, like I say, we’re not getting them back maybe to the Wednesday or the Thursday – and we’re playing Raith on the Friday.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but it’s going to be difficult.

“We may have to leave those guys out for a game or two. And that’s disappointing because they’re important to us.”