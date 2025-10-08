Neil Lennon: Why Dunfermline Athletic are ‘not happy’ with rearranged October fixture list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon: Why Dunfermline Athletic are ‘not happy’ with rearranged October fixture list

The Pars face a busy schedule this month.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon insists Dunfermline are ‘not happy’ about the scheduling of their rearranged fixture with Airdrie.

The Pars boss has revealed the East End Park outfit lobbied the SPFL for the match to be rearranged for another time – but were knocked back in their request.

The Championship encounter has been postponed from this weekend due to the number of players the Fifers have away on international duty.

And the governing body announced last week that it would be played instead on Tuesday, October 21.

That leaves Lennon’s side with a busy four games in just a fortnight on the back of an international break where some players will be as far away as Africa and Azerbaijan.

A leaping Andrew Tod connects with the ball in between two Airdrie players.
Dunfermline defeated Airdrie 2-0 in the teams’ first meeting of the season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The schedule kicks off with the Fife derby against Raith Rovers a week on Friday, with some players only returning to Scotland with a day to spare due to games with their countries.

Then, Dunfermline – who were held at home by Queen’s Park at the weekend – face Airdrie away the following Tuesday, followed by long trips to face Ross County four days later and Ayr United six days later.

“We’re not happy about that,” said Lennon of the new Airdrie date. “We felt the Airdrie game could have been moved a little bit later on down the line.

“We asked the question. But we didn’t get the answer we were looking for.

“We play Raith Rovers on the 17th, on the Friday, and we may not have players back [from international duty] until the Wednesday.

Lennon: ‘It’s not given Pars any time’

“And then the Airdrie game has been moved to the following Tuesday, which we felt didn’t need to be done.

“It’s not given us any time, really, to prepare for either game.

“So, we have four games in the space of 13 days. And then you’ve got boys who are away on international duty, who may play.

“So, you’re looking at maybe six, seven games for them, which they’re not used to.

“And the club isn’t used to it either – and the squad’s not used to it.

A running Alfons Amade looks up with the ball at his feet.
Stand-in Dunfermline captain Alfons Amade is one of the players away on international duty. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“So, we’re going to have to be prepared as best we possibly can for the run of games we’re going to have after the international break.

“We’ve got three away games in a row, so it’s a big ask.”

Lennon will have defenders John Tod and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, goalkeeper Mason Munn, wing-back Shea Kearney and stand-in skipper Alfons Amade all away with their national teams.

“We’re really pleased that we’re creating opportunities for the players at international level,” added Lennon.

“But it can be, not damaging, but it can be detrimental to the league campaign as it goes on.

‘DAFC not looking for sympathy’

“Jerry [Chilokoa-Mullen] has got a game in Azerbaijan and Alfons will be in Africa for two games.

“They’ve got an outside chance of qualifying. So, we obviously want them to go there and have a real good go at it.

“But, like I say, we’re not getting them back maybe to the Wednesday or the Thursday – and we’re playing Raith on the Friday.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but it’s going to be difficult.

“We may have to leave those guys out for a game or two. And that’s disappointing because they’re important to us.”

More from Football

Full focus: Amar Fatah.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace reveals illness impact as response to big Jim Goodwin call…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr - Leaving Dundee is the hardest thing I've ever done
Raith Rovers FC midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Raith Rovers' Shaun Byrne opens up on tough upbringing and what 'drives' him in…
Adama Sidibeh before St Johnstone played Airdrie.
St Johnstone boss reveals mixed emotions for missing strikers
Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Why Dundee FC 'stabilisers' are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem
2
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes new goalkeeper decision
A previous collection outside Dens Park
How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to…
Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Ex-St Johnstone hero Jody Morris swaps football for boxing
Tommy Wright with the Scottish Cup trophy.
St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame
Tony Docherty and Scott Brown shake hands before a game.
St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari's team?

Conversation