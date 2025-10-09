Keith Bray rates Dunfermline Athletic’s chances of finishing in a Premiership play-off place

Keith Bray is convinced Dunfermline are on track for a promotion play-off spot, despite finishing the first quarter in seventh place in the table.

The Pars have won only two of their first nine league games and have averaged only a point a game.

A winless run of four matches has put a dampener on some supporters’ early optimism.

However, Bray believes Neil Lennon’s young side are only going to improve in the coming weeks with more time to gel and gain Championship knowhow.

“I feel we are a young group and we just need that wee bit of experience and a wee bit of time to settle in,” said Bray.

“That’s us with a good amount of games under our belt as a team now and we’re only going to get better.

“So, I definitely think we’ll be pushing up there for the play-offs at least.

“There’s a lot of new faces this season, me included, so I think it’s just a general thing.

“Everyone needs to get used to things. And I think we’re at that stage where everyone knows what they expect of the others, so we’re only going to get better.”

Bray assesses start to life with Dunfermline

Dunfermline have a free Saturday this weekend due to the postponement of the Airdrie encounter due to international call-ups.

The lay-off has perhaps come at the wrong time for Bray on a personal level, with the January signing from Inverness Caley Thistle having just made his first start for the Pars.

The versatile attacker played for the first 64 minutes in the goalless draw with Queen’s Park after four previous substitute’s outings.

It has perhaps been a slower start than expected for the 19-year-old, who scored 11 times in a breakthrough season with Inverness last term.

“It was a nice feeling,” said Bray of his full debut. “It’s a shame maybe the way the game went, in terms of not getting the three points.

“But it was a great feeling to be out there, and I just want to keep on doing that now.

“It’s different [to League One]. The pace of the game is definitely higher and the standard of football is higher, so you have to be on your game all the time.

“And the fitness levels, you’ve got to be really fit as well. So, there’s definitely a difference there.

“As any player, you need that wee bit of game-time to just bed yourself in and then just gain confidence from that.”