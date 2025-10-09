Keith Bray rates Dunfermline Athletic’s chances of finishing in a Premiership play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Bray rates Dunfermline Athletic’s chances of finishing in a Premiership play-off place

The youngster has finally made his first start for the Pars.

Keith Bray in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Keith Bray is confident Dunfermline are on the right tracks. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Keith Bray is convinced Dunfermline are on track for a promotion play-off spot, despite finishing the first quarter in seventh place in the table.

The Pars have won only two of their first nine league games and have averaged only a point a game.

A winless run of four matches has put a dampener on some supporters’ early optimism.

However, Bray believes Neil Lennon’s young side are only going to improve in the coming weeks with more time to gel and gain Championship knowhow.

Dunfermline attacker Keith Bray tries to burst past a Queen's Park defender in pursuit of the ball.
Keith Bray battles for possession during his first start for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I feel we are a young group and we just need that wee bit of experience and a wee bit of time to settle in,” said Bray.

“That’s us with a good amount of games under our belt as a team now and we’re only going to get better.

“So, I definitely think we’ll be pushing up there for the play-offs at least.

“There’s a lot of new faces this season, me included, so I think it’s just a general thing.

“Everyone needs to get used to things. And I think we’re at that stage where everyone knows what they expect of the others, so we’re only going to get better.”

Bray assesses start to life with Dunfermline

Dunfermline have a free Saturday this weekend due to the postponement of the Airdrie encounter due to international call-ups.

The lay-off has perhaps come at the wrong time for Bray on a personal level, with the January signing from Inverness Caley Thistle having just made his first start for the Pars.

The versatile attacker played for the first 64 minutes in the goalless draw with Queen’s Park after four previous substitute’s outings.

It has perhaps been a slower start than expected for the 19-year-old, who scored 11 times in a breakthrough season with Inverness last term.

“It was a nice feeling,” said Bray of his full debut. “It’s a shame maybe the way the game went, in terms of not getting the three points.

Keith Bray stretches out his right foot to control a football.
Keith Bray caught Dunfermline’s eye playing for Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“But it was a great feeling to be out there, and I just want to keep on doing that now.

“It’s different [to League One]. The pace of the game is definitely higher and the standard of football is higher, so you have to be on your game all the time.

“And the fitness levels, you’ve got to be really fit as well. So, there’s definitely a difference there.

“As any player, you need that wee bit of game-time to just bed yourself in and then just gain confidence from that.”

