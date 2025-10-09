Dunfermline Athletic’s five internationalists: Who is on duty and where are they playing?

Dunfermline are idle this weekend following the postponement of their Championship clash with Airdrie due to international call-ups.

The Pars asked for the call-off due to the number of players from the East End Park squad away on international duty.

Five are currently with their national sides at various levels.

Courier Sport has detailed who has been called up and where they will be playing.

Alfons Amade – Mozambique

World Cup qualifiers

Thursday, October 9 V Guinea, Maputo, Mozambique

Tuesday, October 14 V Somalia, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Algeria

Amade left Dunfermline for Africa having captained the club in their 0-0 draw with Queen’s Park following an injury to Kyle Benedictus.

Mozambique sit third in Group G, level on points with Uganda in second, and still have a chance of keeping their World Cup dreams alive with only two matches remaining.

Top spot (currently Algeria four points ahead) earns automatic qualification but second place is good enough to enter the play-offs.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen – Scotland U/21s

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign

Thursday, October 9 V Gibraltar, Dens Park, Dundee

Tuesday, October 14 V Azerbaijan, Baku, Azerbaijan

Chilokoa-Mullen was handed a massive boost earlier this week when he was asked to train with the full Scotland squad.

It will have been an insight into the qualities needed to make that step-up but also recognition of how well the Pars defender has been performing.

The 21-year-old has 16 caps and 2 goals at U/21 level and could finish the current qualifying campaign in the all-time top ten cap holders for the age group.

After the first two games in Group B, Scotland are bottom with zero points following defeats to Czechia and Portugal.

Shea Kearney – Northern Ireland U/21s

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign

Thursday, October 9 V Malta, The Oval, Belfast

Tuesday, October 14 V Germany, The Oval, Belfast

The Northern Ireland youngsters face a tough Group F in beside Greece, Germany, Georgia, Latvia and Malta.

Kearney played as Tommy Wright’s youngsters eked out a creditable draw away to Georgia in their only game in the group so far.

They will be hopeful of defeating Malta before hosting group favourites Germany.

Mason Munn – Northern Ireland U/21s

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign

Thursday, October 9 V Malta, The Oval, Belfast

Tuesday, October 14 V Germany, The Oval, Belfast

Munn has been included alongside Dunfermline team-mate Kearney in the Northern Ireland U/21s.

The on-loan Rangers goalkeeper kicked off the league campaign in eye-catching form for the Pars.

However, after starting the first six Championship matches, he has since lost his place in the team to Billy Terrell in the wake of a crucial mistake in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

John Tod – Scotland U/19s

Friendly double-header against Italy

Friday, October 10 V Italy, Campobasso, Italy

Monday, October 13 V Italy, Isernia, Italy

Tod was rewarded for a hugely impressive start to the season with Dunfermline when he was handed his first-ever international call-up for games last month.

After initially being ruled out against Slovenia with a minor injury, the 18-year-old sat on the bench against Kazakhstan before making his debut against United Arab Emirates.

The defender started in the 7-1 victory.