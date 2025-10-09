Dunfermline Athletic’s five internationalists: Who is on duty and where are they playing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic’s five internationalists: Who is on duty and where are they playing?

The Pars have no Championship game this weekend due to the call-ups.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen smiles in training with Scotland U/21s.
Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has been a regular with Scotland U/21's. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline are idle this weekend following the postponement of their Championship clash with Airdrie due to international call-ups.

The Pars asked for the call-off due to the number of players from the East End Park squad away on international duty.

Five are currently with their national sides at various levels.

Courier Sport has detailed who has been called up and where they will be playing.

Alfons Amade wears the captain's armband in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Alfons Amade led Dunfermline as stand-in captain for the meeting with Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Alfons Amade – Mozambique

World Cup qualifiers

Thursday, October 9 V Guinea, Maputo, Mozambique

Tuesday, October 14 V Somalia, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Algeria

Amade left Dunfermline for Africa having captained the club in their 0-0 draw with Queen’s Park following an injury to Kyle Benedictus.

Mozambique sit third in Group G, level on points with Uganda in second, and still have a chance of keeping their World Cup dreams alive with only two matches remaining.

Top spot (currently Algeria four points ahead) earns automatic qualification but second place is good enough to enter the play-offs.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen – Scotland U/21s

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign

Thursday, October 9 V Gibraltar, Dens Park, Dundee

Tuesday, October 14 V Azerbaijan, Baku, Azerbaijan

Chilokoa-Mullen was handed a massive boost earlier this week when he was asked to train with the full Scotland squad.

It will have been an insight into the qualities needed to make that step-up but also recognition of how well the Pars defender has been performing.

The 21-year-old has 16 caps and 2 goals at U/21 level and could finish the current qualifying campaign in the all-time top ten cap holders for the age group.

After the first two games in Group B, Scotland are bottom with zero points following defeats to Czechia and Portugal.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen bursts past a Portugal opponent on international duty with Scotland U/21s.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (right) faced Portugal at Fir Park in Motherwell last month. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Shea Kearney – Northern Ireland U/21s

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign

Thursday, October 9 V Malta, The Oval, Belfast

Tuesday, October 14 V Germany, The Oval, Belfast

The Northern Ireland youngsters face a tough Group F in beside Greece, Germany, Georgia, Latvia and Malta.

Kearney played as Tommy Wright’s youngsters eked out a creditable draw away to Georgia in their only game in the group so far.

They will be hopeful of defeating Malta before hosting group favourites Germany.

Mason Munn – Northern Ireland U/21s

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign

Thursday, October 9 V Malta, The Oval, Belfast

Tuesday, October 14 V Germany, The Oval, Belfast

Munn has been included alongside Dunfermline team-mate Kearney in the Northern Ireland U/21s.

The on-loan Rangers goalkeeper kicked off the league campaign in eye-catching form for the Pars.

However, after starting the first six Championship matches, he has since lost his place in the team to Billy Terrell in the wake of a crucial mistake in the 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

John Tod runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline defender John Tod has caught the eye with his performances this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

John Tod – Scotland U/19s

Friendly double-header against Italy

Friday, October 10 V Italy, Campobasso, Italy

Monday, October 13 V Italy, Isernia, Italy

Tod was rewarded for a hugely impressive start to the season with Dunfermline when he was handed his first-ever international call-up for games last month.

After initially being ruled out against Slovenia with a minor injury, the 18-year-old sat on the bench against Kazakhstan before making his debut against United Arab Emirates.

The defender started in the 7-1 victory.

